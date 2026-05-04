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As temps rise and heavy base makeup begins to feel less appealing, now is the best time to rethink your makeup routine. Bid farewell to full-coverage foundations and say hello to skin tints–breathable formulas that enhance your complexion sans the weight. Infused with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide they are true multitaskers for busy mornings and low-maintenance days. From a glow-boosting ILIA pick to a budget-friendly staple by Maybelline and a redness-reducing favourite by Dr. Jart, read on for the best skin tints for every skin type.
Quick Pick Summary
Best overall: Maybelline New York Super Stay Up To 24H Tint Foundation
Best SPF-based: Nudescreen Daily Mineral Veil SPF 30
Best for mature skin: ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40
Best for oily & acne-prone skin: MILK MAKEUP Hydro Grip Gel Skin Tint
Best for dry skin: Summer Fridays Sheer Skin Tint
Best for sensitive skin: COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Skin Tint Foundation
Best for deep skin tones: Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint
Best for redness: Dr.Jart+ Cicapair Korean Face Moisturizer for Redness
What to look for by skin type
For dry skin: Look for hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin and squalane. These help attract and lock in moisture while preventing your tint from clinging to dry patches.
For mature skin: Choose hydrating, lightweight formulas with a radiant or satin finish to avoid settling into fine lines. Ingredients like peptides, hyaluronic acid and antioxidants can help plump and smooth while boosting overall glow.
For oily or acne-prone skin: Opt for oil-free, non-comedogenic formulas with niacinamide or lightweight hydrators. A natural or soft-matte finish will help control shine without feeling heavy.
For sensitive skin: Stick with fragrance-free formulas and soothing ingredients like aloe, centella asiatica or oat extract. Mineral SPF is also a great bonus for minimizing irritation.
For redness-prone skin: Look for skin tints with neutralizing or colour-correcting properties, plus calming ingredients like cica (centella asiatica), green tea or niacinamide to visibly reduce flushing and even out tone.
Best overall
Best SPF-based
Best for mature skin
Best for oily & acne-prone skin
Best for dry skin
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Best for sensitive skin
Best for deep skin tones
Best for redness
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