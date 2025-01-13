Winter fun: indoor and outdoor activities for all ages

Send this page to someone via email

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you’re braving the chill outside or snuggling up inside, there’s something for every age to make this winter unforgettable. Read on for fun ideas and products to keep you and the little ones engaged all winter.

Merry Moonlight Skaters 500 Piece Foil Puzzle Bring this one and a bottle of wine for your next puzzle night with friends or family. This gorgeous imagery is festive and full of festive winter spirit. $22.5 on Amazon

Jackson Ultima Excel Women's/Girls Figure Skates These Jackson skates are a great option for anyone planning ice skating and hot chocolate dates. Featuring light support and foam backed comfort, you might have just found your new favourite winter hobby. $189.95 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Metallic Champagne Snowmobile Winter Snow Sled It doesn’t get more fun than barreling down a snowy hill on this uniquely cool metallic champagne snowmobile sled. All your friends and neighbourhood kiddos will be bugging you for a ride. $97.18 at Revolve (was $160.35)

Baking Set Baking is the perfect activity for cold winter nights at home! Mix, stir, and whisk your way to blissfulness with this dreamy baking set that has the essentials you need to whip up mouthwatering chocolate chip cookies, cakes or pastries. $51.99 on Amazon (was $56.99)

You may also like:

Men’s Winter Thermal Underwear Clothing Set – $19.99

Story continues below advertisement

Heated Electric Blanket – $149.99

Build a Snowman Craft Kit – $21.99

Stress Relief: Colouring Book for Adults and Kids Dive into 52 bold and easy colouring pages filled with animals, landscapes, flowers, and more, perfect for relaxation and stress relief. With single-sided pages and large, simple designs, this colouring book is a cozy activity for the kids or kids at heart. $10.89 on Amazon

Tabletop Indoor Smores Maker This s’mores-making kit has everything you need to create gooey, chocolatey perfection, whether by the campfire or in your kitchen. With fluffy marshmallows, crispy graham crackers, and rich chocolate, it’s a sweet adventure packed in a box. How can you resist? $55.99 on Amazon

More Recommendations 10 best productivity tools to crush your 2025 goals

Story continues below advertisement

Men's Reflect Snowboard With bite free edges and flat out camber, this board delivers a playful, worry-free experience ideal for building confidence on the slopes. $261.98 at Sporting Life

Portable Outdoor Movie Projector Create unforgettable moments with the whole family with this portable outdoor projector. Gather around the bonfire because winter movie nights just got better! $129.99 on Amazon (was $142.99)

Magnetic Blocks 3D Building Set Perfect for indoor winter fun or a thoughtful birthday gift, this set combines education and play to inspire kids aged 3 to 8 to explore the icy wonders of the Arctic. $49.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

You may also like:

Inflatable Heavy Duty Snow Tube – $87.99

Thermal Winter socks – $24.99

Half Zip Oversized Sweatshirt – $37.93 – $47.99