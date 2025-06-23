SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
The Curator

Best containers for on-the-go snacking

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted June 23, 2025 8:00 am
1 min read
snack containers View image in full screen
Whether you’re meal-prepping trail mix or packing apple slices for the school run, these picks make snacking feel smarter, tidier, and yes - way more chic.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sure, the idea of tossing snacks into a zip-top bag feels quick and convenient – but let’s be honest, it’s rarely cute, and your pretzels deserve better. The right container doesn’t just keep your snacks fresh; it turns on-the-go munching into a mini ritual. From leak-proof lids to stackable designs that fit like puzzle pieces in your tote, today’s snack containers are as much about form as they are function. Whether you’re meal-prepping trail mix or packing apple slices for the school run, these picks make snacking feel smarter, tidier, and yes – way more chic.

5 Pack Bento Lunch Box
These lunch box containers come in playful colours and are great for kids’ lunches or snacks.
$21.99 on Amazon (was $35.99)
Stackable Bento Lunch Box Container
This stackable Bento lunch box is handy for packing multiple meals or separating your meal from your snack. Plus, they come in a variety of cute designs and colours. Genuis!
$22.99 on Amazon

 

Silicone circular lunch container
Don’t compromise on aesthetic with this circular lunch container. Every soup lover needs one!
$12.00 at Simons

 

Stainless Steel Bento Lunch Box
You can’t go wrong with this trusty stainless steel option. Perfect for lunches on the go, picnics or travel-day snacks.
$39.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)
Glass Meal Prep Containers
Upgrade your food storage game with sleek, eco-friendly glass meal prep containers – perfect for portioning, reheating, and keeping meals fresh at home or on the go, all without the plastic guilt.
$39.99 on Amazon (was $45.99)
More Recommendations

 

Bentgo Kids Prints Leak-Proof, 5-Compartment Bento-Style Kids Lunch Box
it’s the #1 lunch box brand for a reason—carefully designed to fit your child’s appetite, this bento box from Bentgo Kids makes meal-time fun and mess-free. Portion sizes ideal for ages 3-7.
$34.99 on Amazon

 

Air-Tight Snackle Box
From movie nights to mountain hikes, this adorable 8-compartment snack tray keeps every treat in its place—fresh, tidy, and ready for every tasty adventure.
$21.99 on Amazon
Meal Prep Containers With Lids
Start your mornings on the cutest note with these charming overnight oats jars – perfectly portioned, stylish, and sealed tight to keep your breakfast fresh and flavourful.
$24.99 on Amazon

