Top summer picks for your next boat, beach or cabin escape

Whether you’re lake life-ing it this summer, jumping on a last minute float plane to the cabin or shaking out beach blankets to settle in on the sand (with a crisp glass of rosé!) – here is some summer 2025 inspo to get your (boat) engines started.
Just ask yourself: who do you want in the boat?
This high-end dupe comes in cute colour ways and is sand and waterproof.
Meet the original Rumpl – the coolest, the warmest, the literal OG of puffy blankets.
The Vancouver-founded Native shoe company dominates the water shoe category with velvety soft slip-ons in iconic silhouettes. I heart this Jefferson clog version for easy-in, easy-out access.
Pack up the ponchos, throw ice in the Yeti cooler and get yourself to the beach, baby.
The Holden muslin surf poncho from B.C.’s Tofino Towel Company is unisex and reigns supreme for changing in public post-surf.
I’m a sucker for a hip stripe, especially one that’s called Baja.
The chicest beach shade possible.
The beach blanket that needs no intro. Hecho en Mexico!
Do you say cabin or cottage? Tom-eh-to, tom-ah-to.
Fish-shaped lemon squeezer for the squeezy win.
Where were these things in the 80’s? Perfect for pups who need easy and safe boat, shore or dock access.
It may seem like a bit of a beige hostess gift, but you’ll sure be glad for these babies when you need ‘em. Throwable foam cushions by Canadian brand Sea-Doo.
An inflatable speed boat floatie with a built-in cooler? Call me for the maiden voyage
