6 easy ways to save money on home maintenance

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Between rising temperatures, heavier hydro use, and more time spent outdoors, summer puts your home—and your wallet—to the test. But with a few smart upgrades and seasonal habits, you can make your home more efficient, lower your bills, and prevent expensive issues down the line. As a cleaning and home maintenance expert, I love simple tools and strategies that actually work. These six summer tips check all the boxes: they’re effective, affordable, and totally doable—whether you rent or own.

Low Effort, Big Payoff

1. Install a Smart Thermostat

Upgrading to a smart thermostat is one of the fastest ways to take control of your energy costs. These intelligent devices monitor your usage, adjust based on your routine, and allow you to change settings remotely from your phone. Some models even track your energy savings in real time.

Story continues below advertisement

Google Nest Thermostat The Google Nest Thermostat is compact, easy to install, and integrates seamlessly with most heating and cooling systems. You don’t need to be tech-savvy to use it—the app walks you through everything. Once it’s up and running, it’s basically set-it-and-forget-it, with comfort and cost savings built right in. $139.98 on Amazon (was $179.99)

2. Automate Outdoor Tech with Smart Plugs

Patio lights, bug zappers, fountains—outdoor gadgets make summer better, but they’re easy to forget about and often run longer than needed. A smart plug automates all of that. You can schedule lights to turn off at dawn, fans to run only during hot hours, and even control devices with your voice or an app.

Lutron Caseta Outdoor Smart Plug The Lutron Caseta Outdoor Smart Plug is weather-resistant, rugged, and designed specifically for Canadian conditions. It’s safe, reliable, and sets up in under five minutes—just plug it in and pair with your phone. No electrician needed, no ongoing fuss. You’ll be saving energy without lifting a finger. $108.98 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

3. Re-Caulk Windows, Doors, and Vents

Noticed cool air escaping or bugs sneaking in around your windows and doors? That’s your home telling you it needs some fresh caulking. A little resealing around frames and vents boosts your home’s energy efficiency and keeps humidity and pests outside—where they belong.

Gorilla Clear 100% Silicone Sealant I recommend the Gorilla Clear 100 per cent Silicone Sealant for anyone new to DIY. It comes in a squeezable tube, no caulking gun required, and it’s mold-resistant, paintable, and dries clear. It’s especially great for beginners—it gives a smooth bead, adheres well, and handles both heat and moisture like a champ. $12.99 on Amazon

You may also like:

The Pink Stuff The Miracle Cream Cleaner – $7.97

SXhyf Cleaning Brush – $13.99

Expandable Garden Hose – $50.99

Story continues below advertisement

Medium Effort, Worth the Time

4. Clean and Repair Window Screens

Summer is the time to open the windows—but if your screens are clogged with dust or torn, they’re not doing their job. Dirty screens block airflow (making your AC work harder let alone blow dirt into your home), and even tiny rips give bugs a free pass inside. Cleaning and patching them is a quick weekend project that pays off in fresh air and comfort.

MyLifeUNIT Mesh Screen Cleaner This Window Screen Brush has a dual-use design that gently removes debris without damaging the mesh. $23.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Secopad Screen Patch Kit And for small tears, the Secopad Screen Patch Kit offers pre-cut adhesive patches that stick on instantly. No tools, no stress, no need to replace the whole screen. $7.99 on Amazon

5. Switch to Cold Water Laundry

Heating water accounts for the majority of energy used during a laundry cycle—so switching to cold is an easy way to cut down on your hydro bill. With today’s detergents, there’s no trade-off. You’ll still get bright, fresh-smelling clothes, and it’s much gentler on fabrics—helping your clothes last longer, too.

Tide Ultra Coldwater Liquid Laundry Detergent Tide Coldwater Clean is specially formulated to dissolve and activate in cold water, even in high-efficiency machines. It’s a small switch with a big impact, especially during summer when laundry loads seem to multiply. $24.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

The Clean People Fabric Softener Sheets – $21.99

Double Sliding Under Sink Organizers – $33.99

Vitruvi Cloud Bedside Humidifier – $215.24

Higher Effort, Higher Reward

6. Clean & Reseal Your Deck

A neglected deck doesn’t just look weathered—it can rot, warp, or become a safety hazard. Giving it a proper clean and applying a protective sealant once a year keeps it looking great and helps it last for decades.

Seal-Once Nano+Poly Penetrating Wood Sealer Start by washing away grime with a deck cleaner or gentle power wash, then apply a sealer like Seal-Once Nano+Poly Penetrating Wood Sealer . It protects against both sun damage and moisture; I like this one because it’s designed to expand and contract with the wood using nanotechnology while keeping it protected from the elements with its polyurethane component. Your deck will look refreshed, and you’ll be safeguarding a major part of your home’s value. $136.81 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Jecatiy Joist Tape for Decking – $22.99

100FT String Lights with Remote – $49.99

Plastic Interlocking Deck Tiles – $149.99

None of these upgrades are overwhelming, but all of them pack a punch when it comes to energy efficiency, home protection, and overall comfort. Summer maintenance doesn’t need to be expensive or time-consuming—it just needs to be smart. With the right tools (and a little bit of effort), you can keep your home running smoothly and avoid those surprise repair bills down the road.