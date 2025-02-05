8 luxe bath and shower picks you’ll love

Send this page to someone via email

The wind howls outside, rattling the windows as snow blankets the world in icy stillness. But inside? A different scene unfolds. The glow of candlelight flickers against steamy tiles, the scent of warm vanilla fills the air and the promise of a blissful soak awaits. Whether you crave a silky bath infused with nourishing oils or a steamy shower that melts away the day, these luxurious essentials—think plush robes, decadent shower oils and skin-softening treats—will turn your winter wind-down into a five-star spa experience.

Kitsch Deep Exfoliating Glove Buff away dry, winter skin with this deep exfoliating glove—a sustainable glow-getter made from plant-based fibers. Gentle yet effective, it smooths, softens and preps skin for shaving. $10.79 on Amazon (was $11.99)

Utoplike Bathtub Caddy Tray Another luxe tub essential: this cutesy and convenient bath tray. Complete with a spot for all the essentials–soap, a tablet, sweet treats–it’s sure to take your bath time from blah to bliss. $39.99 on Amazon (was $54.99)

Cotton Plush Robe Wrap yourself in pure bliss with this Vancouver-based brand’s plush robe. Made from ultra-soft cotton, it’s the perfect blend of comfort and luxury. $88 at Understance

Natureva Home Stone Bath Mat Step onto luxury with this stone bath mat. Crafted from ultra-absorbent diatomaceous earth, it instantly soaks up moisture and dries in a flash. $57.99 on Amazon

Lovefresh Everyday Wash Vanilla & Orange This delectably-scented vanilla and orange body wash by Canadian brand Lovefresh is formulated with essential oils for an invigorating shower experience. $27.99 on Well.ca

Lush Butterball Bath Bomb Take your soak time to uncharted waters with this luxurious bath bomb. Indulge in the creamy, buttery froth while skin-loving ingredients work to soften and nourish. $5.50 at Lush

MIFA Eucalyptus Mood Mist Elevate your shower routine with this relaxing eucalyptus mist. An instant mood-booster, you can also spray it all over your face and body or bedding for an added dose of tranquility. $38 at MIFA

L'Occitane Almond Shower Oil From a decadent oil to a velvety, milky lather—your skin will soak in the nourishing benefits of this luxurious shower oil. Its enchanting aroma whisks you away to sunlit almond groves, making every shower a sensory escape. $36 at L'Occitane $39 at Sephora

