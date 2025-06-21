SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Beauty through an Indigenous lens with Cheekbone Beauty’s Jenn Harper

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted June 21, 2025 10:00 pm
2 min read
International Indigenous Peoples Day View image in full screen
Jenn Harper on the dream that sparked an entire brand.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It all started with a dream. In January 2015, Anishinaabe-Canadian Jenn Harper had a vision in her sleep of Indigenous girls playfully smearing on lip gloss. “I woke up and wrote it all down. At the time, I didn’t even know what to do with it,” Harper says. “But it sparked something in me. It felt like a sign that I was meant to do something bigger.”

A decade later, Cheekbone Beauty is a powerful force in the beauty world, bringing long-overdue representation to Indigenous peoples and carving out space in the mainstream, including a coveted spot on Sephora’s shelves. The brand is rooted in Harper’s heritage and a profound respect for the planet. From biodegradable packaging to ethically sourced ingredients, it aligns with the traditional Indigenous belief of caring for the land. “Our cultures have always embraced sustainability, long before it became a buzzword,” Harper says. “I’m just honouring what my ancestors taught me.”

Story continues below advertisement

Despite Cheekbone Beauty’s success, the journey hasn’t been a breeze. Harper has faced the usual hurdles of building a brand from the ground up, plus the weight of being a trailblazer in a predominantly non-Indigenous industry. But her mission keeps her grounded. “It’s more than lipstick or blush,” she explains. “It’s about reclaiming narratives and building a future where Indigenous youth see limitless possibilities.”

Cheekbone Beauty continues to grow, gaining loyal customers who are drawn not just to the quality of the products, but to the brand’s unique blend of ancestral wisdom with modern beauty. And the best part? Each shade and formulation celebrates diverse skin tones and natural finishes. As Harper puts it, “Beauty is powerful. It can either exclude or empower. I want Cheekbone to always empower.”

In honour of International Indigenous Peoples’ Day, read on for our top picks from Indigenous-owned beauty brands you should know.

 

The multi-use complexion pencil

International Indigenous Peoples Day
Cheekbone Beauty Unify Multi Pencil
A versatile must-have, the Unify Multi Pencil is designed for seamless colour correction. Use it to line lips, highlight features or conceal with precision. Its creamy, buildable formula works across skin tones for a natural finish you’ll love.
$25 at Sephora
Story continues below advertisement

 

The holistic soap

International Indigenous Peoples Day
Mother Nature Cleanse: Sacred Soap
Inspired by the sacred Medicine Wheel, this four-piece soap set blends traditional Indigenous teachings with natural ingredients. Each bar–Sweetgrass, Tobacco Patchouli, Wildmint Sage and Cedar Balsam—honours one direction and offers a cleansing, grounding ritual.
$36 at Mother Earth

 

The nourishing face oil

International Indigenous Peoples Day
Sḵwálwen Botanicals Kalkáy (Wild Rose) Nourishing Facial Oil
Sḵwálwen’s best-seller for a reason, this nourishing face oil blends vitamin-rich rosehip seed–known for its restorative properties in Squamish culture–with sweet almond and jojoba oils to soothe irritation and restore balance.
$64 at Sḵwálwen Botanicals
Story continues below advertisement

 

The potent acne set

More Recommendations
International Indigenous Peoples Day
Wildcraft Acne Prone Skincare Set
A clarifying daily ritual for oily or breakout-prone skin, this five-step set uses powerful natural ingredients to help reduce blemishes, balance oil and reveal a clear, healthy glow.
$142 at Wildcraft

 

The two-in-one blender brush

International Indigenous Peoples Day
Blended Girl Cosmetics Pro Foundation & Concealer Brush
This dense, angled brush is designed to reach tricky areas like the base of the nose, under the eyes and around the chin. Bonus: it’s vegan & cruelty free.
$10 at Blended Girl Cosmetics
Story continues below advertisement

 

The *dreamy* bath bomb

International Indigenous Peoples Day
Spirit Earth Holistics Dreamcatcher Bath Bomb
Made by hand with natural ingredients and certified organic essential oils, this dreamy bath bomb is a blissful treat. Infused with nourishing coconut oil and soothing witch hazel, it leaves skin feeling soft and refreshed.
$10 at Spirit Earth Holistics

 

You may also like:

Courage Cream Lip & Cheek – $27

Harmony Lipgloss – $28

Story continues below advertisement

Balance Blush Bronzer – $30

SUSTAIN Lipstick – $34

Uprise Mascara – $34

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices