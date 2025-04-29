7 best backyard deals to upgrade your outdoor space

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

It’s time for a backyard transformation – without breaking the bank, of course. Whether you’re looking to relax by a pristine pool, host a BBQ gathering, or simply enjoy your garden, these backyard must-haves are all you need. From smart robotic pool cleaners that handle the tough work for you, to essential BBQ gear, high-performance hoses, solar-powered lights, and more – grab these deals to make your outdoor space shine.

AIPER Scuba S1 Cordless Robotic Cleaner Meet your pool’s new best friend – the Aiper Scuba S1 glides with caterpillar-like precision and cleans like a pro, so your pool stays sparkling without you lifting a finger. $749.99 on Amazon (was $999.99)

Solar Post Cap Lights These solar-powered lights charge during the day and automatically illuminate your space at night, offering a hassle-free lighting solution for your outdoor areas. $35.99 on Amazon (was $44.99)

Electric BBQ Grill No charcoal, no hassle, just tasty magic! With space for 15 servings and a warming rack for extras, it’s the grill that brings everyone running. Grab it while it’s 46 per cent off! $169.98 on Amazon (was $249.98)

Aihand Cordless Pressure Washer With powerful pressure, playful nozzles, and water-from-anywhere smarts, this cordless pressure washer is your go-to gadget for sparkling cars, patios, and everything in between. $139.99 on Amazon (was $189.99)

50ft Expandable Garden Hose Water Hose From flower beds to furry pets, this magical 50ft hose stretches, shrinks, and sparkles with durability – ready to handle every splashy task in your yard. $29.99 on Amazon (was $42.99)

Sprinkler Timer Just twist, click, and let it sprinkle! This smart little timer makes watering your garden feel as easy as setting an alarm clock. $25.19 on Amazon (was $33.78)

Outsunny Deluxe 3 Seat Rattan Wicker Sofa Cozy up or stretch out and enjoy the outdoors – this 3-seater rattan sofa is the perfect spot for family time or hosting friends, with plush cushions, curved armrests, and weather-ready wicker. $368.99 on Amazon (was $409.99)

