The Curator

10 best productivity tools to crush your 2025 goals

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted January 10, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
Top productivity tools for 2025 View image in full screen
Peak productivity is right around the corner.
Braving the brisk Canadian winters just got a whole lot easier! We’ve rounded up the best budget-friendly products to keep you and your home cozy and warm, so you can shop these incredible finds guilt-free.

A new year means a fresh start—an opportunity to tackle work deadlines, fitness goals and everything in between with renewed focus and energy. Whether you’re setting up the perfect home office or simply trying to stay organized amidst a whirlwind schedule, having the right tools can make all the difference. From a chic desk calendar and stylish pens to a coveted water bottle, these top productivity tools will help you stay on track and make 2025 your most productive year yet. You’ll be checking off your to-do list in no time.

 

Cabbrix Simplified Desk Calendar 2025-2026
Stay organized in style with this minimalist desk calendar. Featuring spacious daily blocks and a versatile design, it’s perfect for planning your best year yet—at home, work or school.
$21.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Simple Modern 40 oz Trek Tumbler
This coveted 40 oz tumbler is a desk essential. With a straw lid to prevent spills and double-wall insulation, it keeps drinks perfectly hot or cold all day long.
$39.99 on Amazon

 

Blue Light Blocking Glasses
Protect your eyes in style with this set of blue light glasses. Designed to reduce eye strain and keep you comfy during long hours at the computer, they’re practically a non-negotiable.
$21.99 on Amazon

 

Sony WH-CH520 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones
Keep connected and motivated wherever the day takes you. From work to the gym, these lightweight headphones offer up to 50 hours of battery, customizable sound, crystal-clear calls and quick device switching.
$59.98 on Amazon (was $99.99) $99.99 at Best Buy
Story continues below advertisement

 

Japanese Black Ink Pens
Because everyone knows productivity soars with crisp, smear-free pens. These pastel cuties, with their soft silicone grip and smooth 0.5mm point, are sure to become your go-to for every task.
$18.69 on Amazon (was $22.99)

 

You may also like:

Salton Electric Mug Warmer – $12.98

OLLY Energy Gummies – $15.15

Sandglass Hourglass – $25.99

Mini Desk Vacuum Cleaner – $32.99

Apple Magic Keyboard – $119

 

Apple Magic Mouse
Say goodbye to hand soreness with the Magic Mouse. Its smooth, optimized foot design ensures effortless gliding across your desk, while the Multi-Touch surface lets you swipe and scroll with ease.
$95 on Amazon $89.99 at Best Buy
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

 

Feilifan Cube Timer
Boost your time management with this gravity-sensing cube timer. With preset intervals, volume options and a clear display, it helps you stay focused and organized—perfect for work, cooking, or study sessions.
$34.78 on Amazon

 

Best productivity tools - Saje Study
Saje Quick Study Roller Ball
Support mental focus and clarity with this invigorating blend of essential oils. Perfect for a midday boost, its herbaceous, citrusy and floral scent keeps you energized and balanced.
$27 at Saje

 

Atomic Habits
One way to start 2025 strong? Atomic Habits offers a proven framework to develop good habits, break bad ones and build systems that lead to lasting success in work and life.
$23.54 on Amazon (was $36) $36 at Indigo
Story continues below advertisement

 

Best productivity tools - mug
Blume Cloud Mug in Pink
Power through the day with ease wit this pretty pink mug. With its dreamy, cloud-like design, it’s sure to make your daily caffeine fix that much more enjoyable.
$21 on Well.ca

 

More from The Curator
