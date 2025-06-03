5 items our beauty editor is loving this month

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As The Curator’s beauty editor, it’s my duty to test out buzzy beauty products when they’re sent my way. Every month, I handpick which ones are worth sharing with our readers—only a select few make it to the top of my list. Read on for this month’s shining stars.

The glass-like lippie

Glow Recipe Glass Balm Lip Treatment in Ice Bingsoo We all know that glass skin is in–and now, thanks to Glow Recipe, so are glass lips. From tinted serums to *juicy* moisturizers and beyond, the brand has graced our vanities with skin-perfecting innovations for over a decade now. But perhaps the most exciting addition to their collection (at least for me) comes their Glass Balm Bingsoo Lip Treatment–a veritable treat for your lips inspired by Korea’s famous glistening dessert. I love a nourishing lippie, and this formula seriously delivers. Infused with hyaluronic microspheres, collagen-boosting fruit actives and hydrating glycerin, it leaves my pout looking impossibly glossy. The lightweight sheen layers beautifully over any shade–though I prefer a solo swipe myself. $30 at Sephora

The fuzz eraser

Kitsch Dermaplaning Tools Dermaplaning has always intrigued me–the idea of sweeping away peach fuzz and dead skin with a special face blade, all while reaping potential anti-aging benefits? Count me in. I’ve been tempted to book a salon appointment more times than I can count, but the price tag? Not so tempting. Enter: Kitsch’s at-home dermaplaning tool. I haven’t gone full-face just yet, but for the spots that need a little extra TLC (read: the upper lip), I apply a lightweight oil and gently glide the blade over. The results never fail to impress–so much so I can confidently say I will never book another upper lip wax again. Bonus: the adorable cherry-blossom-pink pattern is a cheerful little nod to summer. We are *so* ready. $6.9 on Amazon

The viral shimmer spray

L'Occitane Instant Golden Glow with Almond Shimmering Body Oil I’ve long been a L’Occitane devotee–especially when it comes to their almond collection, which has held a permanent spot on my beauty shelf. But even with all the standout products they’ve launched over the years, I never expected something quite as fun as this shimmering body oil. If you’ve scrolled through social media recently, chances are you’ve seen it in action, and for good reason. If you too are after that all-over glow this summer, look no further. This silky formula imparts a luminous, golden shimmer that is sure to turns heads, all while wrapping skin in the collection’s signature *chef’s kiss* almond scent. It’s so good you might even be tempted to wear it to bed… if only that were a good idea. $73 at Sephora

The exotic burn

NEST New York Moroccan Amber Candle I’ll admit, this candle isn’t a new discovery–it’s been my go-to since the height of my candle obsession, and I haven’t looked back since. Its scent is truly transportive, whisking you away to an exotic paradise with every burn. Notes of Moroccan amber, sweet patchouli, heliotrope and bergamot steal my heart (and my nose) every single time. It’s borderline addictive–you might even catch yourself thinking about it out of the blue. Whether I’m curling up with a book, powering through a late-night assignment, or sinking into a bath, this candle remains my forever favourite. And with summer just around the corner, there’s no better time to light it up and let the escape begin. $64 at Sephora

The anti-frizz hero

Marc Anthony Anti-Frizz Shield Ultimate Blowout Spray With all the perks of summer–sunshine, beach days, breezy evenings–come some not-so-glamorous side effects. Chief among them? Frizz. My hair is especially prone to puffing up in heatwaves or on humid days, but this Marc Anthony frizz shield spray has been an absolute game changer. It leaves my strands feeling smooth and helps extend the life of a blowout (my current go-to style), courtesy of its 72 hour humidity-repelling power. The cherry on top? It doubles as a heat protectant–a step in my hair routine that I have (regrettably) neglected for far too long. With this three-in-one product, it’s easy. $13.25 on Amazon

