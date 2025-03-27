Menu

Video link
Headline link
The Curator

Don’t miss these bestsellers from Amazon Canada’s Big Spring Sale

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted March 27, 2025 10:06 am
1 min read
bestselling amazon big spring sale, home deals, cleaning deals View image in full screen
Don’t miss out - these bestselling deals won’t last long!.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Amazon Canada’s Big Spring Sale is here from March 25 to March 30, bringing incredible deals on best-selling home essentials, beauty must-haves, and cleaning supplies to refresh your space for the season. Shoppers are snagging top-rated vacuum cleaners, skincare favorites, and organizational must-haves at unbeatable prices. Whether you’re stocking up on deep-cleaning tools to make your home sparkle or treating yourself to trending beauty picks, this sale has everything you need to step into spring feeling refreshed. The sale is open to everyone, but Prime members get special access to exclusive deals. If you’re not a member already, sign up here! Don’t miss out – these hot deals won’t last long!

 

30% off

Vitruvi Stone Diffuser
With its high-quality matte ceramic cover, this stone essential oil diffuser from Vitruvi doubles as a beautiful piece of pottery that blends seamlessly into any space.
$104.99 on Amazon (was $149)

 

53% off

100% Egyptian Cotton Bed Sheets
Experience supreme comfort with this four-piece bed sheet set. Made with ultra-soft, breathable Egyptian cotton promises a luxurious night’s sleep without breaking the bank.
$99.99 on Amazon (was $119.99)

 

15% off

Singring Purse Organizer for Closet
No more purse pile-ups! With easy-to-adjust dividers and a sleek, modern design, this organizer keeps everything upright, visible, and ready to grab in a snap.
$18.99 on Amazon (was $19.99)
10% off

Hottoerak Red Light Mask
A Curator bestseller, this budget-friendly LED mask helps slow signs of aging with ease. Its lightweight, flexible design contours comfortably to your face, while the portable charger lets you glow on the go–wherever, whenever. The Amazon sale is your chance to scoop it up.
$89.99 on Amazon (was $99.99)

 

25% off

Organika Canadian-Made Enhanced Collagen Powder
Stir, sip, and shine – this collagen powder is the perfect add to your morning smoothies to support healthy skin, hair, nails, and joints.
$18.37 on Amazon (was $24.49)

 

30% off

SAXX Underwear Co. Men's Vibe Super Soft Boxer Briefs
Stock up on the essentials this Amazon Spring Sale with these bold, ultra-soft boxer briefs. Ridiculously comfortable for all day wear.
$68.57 on Amazon (was $97.95)
You may also like:

Hello Bright – Ultrasonic Retainer Cleaner Machine – $61.99

Active Green Pro Greens Powder – $31.59

Kind Laundry Detergent Sheets – $25.96

Mini Bluetooth Label Maker – $21.99

 

20% off

Blueair Blue Pure 511 Air Purifier
This is Blueair’s most compact air purifier. Small but mighty, this whisper-quiet purifier is ideal for bedrooms, nurseries, and small spaces that need cleaner air—fast. Say goodbye to dust, pollen, cooking odours and pet dander with the press of a button.
$111.99 on Amazon (was $139.99)
More Recommendations

 

49% off

eufy X8 Pro Robot Vacuum
Powerful, smart, and hands-free—this vacuum deep cleans carpets, empties itself for 45 days, and navigates your home with precision.
$459.99 on Amazon (was $899.99)
33% off

Delamu 2 Sets of 2-Tier Multi-Purpose Bathroom Under Sink Organizers
Two sizes, endless organization! Whether you need a little or a lot of storage, these stackable organizers keep everything neat, from bathroom essentials to kitchen must-haves.
$39.97 on Amazon (was $59.99)

 

30% off

Clothes Drying Rack
This foldable wall-mounted drying rack tucks away neatly when not in use, giving you extra room while keeping your clothes wrinkle-free.
$42.48 on Amazon (was $60.68)

 

25% off

Tide Clean Boost Fabric Rinse
You think your laundry’s clean… until you try this. Tide Clean Boost transforms your rinse cycle into a deep clean that strips away built-up detergent gunk and stubborn odors. I have been using fabric rinse since it came to market a couple of years ago, and I can’t do my laundry without it. Clothes come out feeling softer, fresher and cleaner.
$11.99 on Amazon (was $15.97)
24% off

Finish Dishwasher Cleaner (2-Pack)
Your dishwasher deserves a deep clean too. This powerhouse clears out hidden grease and limescale so your machine works better and your dishes come out truly clean. Pop it into an empty dishwasher, run the tub clean cycle, and walk away. It’s that easy.
$8.34 on Amazon (was $10.99)

 

You may also like:

Ninja Professional Blender – $74.99

Vegetable Chopper  – $24.99

Bissell Little Green Portable Carpet Cleaner – $89.99

Our Place Griddle Pan – $115.00

