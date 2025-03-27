Huge savings on big-ticket items from Amazon Canada’s Big Spring Sale

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Spring has sprung, and so have the savings! Amazon Canada’s Big Spring Sale is here, bringing deep discounts on must-have big-ticket items–but not for long. Whether you’ve been eyeing a stand mixer for your baking adventures, an outdoor pizza oven for patio season, or a smart doorbell for added home security, now’s the time to snag these premium finds at unbeatable prices.
This sale is open to all shoppers, but Prime members get exclusive access to special discounts, making it the perfect time to upgrade your home, kitchen and beyond. Sign up here! These deals won’t last, so shop now before the sale ends on March 30.
No need to choose between espresso or drip–this sleek 2-in-1 coffee machine does it all! With barista-level precision, a built-in grinder, hands-free frothing and smart brew settings, it takes the guesswork out of crafting café-quality drinks. Your morning routine just got an upgrade.
It’s time to light up the night. With millions of colours, voice control and an easy setup, this smart light is perfect for pathways and patios. Note: It requires a Hue Bridge and outdoor power supply (sold separately) for full smart features.
Built for bakers who mean business, this bowl-lift stand mixer brings serious power and stability to every mix. With 11 speeds, a gentle folding option and a spacious seven-quart bowl, it tackles everything from airy egg whites to dense bread dough–no batch too big or small.
Experience rich, immersive sound. Switch between active noise cancelling and transparency modes for personalized listening, and enjoy up to 36 hours of playback. With comfortable silicone tips and enhanced call clarity, these earbuds deliver premium audio and convenience.
Keep an eye on your front door with this best selling doorbell. With two-way talk, advanced motion detection and night vision, you’ll never miss a visitor–day or night. Pair with Alexa or a Ring Chime for real-time alerts and added convenience.
Featuring three bright LEDs, two brightness settings and a 140 degree pivoting head this work light is built for versatility. A telescoping hook and durable, non-marring design make it a jobsite (or home DIY project) essential.
Powerful, quiet, and built to last–this 80V brushless string trimmer delivers serious torque for tackling thick grass with ease. With Smart Cut Technology, LED lights and up to 45 minutes of runtime, it keeps your lawn looking sharp with less hassle and more precision.
Say goodbye to stubborn stains with HydroSteam Technology, delivering up to 50 per cent better cleaning power. With three cleaning modes, fast-drying upholstery care and multi-surface versatility, this powerhouse tackles carpets, tile, upholstery and even sneaker, so no mess stands a chance.
Stay powered up with the Anker portable power station! Charge to 80 per cent in just 43 minutes and enjoy a decade of reliability with its long-lasting battery. Plus, harness solar energy for an eco-friendly charge—perfect for home, RVs and camping!
