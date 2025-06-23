6 easy ways to save money on home maintenance

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Between rising temperatures, heavier hydro use, and more time spent outdoors, summer puts your home—and your wallet—to the test. But with a few smart upgrades and seasonal habits, you can make your home more efficient, lower your bills, and prevent expensive issues down the line. As a cleaning and home maintenance expert, I love simple tools and strategies that actually work. These six summer tips check all the boxes: they’re effective, affordable, and totally doable—whether you rent or own.
Low Effort, Big Payoff
1. Install a Smart Thermostat
Upgrading to a smart thermostat is one of the fastest ways to take control of your energy costs. These intelligent devices monitor your usage, adjust based on your routine, and allow you to change settings remotely from your phone. Some models even track your energy savings in real time.
2. Automate Outdoor Tech with Smart Plugs
Patio lights, bug zappers, fountains—outdoor gadgets make summer better, but they’re easy to forget about and often run longer than needed. A smart plug automates all of that. You can schedule lights to turn off at dawn, fans to run only during hot hours, and even control devices with your voice or an app.
3. Re-Caulk Windows, Doors, and Vents
Noticed cool air escaping or bugs sneaking in around your windows and doors? That’s your home telling you it needs some fresh caulking. A little resealing around frames and vents boosts your home’s energy efficiency and keeps humidity and pests outside—where they belong.
Medium Effort, Worth the Time
4. Clean and Repair Window Screens
Summer is the time to open the windows—but if your screens are clogged with dust or torn, they’re not doing their job. Dirty screens block airflow (making your AC work harder let alone blow dirt into your home), and even tiny rips give bugs a free pass inside. Cleaning and patching them is a quick weekend project that pays off in fresh air and comfort.
5. Switch to Cold Water Laundry
Heating water accounts for the majority of energy used during a laundry cycle—so switching to cold is an easy way to cut down on your hydro bill. With today’s detergents, there’s no trade-off. You’ll still get bright, fresh-smelling clothes, and it’s much gentler on fabrics—helping your clothes last longer, too.
Higher Effort, Higher Reward
6. Clean & Reseal Your Deck
A neglected deck doesn’t just look weathered—it can rot, warp, or become a safety hazard. Giving it a proper clean and applying a protective sealant once a year keeps it looking great and helps it last for decades.
None of these upgrades are overwhelming, but all of them pack a punch when it comes to energy efficiency, home protection, and overall comfort. Summer maintenance doesn’t need to be expensive or time-consuming—it just needs to be smart. With the right tools (and a little bit of effort), you can keep your home running smoothly and avoid those surprise repair bills down the road.
