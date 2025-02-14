It’s the last day of the GST/HST break–here’s what to shop for

Send this page to someone via email

Attention, shoppers: Tomorrow is the last day to take advantage of the Government of Canada’s temporary GST/HST break. A wide range of items—from baby essentials and books to sweet treats and video game consoles—are GST/HST-free for a limited time. Don’t miss your chance to shop tax-free savings before the deals end. Here’s a roundup of some of the best items you can snag—all from Amazon.

Books

The Let Them Theory Mel Robbins’ The Let Them Theory reveals a simple yet powerful mindset shift: stop wasting energy on what you can’t control and focus on what truly matters—you. Through science-backed insights and real-life stories, this book empowers you to reclaim happiness, confidence and success. $28.21 on Amazon (was $39.99)

Baby & kids' must-haves

Simple Joys Receiving Blankets Swaddle your newborn in warmth with these 100 per cent cotton receiving blankets. They are durable, machine washable and feature adorable prints that mom and dad will appreciate. $26.88 on Amazon

Toys, cards & board games

LEGO Technic Koenigsegg Sports Car Build and race the iconic GO Technic Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut Grey Hypercar with this LEGO set. Featuring authentic details and 801 pieces, it’ll keep kids and kids at heart entertained for hours. $64.86 on Amazon

Kids' apparel

Kids' Winter Gloves Keep little hands warm and comfy with these kid-friendly winter gloves. The breathable thermal lining keeps them cozy without overheating, while touchscreen-friendly fingertips let them stay connected. $23.99 on Amazon

Video games & consoles

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle Level up with this Nintendo Switch bundle. It includes Neon Red and Blue Joy-Con controllers, a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game download and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online for endless hours of fun. $399.96 on Amazon

Food & snacks

KIND Nut Bars Variety Pack On a wellness kick this New Year? Made with nutrient-packed nuts and a perfect balance of sweet and salty flavours, these but bars are as satisfying as they are convenient and healthy. $17.91 on Amazon (was $23.99)

