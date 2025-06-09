7 genius ways to keep summer pests away (without harsh chemicals!)

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Summer is the best season… until the bugs show up. Whether it’s fruit flies swarming your compost bin, ants in your kitchen, or mosquitoes turning your backyard into a tornado of wings and stings, it seems like every sunny moment can be paired with a buzzkill.

But here’s the good news: you don’t need to douse your yard in chemicals or live under a bug net to enjoy the outdoors (and keep the indoors pest-free). These modern, low-effort, and actually pretty satisfying solutions help you keep bugs in check—without resorting to citronella-scented everything.

Cover your food, keep the vibe

Lauon Food Covers When you set up an outdoor meal you know the deal: a swarm of pests looking to dine al fresco. These pop-up mesh food covers are basically fancy little umbrella tents for your serving platters—and they’re game-changers. The high-density mesh keeps even tiny bugs out, and the structured frame makes it easy to lift and drop without fumbling around or blowing away in the wind. They’re handy for backyard brunches, BBQ nights, picnics or even protecting ripening fruit bowls inside. $17.99 on Amazon

The tabletop fan that scares off flies

Fly Fans Yes, it looks like a small fan but this one won’t keep you cool (sorry). The light-refracting blades on these fly fans spin gently and create a visual pattern that flies find completely terrifying (while I’m no entomologist or ophthalmologist, it’s got something to do with how their eyes process light). It’s silent, chemical-free, and works like a charm on picnic tables, patios, and even your kitchen counter. You’ve probably seen these at restaurants with outdoor patios before. $43.89 on Amazon

The bug jacket (and pants) that actually work

Coghlans Bug Jacket There’s something oddly satisfying about pulling on a mesh bug jacket when you’re heading out to weed the garden, do some chores outside, or even or take a hike through tall grass. This one is lightweight, breathable, and has elasticized cuffs and a zippered hood so mosquitoes, blackflies, and ticks stay where they belong: far away from your skin. While we can’t call this high fashion, it’s certainly the right idea for doing work around the house and keeping yourself protected. $16.59 on Amazon

Want fewer mosquitoes? Invite some bats over

Bat House No really—a bat box in your yard can do a better job at mosquito control than most sprays. One bat eats hundreds of bugs per night, and a properly placed cedar bat house gives them a cozy spot to roost that isn’t inside your attic. It’s a little wild, but it’s wildly effective. If you’re afraid of bats this isn’t for you, but if you can accept these widely found nocturnal critters, you’d be very happy with the results. (Tip: Install it away from main gathering areas, at least 10 feet off the ground.) $58.99 on Amazon

The all-natural spray that smells like garlic (but not for long)

Natural Garlic Based Mosquito & Tick Repellent Concentrate This mosquito and tick barrier spray is made from garlic, citric acid, and potassium sorbate—which sounds like a salad dressing (please never try it) but actually deters bugs really well. Spray it on your lawn, garden beds, or shrubs every few weeks. The scent fades after a few hours, but the protection lasts for days. It’s also safe for pets and kids, which is a must. This is a barrier product, so it won’t kill anything, it’ll just keep them away. $63.98 on Amazon

For the fruit flies that won’t quit

STEM Flying Insect Light Trap Nothing is more infuriating in the warmer months than those tiny flying menaces in your kitchen! And they don’t stand a chance against the STEM indoor light trap. It uses a blue light to lure in gnats, fruit flies, and drain flies, and traps them on an adhesive cartridge—no zapping, no stink, and no sprays. It rotates to fit any plug, and the design is subtle enough to hide in plain sight. When the cartridge is full, swap out for a fresh one. Bye bye! $34.99 on Amazon

The powder you didn’t know you needed

Knock Down Diatomaceous Earth Insect Killer If you haven’t tried diatomaceous earth yet, consider this your introduction to one of nature’s most underrated pest control tools. It resembles baby powder but is made from fossilized algae, and it works by drying out and disabling insects such as cockroaches, silverfish, fleas, and ants. You can sprinkle it around baseboards, behind appliances, or even in the garden. You can use it around pets and kids (please read package instructions to get the full understanding of safety measures)—and easy to use, too. $19.99 on Amazon

