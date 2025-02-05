Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

8 luxe bath and shower picks you’ll love

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted February 5, 2025 12:00 am
1 min read
luxe bath and shower products View image in full screen
Melt away the day with these luxurious picks.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The wind howls outside, rattling the windows as snow blankets the world in icy stillness. But inside? A different scene unfolds. The glow of candlelight flickers against steamy tiles, the scent of warm vanilla fills the air and the promise of a blissful soak awaits. Whether you crave a silky bath infused with nourishing oils or a steamy shower that melts away the day, these luxurious essentials—think plush robes, decadent shower oils and skin-softening treats—will turn your winter wind-down into a five-star spa experience.

 

Kitsch Deep Exfoliating Glove
Buff away dry, winter skin with this deep exfoliating glove—a sustainable glow-getter made from plant-based fibers. Gentle yet effective, it smooths, softens and preps skin for shaving.
$10.79 on Amazon (was $11.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Utoplike Bathtub Caddy Tray
Another luxe tub essential: this cutesy and convenient bath tray. Complete with a spot for all the essentials–soap, a tablet, sweet treats–it’s sure to take your bath time from blah to bliss.
$39.99 on Amazon (was $54.99)

 

Cotton Plush Robe
Cotton Plush Robe
Wrap yourself in pure bliss with this Vancouver-based brand’s plush robe. Made from ultra-soft cotton, it’s the perfect blend of comfort and luxury.
$88 at Understance

 

Natureva Home Stone Bath Mat
Step onto luxury with this stone bath mat. Crafted from ultra-absorbent diatomaceous earth, it instantly soaks up moisture and dries in a flash.
$57.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Cake Beauty Body Scrub – $11.36

Weleda Skin Food Body Butter – $25.19

Paume Probiotic Hand Balm – $30

Towel Warmer Bucket – $143.99

 

Lovefresh Everyday Wash Vanilla & Orange
Lovefresh Everyday Wash Vanilla & Orange
This delectably-scented vanilla and orange body wash by Canadian brand Lovefresh is formulated with essential oils for an invigorating shower experience.
$27.99 on Well.ca
More Recommendations

 

Lush Butterball Bath Bomb
Lush Butterball Bath Bomb
Take your soak time to uncharted waters with this luxurious bath bomb. Indulge in the creamy, buttery froth while skin-loving ingredients work to soften and nourish.
$5.50 at Lush
Story continues below advertisement

 

MIFA Eucalyptus Mood Mist
Elevate your shower routine with this relaxing eucalyptus mist. An instant mood-booster, you can also spray it all over your face and body or bedding for an added dose of tranquility.
$38 at MIFA

 

L'Occitane Almond Shower Oil
L'Occitane Almond Shower Oil
From a decadent oil to a velvety, milky lather—your skin will soak in the nourishing benefits of this luxurious shower oil. Its enchanting aroma whisks you away to sunlit almond groves, making every shower a sensory escape.
$36 at L'Occitane $39 at Sephora

 

You may also like:

Grace & Stella Caffeine & Retinol Eye Cream – $9.95

Story continues below advertisement

eos Shea Better 24H Moisture Body Lotion – $16.99

Saje Muscle Melt – $25

Moroccanoil Treatment – $62

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices