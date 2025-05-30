10 must-haves for managing menopause symptoms

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

From hot flashes to hair thinning, the signs and symptoms of menopause and perimenopause can be challenging. The average age of menopause (which is marked by one year without a period) is 51, and most women are in perimenopause (which can last anywhere from two to 10 years) between the ages of 40 and 50. This phase of life might be natural, but that doesn’t mean it’s easy. If symptoms are seriously disrupting your day-to-day, be sure to talk to your doctor about treatment options. In the meantime, the right cooling gadgets, sweat-wicking fabrics and brain fog-lifting aromatherapy can all help to make things a little easier. Don’t worry, you’ve got this!

For hot flashes

MFEESYOB Neck Fan Sometimes a few minutes with a gentle breeze on your neck is all it takes to get your body temperature regulated. Keep this sleek fan stashed in your car, at your desk, or on your bedside table. The stylish, leafless design eliminates the risk of hair tangles and ultra-quiet operation allows you to use it during a camera-off Zoom meeting, while you watch TV, or anytime in between. $38.99 on Amazon

For dry skin on the face

Vichy Neovadiol Post-Menopause Replenishing Firming Night Cream Switching to a richer cream for bedtime will help to soothe and protect aging skin while you sleep. Look for ingredients like peptides for collagen-supporting benefits, vitamin B3 to help improve texture and signs of hyperpigmentation, and barrier-boosting ceramides. $63.95 on Amazon

For night sweats

This is J Henley Tee Short Set If hot flashes tend to strike in the middle of the night, you’re not alone. Night sweats are one of the most common perimenopause symptoms. But you can boost your chances of staying dry and comfortable through the wee hours by switching to a pair of these made-in-Canada ultra-soft, moisture-wicking PJs. $159 at This is J

For low energy

Scoria Botanicals Cork Yoga Mat This proudly Canadian mat is perfect for yoga, pilates, stretching, or whatever gets your blood pumping. It’s made exclusively with cork and tree rubber, making it naturally anti-microbial and odour resistant. Plus, it’s so pretty! $134 at Scoria Canada

For hair loss

BKIND Densifying Hair Serum with Peptides and Turmeric Root Extract Excess shedding and hair thinning is a common symptom of perimenopause and menopause. This serum is packed with amino acids, vitamins, and proteins to nourish the scalp and promote fuller hair. And we loved that BKIND is a woman-founded Canadian brand! $78 at BKIND

For dry skin on the body

Weleda Skin Food Original Ultra-Rich Body Cream Hormonal fluctuations play starring roles in the health and appearance of your skin below the neck, too. Dry patches and sensitized skin are common during this life phase, but luckily Weleda is known for its thick, rich moisturizers. This body cream contains nourishing plant oils and extracts including rosemary and chamomile to soothe and soften even the driest elbows, shins, knees and feet. $25.99 on Amazon

For irritability

PURESSENTIEL Stress Roll-On About 4 in 10 women notice mood symptoms during this time—and one of those moods can be irritated (at everyone and everything!). You may also be feeling stressed, sad, or anxious. This little roll-on, containing 12 essential oils, including lavender and chamomile, is designed to take the edge off. $9.99 on Amazon

For unpredictable periods

Knix Leakproof Cotton High Rise Whether you’re spotting frequently or aren’t sure when your period might show up next, it’s great to have some back-up protection ready. These stylish undies provide superior absorption without any bulk, to keep you comfy and worry-free. $29 at Knix

For 3am wake-ups

Soundcore Sleep A20 by Anker Wireless Earbuds You may be waking up due to vivid dreams, hot flashes, or with a racing mind. A guided meditation, sleep podcast, or quiet music can be just the thing to ease you back to dreamland and these comfy, highly rated earphones are the ticket. They block noise while providing quality audio and are designed with cushioned wings for side-sleepers. $199.99 on Amazon

For weight gain

Skechers AERO Spark Midlife weight gain is complicated and can be chalked up to a combination of shifting hormones, metabolic changes, and lifestyle factors. We’re not saying you can just walk it off, but moving your body more often will help you manage extra pounds, and regular exercise will give your mental health a boost, too. These innovative sneakers are ultra-cushioned, breathable, and built for logging kms. $195 at Skechers

