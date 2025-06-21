Beauty through an Indigenous lens with Cheekbone Beauty’s Jenn Harper

Send this page to someone via email

It all started with a dream. In January 2015, Anishinaabe-Canadian Jenn Harper had a vision in her sleep of Indigenous girls playfully smearing on lip gloss. “I woke up and wrote it all down. At the time, I didn’t even know what to do with it,” Harper says. “But it sparked something in me. It felt like a sign that I was meant to do something bigger.”

A decade later, Cheekbone Beauty is a powerful force in the beauty world, bringing long-overdue representation to Indigenous peoples and carving out space in the mainstream, including a coveted spot on Sephora’s shelves. The brand is rooted in Harper’s heritage and a profound respect for the planet. From biodegradable packaging to ethically sourced ingredients, it aligns with the traditional Indigenous belief of caring for the land. “Our cultures have always embraced sustainability, long before it became a buzzword,” Harper says. “I’m just honouring what my ancestors taught me.”

Despite Cheekbone Beauty’s success, the journey hasn’t been a breeze. Harper has faced the usual hurdles of building a brand from the ground up, plus the weight of being a trailblazer in a predominantly non-Indigenous industry. But her mission keeps her grounded. “It’s more than lipstick or blush,” she explains. “It’s about reclaiming narratives and building a future where Indigenous youth see limitless possibilities.”

Cheekbone Beauty continues to grow, gaining loyal customers who are drawn not just to the quality of the products, but to the brand’s unique blend of ancestral wisdom with modern beauty. And the best part? Each shade and formulation celebrates diverse skin tones and natural finishes. As Harper puts it, “Beauty is powerful. It can either exclude or empower. I want Cheekbone to always empower.”

In honour of International Indigenous Peoples’ Day, read on for our top picks from Indigenous-owned beauty brands you should know.

The multi-use complexion pencil

Cheekbone Beauty Unify Multi Pencil A versatile must-have, the Unify Multi Pencil is designed for seamless colour correction. Use it to line lips, highlight features or conceal with precision. Its creamy, buildable formula works across skin tones for a natural finish you’ll love. $25 at Sephora

The holistic soap

Mother Nature Cleanse: Sacred Soap Inspired by the sacred Medicine Wheel, this four-piece soap set blends traditional Indigenous teachings with natural ingredients. Each bar–Sweetgrass, Tobacco Patchouli, Wildmint Sage and Cedar Balsam—honours one direction and offers a cleansing, grounding ritual. $36 at Mother Earth

The nourishing face oil

Sḵwálwen Botanicals Kalkáy (Wild Rose) Nourishing Facial Oil Sḵwálwen’s best-seller for a reason, this nourishing face oil blends vitamin-rich rosehip seed–known for its restorative properties in Squamish culture–with sweet almond and jojoba oils to soothe irritation and restore balance. $64 at Sḵwálwen Botanicals

The potent acne set

Wildcraft Acne Prone Skincare Set A clarifying daily ritual for oily or breakout-prone skin, this five-step set uses powerful natural ingredients to help reduce blemishes, balance oil and reveal a clear, healthy glow. $142 at Wildcraft

The two-in-one blender brush

Blended Girl Cosmetics Pro Foundation & Concealer Brush This dense, angled brush is designed to reach tricky areas like the base of the nose, under the eyes and around the chin. Bonus: it’s vegan & cruelty free. $10 at Blended Girl Cosmetics

The *dreamy* bath bomb

Spirit Earth Holistics Dreamcatcher Bath Bomb Made by hand with natural ingredients and certified organic essential oils, this dreamy bath bomb is a blissful treat. Infused with nourishing coconut oil and soothing witch hazel, it leaves skin feeling soft and refreshed. $10 at Spirit Earth Holistics

