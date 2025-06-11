Top summer picks for your next boat, beach or cabin escape

Send this page to someone via email

Whether you’re lake life-ing it this summer, jumping on a last minute float plane to the cabin or shaking out beach blankets to settle in on the sand (with a crisp glass of rosé!) – here is some summer 2025 inspo to get your (boat) engines started.

Boat ‘n Tote

Just ask yourself: who do you want in the boat?

Whale Flotilla Extra Large Outdoor Picnic Blanket This high-end dupe comes in cute colour ways and is sand and waterproof. $29.99 on Amazon

MEC Rumpl OG Puffy Blanket 1-Person Meet the original Rumpl – the coolest, the warmest, the literal OG of puffy blankets. $149.95 at MEC

Jefferson Clog Wanderfoam The Vancouver-founded Native shoe company dominates the water shoe category with velvety soft slip-ons in iconic silhouettes. I heart this Jefferson clog version for easy-in, easy-out access. $65 at Native

Beach, Baby!

Pack up the ponchos, throw ice in the Yeti cooler and get yourself to the beach, baby.

The Holden Muslin Surf Poncho The Holden muslin surf poncho from B.C.’s Tofino Towel Company is unisex and reigns supreme for changing in public post-surf. $120 at Tofino Towel Company

El Paso Designs Mexican Blanket The beach blanket that needs no intro. Hecho en Mexico! $31.54 on Amazon

Cabin Fever

Do you say cabin or cottage? Tom-eh-to, tom-ah-to.

AWSUM Inflatable Dog Water Ramp Where were these things in the 80’s? Perfect for pups who need easy and safe boat, shore or dock access. $279.99 on Amazon

Sea-Doo Throwable Foam Cushion It may seem like a bit of a beige hostess gift, but you’ll sure be glad for these babies when you need ‘em. Throwable foam cushions by Canadian brand Sea-Doo. $24.99 at Sea-Doo

JOYIN Giant Inflatable Boat Pool Float An inflatable speed boat floatie with a built-in cooler? Call me for the maiden voyage $59.99 on Amazon

