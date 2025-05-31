May’s must-haves: shop The Curator’s bestselling picks

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Discover the standout favourites of the season. Hand-selected for their style, function, and popularity. Whether you’re refreshing your space, updating your wardrobe, or searching for the perfect gift, this curated collection is your shortcut to the best of the best. Don’t miss what everyone’s loving right now.
For the candle lover – this handy flameless lighter is designed with child safety in mind, featuring a safety lock, auto power-off, windproof plasma ignition, real-time battery display, and a lightweight, portable build for indoor and outdoor use.
Stay organized with cute customizable labels. This mini label maker has smart app connectivity, inkless thermal printing, and a library of over 600 customizable templates, making it perfect for labeling anything from kitchen jars to office files.
When you’re heading to a party or just setting up snacks outdoors, this snack caddy tray is the unsung hero you didn’t know you needed. The lid snaps on for transport and pops off to reveal five separate compartments—perfect for nuts, fruit, crackers, or treats. It’s top-rack dishwasher safe, BPA-free, and even comes in a two-pack. I keep one pre-loaded in the fridge when I know guests are coming over. Easy to grab, easy to clean, and you look like you’ve got it all together (and you do!).
A Curator bestseller, this budget-friendly LED mask helps slow signs of aging with ease. Its lightweight, flexible design contours comfortably to your face, while the portable charger lets you glow on the go–wherever, whenever. The Amazon sale is your chance to scoop it up.
