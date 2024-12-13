Cold weather clothing essentials for kids

Send this page to someone via email

When the snow starts to fall, it’s the little one’s cue to get the winter gear on. Get them cold-weather ready with all the essentials they need to get the most out of this festive season. From cute matching mitten and glove sets, to little luxe puffer coats, we’ve got it all and we’re not gatekeeping these adorable finds.

Kids Winter Knitted Pom Beanie Hat Beautifully and softly knitted, this faux fur beanie hat will be a staple winter accessory for your kid to enjoy the outdoor wintery fun. $23.99 on Amazon (was $25.99)

Mango Pocket Quilted Jacket This cloud-like quilted Mango jacket has a turtleneck design and large pockets, all while being long enough to keep toasty. $119.99 at Mango

Nike Sportswear Lightweight Synthetic Fill This Nike jacket is made from insulated fabric with a smooth, matte finish and will be your best friend this winter. The sleeves are lined with with extra fabric for maximum warmth and comfort. $110 at Nike

Beanie Hats Scarfs Gloves Set Everyone needs a matching set and your little one will love this adorable koala hat mitten and gloves set. Made from thick fabric and super soft. $29.99 on Amazon

UGG Classic Mini Boots Forever a classic, these kids classic mini boots come in toddler and kid sizes so play time doesn’t have to end early for your little snow-lover. Made with sheepskin lining, super warm and comfortable on your feet. Buy on Amazon

Moncler Marat Down Jacket Snuggle up in The Marat — a cloud-like jacket made from recycled nylon that keeps you warm and light, with cozy details like a snug hood and handy zip pockets. $1265 at Holt Renfrew

Metallic puffer jacket If you’re looking for a standout piece, this metallic puffer comes in a light champagne hue and was made to totally turn heads. $119.99 at Mango

Kids Wool Bomber Jacket This sherpa-collar bomber jacket from Gap is made from a wool-blend, offering warmth and lightweight comfort — perfect for the kid on the go. $79.00 at Gap Canada (was $158.00)

Mango Quilted gilet with hood Adorned with gold button detailing, this simple yet sleek hooded vest pairs well with any long-sleeve sweatshirt for those milder winter days. $59.99 at Mango

Uniqlo Heattech Ultra Warm Crew Neck T-Shirt Long-sleeve tops are always a winter essential, and these heattech ultra warm crew neck t-shirts from Uniqlo are going to be your kids new go-to everyday staple. Moisture-wicking and the thickest option in the kids heattech collection, it’s the perfect time to stock up on these high-tech basics. $24.90 at Uniqlo

Polo Ralph Lauren Baby Boy's Combed Cotton Button-Front Cardigan Keep your little one looking undeniably dapper with Polo Ralph Lauren’s combed cotton cardigan, featuring classic button-front charm and an irresistibly soft touch. $86.00 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Waterproof Toddler Snowsuit This adorable snowsuit will keep your toddler warm and dry with its high-quality polyester fill, waterproof and windproof fabric, and easy zipper closure. $48.98 on Amazon

Deux Par Deux Two Piece Snowsuit Need something a little more heavy-duty? This snowsuit has adjustable features and ski-gear-ready pockets ensure a perfect fit and seal in warmth while keeping moisture out. $298.00 at deux par deux

Sorel Unisex Snow Commander Boots Let your little explorer stomp through snow, mud, or grass with these Sorel winter boots — featuring a waterproof shell, fleece lining, and great traction. $68 on Amazon

Kids Wool Socks These wool socks come in a variety of festive winter designs and are extra thick to combat snow and slushy playtime. $24.99 on Amazon

