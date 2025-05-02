Canadian brand spotlight: Get to know Jenny Bird

Send this page to someone via email

In this week’s Canadian brand spotlight series, we’re getting up close and personal with Jenny Bird – a brand known for their lightweight, statement jewelry. Led by founder and creative director Jenny Bird, her designs have been loved by celebrities including Michelle Obama, Hailey Bieber and Selena Gomez, and featured across prominent publications like Vogue and The Cut.

Founded in 2008, the brand was built with a focus on creating high-quality, modern, and sculptural jewelry with an accessible price point. Based in Toronto, Jenny Bird’s minimalist aesthetic has quickly gained popularity both in Canada and internationally.

Jenny Bird’s success is also tied to her strong brand values – including ethical production, sustainability, and female empowerment – and her hands-on approach to both design and business operations. Homegrown and glimmering, these pieces are designed for the modern, confident, and style-conscious woman who values both design and substance.

Chunky Doune Hoops With their sculptural curves, these bold mid-sized hoops are a work of art all on their own. As seen on Hailey Bieber and Aubrey Plaza. Finished in high-polish gold. $160.00 at Jenny Bird

Viviana Ring Bold yet effortless, this voluminous ring looks like it’s been puffed with air, with curvy grooves that catch the light just right. it’s super versatile – wear it flipped, spun, or stacked for your own signature look. $128.00 at Jenny Bird

14K Gold Heart Pendant This solid 14K pendant with a diamond cut cable chain is a dainty gold-lover’s dream. Makes a thoughtful gift for those who love delicate pieces. $440.00 at Jenny Bird

Lucille Bracelet This light summer bracelet is giving major Little Mermaid energy, complete with dainty freshwater pearls and a tiny nautilus shell for a sprinkle of underwater magic. Designed with an adjustable fit and finished in high-polish gold. $128.00 at Jenny Bird

Nova Huggies A true engineering marvel, these huggies feature a unique suspension design that lets a luminous glass pearl glide effortlessly between golden rails. $118.00 at Jenny Bird

Celeste Bracelet For those who love a silver moment – sleek, luminous spheres and an adjustable fit make this bracelet the perfect finishing touch to any stack, or a standout all on its own. Designed with three non-removable extender rings, it can be worn at three different lengths and is finished in a stunning high-polish silver. $178.00 at Jenny Bird

Aurora Studs A luminous dome silhouette gives these earrings the look of a perfect golden sphere. Designed to gently hug the lobe, they’re a sleek, sculptural touch you’ll reach for every day. $118.00 at Jenny Bird

Sila Ear Cuff Set - Small These bestselling cuffs are the perfect way to elevate your ear stack, offering instant cool without the need for a piercing. Organic and malleable, they’re made to fit your ear perfectly, whether you stack them for two-toned flair or wear them solo for a minimalist moment. $88.00 at Jenny Bird

Gia Bangle This sleek custom bangle locks with a simple push, creating an easy, secure fit you’ll love. $198.00 at Jenny Bird

Capri Anklet Delicate chain texture meets a modern freshwater pearl for a feminine, easygoing accent at your ankle. With a water-durable design and adjustable fit, the Capri Anklet adds just the right hint of shine. $98.00 at Jenny Bird

