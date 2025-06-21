Beauty through an Indigenous lens with Cheekbone Beauty’s Jenn Harper

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
It all started with a dream. In January 2015, Anishinaabe-Canadian Jenn Harper had a vision in her sleep of Indigenous girls playfully smearing on lip gloss. “I woke up and wrote it all down. At the time, I didn’t even know what to do with it,” Harper says. “But it sparked something in me. It felt like a sign that I was meant to do something bigger.”
A decade later, Cheekbone Beauty is a powerful force in the beauty world, bringing long-overdue representation to Indigenous peoples and carving out space in the mainstream, including a coveted spot on Sephora’s shelves. The brand is rooted in Harper’s heritage and a profound respect for the planet. From biodegradable packaging to ethically sourced ingredients, it aligns with the traditional Indigenous belief of caring for the land. “Our cultures have always embraced sustainability, long before it became a buzzword,” Harper says. “I’m just honouring what my ancestors taught me.”
Despite Cheekbone Beauty’s success, the journey hasn’t been a breeze. Harper has faced the usual hurdles of building a brand from the ground up, plus the weight of being a trailblazer in a predominantly non-Indigenous industry. But her mission keeps her grounded. “It’s more than lipstick or blush,” she explains. “It’s about reclaiming narratives and building a future where Indigenous youth see limitless possibilities.”
Cheekbone Beauty continues to grow, gaining loyal customers who are drawn not just to the quality of the products, but to the brand’s unique blend of ancestral wisdom with modern beauty. And the best part? Each shade and formulation celebrates diverse skin tones and natural finishes. As Harper puts it, “Beauty is powerful. It can either exclude or empower. I want Cheekbone to always empower.”
In honour of International Indigenous Peoples’ Day, read on for our top picks from Indigenous-owned beauty brands you should know.
