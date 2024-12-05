Menu

The Curator

Make way for winter with these snow removal essentials

By Andrea Cardillo The Curator Team
Posted December 5, 2024 7:00 am
1 min read
From shovels to snow blowers and beyond. View image in full screen
From shovels to snow blowers and beyond.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you’ve already experienced your first big snowfall of the year, or you’re still bracing for it…it’s coming. While you can’t control the snow, or how much falls, you can be prepared to shovel it. Worry not, we’ve got the best picks that’ll help you get the job done. Read on for tools to combat this winter’s snowy weather.

 

Garant 26-Inch Ergonomic Snow Shovel
As for what type of shovel is best for your body, a lightweight and wider shovel for pushing snow is recommended. This 26-Inch ergonomic shovel has an extra-large pusher blade for clearing big areas and a curved handle for better posture. The handle also has an extra-wide grip. The nylon strip at the bottom will also make sure you don’t scratch any surfaces.
$61.79 at Home Depot
Story continues below advertisement

 

Greenworks 8 Amp 12-Inch Corded Snow Shovel
If you’re not sure you want to go the snow blower route, this in-between option could be the perfect fit. This Greenworks corded snow shovel is compact and weighs only 14 pounds. It can help you easily clear sidewalks, steps and driveways and can up to 300 pounds of snow a minute. It has a 12-inch clearing width and a 4-inch clearing depth which is ideal for moderate snow.
$169 on Amazon

 

Scotts EZMELT Ice Melter with Heat Lock Technology
This 4.5 kg shaker jug melts ice effectively in temperatures from -9 degrees celsius to -31 degrees celsius. Safer for hard surfaces, lawns, and gardens, it includes a corrosion inhibitor to minimize damage to concrete and metal.
$10.98 on Amazon

 

Strain-Reducing Snow Shovel
You’re not seeing double! This shovel has two ergonomic handles to help support as you scoop and lift. The spring-assist handle also helps reduce strain. This highly rated shovel has over 23,000 reviews. One user says: “The blade is wide enough to clear a big swath of sidewalk or driveway in each scoop, but not so big it’s unwieldy or hard to balance, even loaded with snow.”
$44.99 on Amazon $84.99 at Rona
Story continues below advertisement

 

Heated Snow Melting Mats for Entrances
These heated snow melting mats are like a warm welcome for your front door, keeping your entryway safe and clear during the winter months. Say goodbye to slipping and shoveling—just plug it in, and let the mats do the work.
$256.95 on Amazon

 

 

You may also like:

Car Snow Brush and Ice Scrapers – $29.99

Thermal Winter Gloves – $39.96

Adjustable Kids Snow Shovels – $49.99

 

Avalanche! 750 Snow Removal from Roof
With the Avalanche! 750, snow removal is a breeze—just slide, cut, and clear your roof in no time! This heavy-duty, tear-resistant tool is perfect for fast, safe snow clearing and ensures your roof stays protected while tackling winter’s worst.
$180.82 on Amazon
More Recommendations
Story continues below advertisement

 

Extendable Snow Brush and Ice Scraper for Car
Clear snow and ice effortlessly with this extendable snow brush and ice scraper. It features a 360-degree pivoting head and durable bristles, plus it’s easy to store and backed by a one-year warranty.
$38.99 on Amazon

 

Garant 21-Inch Poly Blade Snow Pusher
If you don’t have a large space to clear, then a smaller shovel should be a suitable option for you. This Garant 21-inch poly blade option is ideal for pushing snow.
$58.29 on Amazon

 

Greenworks PRO 20-Inch 80V Cordless Snow Thrower (battery not included)
No judgment if a snow blower is your style! This Greenworks model is an Amazon favorite, tackling 10-inch depths and 20-inch widths with ease. It throws snow up to 25 feet, features an LED light for evening use, and offers 45 minutes of battery runtime—perfect for most driveways.
$309.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

You may also like:

Rechargeable 2 Pack Hand Warmer – $36.99

Space Heater – $129.99

Garant Sleigh Shovel – $134.30

