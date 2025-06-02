SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

The best coolers you can get in Canada in 2025

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted June 2, 2025 10:09 am
1 min read
coolers View image in full screen
Ready to upgrade your chill game?.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As the temperatures rise and outdoor adventures beckon, it’s time to rethink one of summer’s essential companions: the cooler. Luckily, 2025 brings a fresh lineup of coolers – perfect for Canadian summers, from city patios to rugged wilderness escapes. We’ve scoured the market, from trusted outdoor brands to innovative newcomers, to bring you the best coolers that suit every need and budget. Ready to upgrade your chill game? Here’s our curated guide to the coolest coolers available across Canada this year.

 

Ninja FrostVault 30qt Wheeled Cooler
Ready for the perfect family picnic? With all-terrain wheels, premium ice retention, and it’s spacious design, this cooler makes packing smarter and grabbing your favourite snacks super easy.
$399.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

YETI Tundra 45 Cooler
The YETI Tundra 45 can keep up with all your day trips and outdoor plans. With its tough-as-nails build, and those iconic T-Rex Lid Latches, this cooler isn’t just durable – it’s seriously cool, literally and style-wise.
$425 on Amazon

 

Cooler Backpack with Padded Top Handle
As sleek and sturdy as your favourite adventure gear, this cooler backpack is ready to be slung over your shoulders and taken absolutely anywhere. Generously padded and effortlessly portable, it’s built for cold drinks, warm days, and long walks to the perfect picnic spot.
$54.99 on Amazon

 

YETI Hopper Flip 12 Portable Cooler
Compact in shape and dressed in a playful baby blue, this YETI cooler has a confident, go-anywhere charm that suits everything from beach days to weekend hikes. With its wide opening and clean, boxy silhouette, it echoes the practicality of vintage lunch coolers – only tougher, colder, and far more stylish.
$330 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Falcona Wild Golf Cooler Bag – $34.99

Ice Packs for Coolers – $27.95

Patio Umbrella Light – $17.99

6Pcs Silicone Lids for Cups – $11.99

 

Frigidaire EFR372-PINK 3.2 Cu Ft Pink Retro Compact Rounded Corner Premium Mini Fridge
Styled with a splash of nostalgia, Frigidaire’s retro mini fridge looks like it rolled straight out of a 1950s diner—chrome accents, curved edges and all. Don’t be fooled by its playful exterior though – it’s cleverly kitted out with a freezer, can opener, and just enough room for midnight snacks and ice cream emergencies.
$383.84 on Amazon
More Recommendations

 

Lifewit Large Lunch Bag Insulated Lunch Box
Crafted from durable, water-resistant fabric with insulated lining, this bestselling cooler bag keeps your treats fresh and your style on point.
$32.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Cooler Cruiser Floating Cooler
Built to float and tow, this 32-quart cooler keeps up to 25 cans cold for 60 hours, perfect for any water adventure.
$299.99 on Amazon

 

Outdoor Cooler Side Table
Chill out with this adorable 2-in-1 cooler table that keeps up to 48 cans icy-cold for 12 hours. Perfect for sunny patios, poolside hangs, or balcony brunches.
Buy on Amazon

 

You may also like:

Kate Spade 890008 with Love Dessert Set – $90.70

Story continues below advertisement

Giantex 10 Gallon 4-in-1 Cooler – $145.99

Backyard Discovery Cedar Springs Outdoor Bar – $1,999.00

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices