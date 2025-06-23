Best containers for on-the-go snacking

Send this page to someone via email

Sure, the idea of tossing snacks into a zip-top bag feels quick and convenient – but let’s be honest, it’s rarely cute, and your pretzels deserve better. The right container doesn’t just keep your snacks fresh; it turns on-the-go munching into a mini ritual. From leak-proof lids to stackable designs that fit like puzzle pieces in your tote, today’s snack containers are as much about form as they are function. Whether you’re meal-prepping trail mix or packing apple slices for the school run, these picks make snacking feel smarter, tidier, and yes – way more chic.

5 Pack Bento Lunch Box These lunch box containers come in playful colours and are great for kids’ lunches or snacks. $21.99 on Amazon (was $35.99)

Stackable Bento Lunch Box Container This stackable Bento lunch box is handy for packing multiple meals or separating your meal from your snack. Plus, they come in a variety of cute designs and colours. Genuis! $22.99 on Amazon

Silicone circular lunch container Don’t compromise on aesthetic with this circular lunch container. Every soup lover needs one! $12.00 at Simons

Stainless Steel Bento Lunch Box You can’t go wrong with this trusty stainless steel option. Perfect for lunches on the go, picnics or travel-day snacks. $39.99 on Amazon (was $49.99)

Glass Meal Prep Containers Upgrade your food storage game with sleek, eco-friendly glass meal prep containers – perfect for portioning, reheating, and keeping meals fresh at home or on the go, all without the plastic guilt. $39.99 on Amazon (was $45.99)

Bentgo Kids Prints Leak-Proof, 5-Compartment Bento-Style Kids Lunch Box it’s the #1 lunch box brand for a reason—carefully designed to fit your child’s appetite, this bento box from Bentgo Kids makes meal-time fun and mess-free. Portion sizes ideal for ages 3-7. $34.99 on Amazon

Air-Tight Snackle Box From movie nights to mountain hikes, this adorable 8-compartment snack tray keeps every treat in its place—fresh, tidy, and ready for every tasty adventure. $21.99 on Amazon

Meal Prep Containers With Lids Start your mornings on the cutest note with these charming overnight oats jars – perfectly portioned, stylish, and sealed tight to keep your breakfast fresh and flavourful. $24.99 on Amazon

