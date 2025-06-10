Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

With summer around the corner, outdoor hangouts are about to become the highlight of your week – and a great patio set is basically a must-have. That’s why we’ve rounded up the best patio set deals you can buy right now, all at prices that won’t make your wallet sweat. Whether you’re after something cozy for two or a full lounge setup for the whole crew, these deals have got you covered. Just pick your favourite, set it up (assembly included!), and get ready to soak up the sun!

3 Piece Wicker Patio Furniture Set Marrying chic sophistication with everyday functionality, this wicker bistro set is your new statement piece – its sleek tempered-glass coffee table and naturally hued chairs adorned with plush, padded cushions elevate any patio or sunlit corner. $206.99 on Amazon (was $244.99)

3 Piece Patio Furniture Set With its ultra-soft cushions, weather-resistant rattan, and a space-saving modular L-shape design, this charming sectional set blends comfort with versatility. $299.99 on Amazon (was $319.99)

Patio Furniture Set 4-Piece All Weather Wicker Conversation Set With Soft Cushions Snuggle up with a loved one or sip your favorite drink in style with this adorable all-weather rattan set from Wayfair – now 30 per cent off! $430.00 at Wayfair (was $610)

Wicker Patio Lounge Chair (Set of 2) Kick back and relax in style with this chic recliner. Its 5-position adjustable backrest and cozy cushion makes it perfect for chilling poolside! $299.99 on Amazon (was $329.99)

6 Pieces Patio Dining Set with Umbrella Enjoy cozy garden moments with this charming 6-piece bistro set – complete with comfy armrest chairs, a sleek glass-top table, and a stylish patio umbrella to keep you shaded. Grab it while it’s 23 per cent off! $208.33 on Amazon (was $269.99)

Ulster Wicker Deep Seating Set - 3 Piece Crafted with a sturdy galvanized steel frame wrapped in rich brown resin wicker, this stylish outdoor set is paired with soft, light grey cushions for a timeless look. $679.97 at Home Hardware (was $849.99)

