Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

It’s the last day of the GST/HST break–here’s what to shop for

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted February 14, 2025 7:00 am
1 min read
gst savings View image in full screen
Snag these Amazon items while the savings last.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Attention, shoppers: Tomorrow is the last day to take advantage of the Government of Canada’s temporary GST/HST break. A wide range of items—from baby essentials and books to sweet treats and video game consoles—are GST/HST-free for a limited time. Don’t miss your chance to shop tax-free savings before the deals end. Here’s a roundup of some of the best items you can snag—all from Amazon.

 

Books

The Let Them Theory
Mel Robbins’ The Let Them Theory reveals a simple yet powerful mindset shift: stop wasting energy on what you can’t control and focus on what truly matters—you. Through science-backed insights and real-life stories, this book empowers you to reclaim happiness, confidence and success.
$28.21 on Amazon (was $39.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

The Courage to Be Disliked – $18.90

Revenge of the Tipping Point – $30.75

The Psychology of Money – $17.77

King: A Life – $14.99

A Court of Thorns and Roses Paperback Box Set – $69.99

 

Baby & kids' must-haves

Simple Joys Receiving Blankets
Swaddle your newborn in warmth with these 100 per cent cotton receiving blankets. They are durable, machine washable and feature adorable prints that mom and dad will appreciate.
$26.88 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Love You Forever Book – $6.95

PandaEar Silicon Baby Bibs – $14.95

Pampers Diapers Size 1/Newborn – $40.80

LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Exotic Parrot – $23.97

Safety 1st All-in-One Convertible Car Seat – $279.99

 

Toys, cards & board games

LEGO Technic Koenigsegg Sports Car
Build and race the iconic GO Technic Koenigsegg Jesko Absolut Grey Hypercar with this LEGO set. Featuring authentic details and 801 pieces, it’ll keep kids and kids at heart entertained for hours.
$64.86 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Monopoly Deal Card Game – $5.97

LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Space Shuttle – $13.57

Magnetic Blocks Set – $34.99

Fisher-Price Little People Caring for Animals Farm – $49.99

Taco vs Burrito Game – $24.99

 

Kids' apparel

Kids' Winter Gloves
Keep little hands warm and comfy with these kid-friendly winter gloves. The breathable thermal lining keeps them cozy without overheating, while touchscreen-friendly fingertips let them stay connected.
$23.99 on Amazon
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Hanes Boys 4 Pack Crew Shirt – $14.03

JackLoveBriefs Girls’ Soft Cotton Underwear – $26.99

Dream Pairs Unisex Combat Ankle Boots – $49.99

Azarxis Kids Fleece Balaclava – $21.99

Moyel Funny Hockey Socks for Boys – $19.99

 

Video games & consoles

Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Bundle
Level up with this Nintendo Switch bundle. It includes Neon Red and Blue Joy-Con controllers, a Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game download and 12 months of Nintendo Switch Online for endless hours of fun.
$399.96 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Minecraft for Nintendo Switch – $29.99

NHL 25 Playstation 5 – $44

Just Dance 2025 Limited Edition (Cib) – Nintendo Switch – $34.99

Nintendo Switch Lite – $259.96

Meta Quest 3 – $679.99

 

Food & snacks

KIND Nut Bars Variety Pack
On a wellness kick this New Year? Made with nutrient-packed nuts and a perfect balance of sweet and salty flavours, these but bars are as satisfying as they are convenient and healthy.
$17.91 on Amazon (was $23.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Hubba Bubba Mixed Fruit Flavoured Bubble Gum – $3.75

Bubly Sparkling Water Raspberry – $6.16

LINDT LINDOR Assorted Chocolate Truffles – $27.99

Quality Street Assorted Chocolates – $14.97

ONE Protein Bars, Maple Glazed Doughnut – $41.64

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
AdChoices