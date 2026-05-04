Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

As temps rise and heavy base makeup begins to feel less appealing, now is the best time to rethink your makeup routine. Bid farewell to full-coverage foundations and say hello to skin tints–breathable formulas that enhance your complexion sans the weight. Infused with skin-loving ingredients like hyaluronic acid and niacinamide they are true multitaskers for busy mornings and low-maintenance days. From a glow-boosting ILIA pick to a budget-friendly staple by Maybelline and a redness-reducing favourite by Dr. Jart, read on for the best skin tints for every skin type.

Quick Pick Summary

Best overall: Maybelline New York Super Stay Up To 24H Tint Foundation

Best SPF-based: Nudescreen Daily Mineral Veil SPF 30

Best for mature skin: ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40

Best for oily & acne-prone skin: MILK MAKEUP Hydro Grip Gel Skin Tint

Best for dry skin: Summer Fridays Sheer Skin Tint

Best for sensitive skin: COVERGIRL Clean Fresh Skin Tint Foundation

Best for deep skin tones: Fenty Beauty Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint

Best for redness: Dr.Jart+ Cicapair Korean Face Moisturizer for Redness

Story continues below advertisement

What to look for by skin type

For dry skin: Look for hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, glycerin and squalane. These help attract and lock in moisture while preventing your tint from clinging to dry patches.

For mature skin: Choose hydrating, lightweight formulas with a radiant or satin finish to avoid settling into fine lines. Ingredients like peptides, hyaluronic acid and antioxidants can help plump and smooth while boosting overall glow.

For oily or acne-prone skin: Opt for oil-free, non-comedogenic formulas with niacinamide or lightweight hydrators. A natural or soft-matte finish will help control shine without feeling heavy.

For sensitive skin: Stick with fragrance-free formulas and soothing ingredients like aloe, centella asiatica or oat extract. Mineral SPF is also a great bonus for minimizing irritation.

For redness-prone skin: Look for skin tints with neutralizing or colour-correcting properties, plus calming ingredients like cica (centella asiatica), green tea or niacinamide to visibly reduce flushing and even out tone.

Best overall

Maybelline New York Super Stay Up To 24H Tint Foundation A solid pick for just about every skin type, this wallet-friendly tint delivers impressive staying power (up to 24 hours) without feeling heavy. The vitamin C–infused formula helps brighten over time, while its non-comedogenic base keeps pores clear–don’t mind if we do! $19.96 on Amazon $19.96 at Walmart

Story continues below advertisement

Best SPF-based

Nudescreen Daily Mineral Veil SPF 30 An oil-free SPF lotion with a hint of tint–what’s not to love? Enriched with potent vegan extracts, this mineral veil shields against free radicals and blue light, making it a must-have in your daily makeup regimen. $48.50 at Sephora $51 at Nudestix.ca

Best for mature skin

ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 Hydrating Foundation This cult-favourite formula combines makeup, skincare and sun protection in one simple step. Packed with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide and plant-based squalane, it delivers dewy coverage while deeply hydrating thirsty, lacklustre skin. $65 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

Best for oily & acne-prone skin

MILK MAKEUP Hydro Grip 12-Hour Hydrating Gel Skin Tint With triple-powered hyaluronic acid and blue agave extract to “grip” your makeup in place, this gel tint keeps skin looking plump and hydrated for hours. Plus, the non-comedogenic formula makes it a great pick for acne-prone skin–it won’t clog pores and delivers glow without ever tipping into oily territory. $54 at Sephora

Best for dry skin

Summer Fridays Sheer Skin Tint Experience lightweight coverage that lets freckles peek through. This barely-there formula is perfect for days when you desire a touch of hydration, courtesy of skin-loving emollients squalene, vitamin E and avocado oil. $57 at Sephora

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil – $8.10

Rael Miracle Invisible Acne Patches – $24.99

Paula’s Choice Pro-Collagen Multi-Peptide Booster Serum – $84

Best for sensitive skin

Story continues below advertisement

Best for deep skin tones

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Eaze Drop Blurring Skin Tint For those who want lightweight coverage with a soft-focus effect, this one delivers. Its QuickBlur Complex smooths the look of pores and texture while maintaining a natural, skin-like finish. With 25 flexible shades, it’s an especially great option for deeper skin tones, offering a more inclusive range that blends seamlessly without looking ashy or flat. $53 at Sephora

Best for redness

Dr.Jart+ Cicapair Sensitive Skin Korean Face Moisturizer for Redness and Barrier Repair While technically not a traditional skin tint, this colour-correcting treatment is a go-to for calming redness. Infused with cica, it soothes irritation while helping neutralize uneven tone–perfect as a base or standalone complexion perfector. $59.5 on Amazon (was $70)

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Wipes – $17.97

Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks – $23.95

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Face Sunscreen – $34.20