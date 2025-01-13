Winter fun: indoor and outdoor activities for all ages

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Whether you’re braving the chill outside or snuggling up inside, there’s something for every age to make this winter unforgettable. Read on for fun ideas and products to keep you and the little ones engaged all winter.
These Jackson skates are a great option for anyone planning ice skating and hot chocolate dates. Featuring light support and foam backed comfort, you might have just found your new favourite winter hobby.
Baking is the perfect activity for cold winter nights at home! Mix, stir, and whisk your way to blissfulness with this dreamy baking set that has the essentials you need to whip up mouthwatering chocolate chip cookies, cakes or pastries.
Dive into 52 bold and easy colouring pages filled with animals, landscapes, flowers, and more, perfect for relaxation and stress relief. With single-sided pages and large, simple designs, this colouring book is a cozy activity for the kids or kids at heart.
This s’mores-making kit has everything you need to create gooey, chocolatey perfection, whether by the campfire or in your kitchen. With fluffy marshmallows, crispy graham crackers, and rich chocolate, it’s a sweet adventure packed in a box. How can you resist?
Comments