It’s the last day of the GST/HST break–here’s what to shop for

Attention, shoppers: Tomorrow is the last day to take advantage of the Government of Canada’s temporary GST/HST break. A wide range of items—from baby essentials and books to sweet treats and video game consoles—are GST/HST-free for a limited time. Don’t miss your chance to shop tax-free savings before the deals end. Here’s a roundup of some of the best items you can snag—all from Amazon.
Books
The Courage to Be Disliked – $18.90
Revenge of the Tipping Point – $30.75
The Psychology of Money – $17.77
A Court of Thorns and Roses Paperback Box Set – $69.99
Baby & kids' must-haves
PandaEar Silicon Baby Bibs – $14.95
Pampers Diapers Size 1/Newborn – $40.80
LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Exotic Parrot – $23.97
Safety 1st All-in-One Convertible Car Seat – $279.99
Toys, cards & board games
Monopoly Deal Card Game – $5.97
LEGO Creator 3 in 1 Space Shuttle – $13.57
Fisher-Price Little People Caring for Animals Farm – $49.99
Kids' apparel
Hanes Boys 4 Pack Crew Shirt – $14.03
JackLoveBriefs Girls’ Soft Cotton Underwear – $26.99
Dream Pairs Unisex Combat Ankle Boots – $49.99
Azarxis Kids Fleece Balaclava – $21.99
Moyel Funny Hockey Socks for Boys – $19.99
Video games & consoles
Minecraft for Nintendo Switch – $29.99
Just Dance 2025 Limited Edition (Cib) – Nintendo Switch – $34.99
Nintendo Switch Lite – $259.96
Food & snacks
Hubba Bubba Mixed Fruit Flavoured Bubble Gum – $3.75
Bubly Sparkling Water Raspberry – $6.16
LINDT LINDOR Assorted Chocolate Truffles – $27.99
Quality Street Assorted Chocolates – $14.97
