Video link
Headline link
The Curator

Top summer picks for your next boat, beach or cabin escape

By Susie Wall The Curator Team
Posted June 11, 2025 8:00 am
1 min read
summer outdoor picks View image in full screen
Summer 2025 inspo to get your (boat) engines started.
Share

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you’re lake life-ing it this summer, jumping on a last minute float plane to the cabin or shaking out beach blankets to settle in on the sand (with a crisp glass of rosé!) – here is some summer 2025 inspo to get your (boat) engines started.

 

Boat ‘n Tote

Just ask yourself: who do you want in the boat?

Whale Flotilla Extra Large Outdoor Picnic Blanket
This high-end dupe comes in cute colour ways and is sand and waterproof.
$29.99 on Amazon

 

MEC Rumpl OG Puffy Blanket 1-Person
Meet the original Rumpl – the coolest, the warmest, the literal OG of puffy blankets.
$149.95 at MEC

 

Jefferson Clog Wanderfoam
The Vancouver-founded Native shoe company dominates the water shoe category with velvety soft slip-ons in iconic silhouettes. I heart this Jefferson clog version for easy-in, easy-out access.
$65 at Native
Beach, Baby!

Pack up the ponchos, throw ice in the Yeti cooler and get yourself to the beach, baby.

 

The Holden Muslin Surf Poncho
The Holden muslin surf poncho from B.C.’s Tofino Towel Company is unisex and reigns supreme for changing in public post-surf.
$120 at Tofino Towel Company
Baja Stripe Fouta Lightweight Turkish Poncho
I’m a sucker for a hip stripe, especially one that’s called Baja.
$95 at Slowtide

 

Miasun Sunshade
The chicest beach shade possible.
$189 at Fatboy

 

El Paso Designs Mexican Blanket
The beach blanket that needs no intro. Hecho en Mexico!
$31.54 on Amazon
More Recommendations
Cabin Fever

Do you say cabin or cottage? Tom-eh-to, tom-ah-to.

 

HyzaPhix Lemon Squeezer
Fish-shaped lemon squeezer for the squeezy win.
$10.99 on Amazon
AWSUM Inflatable Dog Water Ramp
Where were these things in the 80’s? Perfect for pups who need easy and safe boat, shore or dock access.
$279.99 on Amazon

 

Sea-Doo Throwable Foam Cushion
It may seem like a bit of a beige hostess gift, but you’ll sure be glad for these babies when you need ‘em. Throwable foam cushions by Canadian brand Sea-Doo.
$24.99 at Sea-Doo

 

JOYIN Giant Inflatable Boat Pool Float
An inflatable speed boat floatie with a built-in cooler? Call me for the maiden voyage
$59.99 on Amazon
