10 best productivity tools to crush your 2025 goals

Braving the brisk Canadian winters just got a whole lot easier! We’ve rounded up the best budget-friendly products to keep you and your home cozy and warm, so you can shop these incredible finds guilt-free.

A new year means a fresh start—an opportunity to tackle work deadlines, fitness goals and everything in between with renewed focus and energy. Whether you’re setting up the perfect home office or simply trying to stay organized amidst a whirlwind schedule, having the right tools can make all the difference. From a chic desk calendar and stylish pens to a coveted water bottle, these top productivity tools will help you stay on track and make 2025 your most productive year yet. You’ll be checking off your to-do list in no time.

Cabbrix Simplified Desk Calendar 2025-2026 Stay organized in style with this minimalist desk calendar. Featuring spacious daily blocks and a versatile design, it’s perfect for planning your best year yet—at home, work or school. $21.99 on Amazon

Simple Modern 40 oz Trek Tumbler This coveted 40 oz tumbler is a desk essential. With a straw lid to prevent spills and double-wall insulation, it keeps drinks perfectly hot or cold all day long. $39.99 on Amazon

Blue Light Blocking Glasses Protect your eyes in style with this set of blue light glasses. Designed to reduce eye strain and keep you comfy during long hours at the computer, they’re practically a non-negotiable. $21.99 on Amazon

Japanese Black Ink Pens Because everyone knows productivity soars with crisp, smear-free pens. These pastel cuties, with their soft silicone grip and smooth 0.5mm point, are sure to become your go-to for every task. $18.69 on Amazon (was $22.99)

Apple Magic Mouse Say goodbye to hand soreness with the Magic Mouse. Its smooth, optimized foot design ensures effortless gliding across your desk, while the Multi-Touch surface lets you swipe and scroll with ease. $95 on Amazon $89.99 at Best Buy

Feilifan Cube Timer Boost your time management with this gravity-sensing cube timer. With preset intervals, volume options and a clear display, it helps you stay focused and organized—perfect for work, cooking, or study sessions. $34.78 on Amazon

Saje Quick Study Roller Ball Support mental focus and clarity with this invigorating blend of essential oils. Perfect for a midday boost, its herbaceous, citrusy and floral scent keeps you energized and balanced. $27 at Saje

Atomic Habits One way to start 2025 strong? Atomic Habits offers a proven framework to develop good habits, break bad ones and build systems that lead to lasting success in work and life. $23.54 on Amazon (was $36) $36 at Indigo

