Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator

May’s must-haves: shop The Curator’s bestselling picks

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted May 31, 2025 11:40 am
1 min read
Don’t miss what everyone’s loving right now. View image in full screen
Don’t miss what everyone’s loving right now.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Discover the standout favourites of the season. Hand-selected for their style, function, and popularity. Whether you’re refreshing your space, updating your wardrobe, or searching for the perfect gift, this curated collection is your shortcut to the best of the best. Don’t miss what everyone’s loving right now.

 

Flameless USB Rechargeable Lighter
For the candle lover – this handy flameless lighter is designed with child safety in mind, featuring a safety lock, auto power-off, windproof plasma ignition, real-time battery display, and a lightweight, portable build for indoor and outdoor use.
$10.99 on Amazon (was $12.99)
Mini Bluetooth Label Maker
Stay organized with cute customizable labels. This mini label maker has smart app connectivity, inkless thermal printing, and a library of over 600 customizable templates, making it perfect for labeling anything from kitchen jars to office files.
$27.99 on Amazon

 

Appetizer Tray with Lid
When you’re heading to a party or just setting up snacks outdoors, this snack caddy tray is the unsung hero you didn’t know you needed. The lid snaps on for transport and pops off to reveal five separate compartments—perfect for nuts, fruit, crackers, or treats. It’s top-rack dishwasher safe, BPA-free, and even comes in a two-pack. I keep one pre-loaded in the fridge when I know guests are coming over. Easy to grab, easy to clean, and you look like you’ve got it all together (and you do!).
$22.99 on Amazon (was $24.99)

 

Caron & Doucet BBQ Grill Cleaner Oil
Spray on some BBQ grill cleaner oil–a food-safe cleaning spray on the grill and the exterior (bonus: this one’s Canadian-made!).
$19.99 on Amazon
Grill Brush and Scraper
Spray, let it absorb, scrub grill grates with a grill brush, and bask in the glory of a grill that’s ready for action.
$29.95 on Amazon (was $34.95)

 

BBQ 7 in 1 Grill Spatula
More than just a pretty face, this sturdy 7-in-1 multi-spatula can flip, cut, fork–and even bottle open. Woot!
$21.99 on Amazon
More Recommendations
Organika Canadian-Made Enhanced Collagen Powder
Stir, sip, and shine – this collagen powder is the perfect add to your morning smoothies to support healthy skin, hair, nails, and joints.
$24.49 on Amazon

 

Hottoerak Red Light Mask
A Curator bestseller, this budget-friendly LED mask helps slow signs of aging with ease. Its lightweight, flexible design contours comfortably to your face, while the portable charger lets you glow on the go–wherever, whenever. The Amazon sale is your chance to scoop it up.
$79.99 on Amazon (was $103.99)

 

Dr. Bronner's Sal Suds Biodegradable Cleaner
Mix up Sal Suds with warm water in a bucket (it’s eco-friendly and effective).
$23.06 on Amazon
More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
