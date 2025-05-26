Outdoor entertaining hacks that keep things clean, cool and organized

Summer means more time outside—and more opportunities to gather, host and party under the sun. But let’s be honest: outdoor entertaining comes with its own set of challenges, from food safety to trash control. The good news? A few smart products can completely transform your setup from frantic to fabulous. Here are my favourite finds to keep things cool, clean and company-ready all season long.

Cooler Side Table: Double Duty Done Right

Veradek Outdoor Cooler Side Table This Canadian-made cooler side table is everything you want in outdoor furniture: good-looking, functional, and built to handle Canadian weather. It’s a side table on top and a cooler underneath—just fill it with ice, drop in your drinks, and flip the lid when you need a cold one. There’s built-in drainage for meltwater and a stone-plastic composite finish that looks like high-end stone but performs like durable plastic. Whether it’s on your deck, patio, or beside the hot tub, this piece is a total multitasker. Bonus: it actually looks good next to your furniture instead of like a leftover camping cooler. $114.99 on Amazon (was $134.99)

Chilled Condiment Caddy: Buffet MVP

Lifewit Ice Chilled Condiment Caddy No one wants warm mayo or questionable sour cream ruining the party. This chilled condiment caddy keeps five different items cool with a simple ice-filled base—perfect for everything from BBQ toppings to sundae bars. Each BPA-free container has its own lid (which can double as extra storage trays) and is easy to clean. It’s compact, portable, and lets you set up a full DIY food station outdoors without stressing about the heat. Game-changer for taco night, brunches, and even build-your-own cocktail stations. $39.99 on Amazon

Inflatable Cooler Serving Bar: Ice, Ice, Everything

Novelty Place Inflatable Ice Serving Buffet Bar Potato salad and heat don’t mix—unless you have this genius inflatable cooler serving bar. Just blow it up, add ice, and place any dishes, drinks, or trays you need to keep cool. It’s ideal for backyard parties, camping trips, or beach days and deflates in seconds for easy cleanup and storage. I love this hack because it works with whatever you’re serving and doesn’t require constant trips to and from the fridge. Yes, even the pool! Plus, no sweaty food = happier (healthier!) guests. $18.95 on Amazon

Portable Appetizer Caddy: Snack Smarter

Appetizer Tray with Lid When you’re heading to a party or just setting up snacks outdoors, this snack caddy tray is the unsung hero you didn’t know you needed. The lid snaps on for transport and pops off to reveal five separate compartments—perfect for nuts, fruit, crackers, or treats. It’s top-rack dishwasher safe, BPA-free, and even comes in a two-pack. I keep one pre-loaded in the fridge when I know guests are coming over. Easy to grab, easy to clean, and you look like you’ve got it all together (and you do!). $22.99 on Amazon (was $24.99)

Suncast Outdoor Trash Hideaway Let’s talk trash—but make it chic. This wicker-style outdoor trash bin has the elegance of patio furniture but all the practicality of a well-designed garbage can. It’s made from fade-resistant resin, has a locking lid to keep pests out, and is designed for year-round outdoor use. I saw this at a stylish friend’s house and immediately ordered one because it’s one of those little upgrades that makes a big difference. Nobody wants to see (or smell) the garbage during your garden party—and now they don’t have to. $81.48 on Amazon

With a few of these clever upgrades, you can focus on the fun and not the fuss. Because the best kind of host? One who makes it all look effortless.

