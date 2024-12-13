Menu

The Curator

Cold weather clothing essentials for kids

By Robyn Fiorda The Curator Team
Posted December 13, 2024 7:00 am
1 min read
Get them cold-weather ready with these adorable finds. View image in full screen
Get them cold-weather ready with these adorable finds.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When the snow starts to fall, it’s the little one’s cue to get the winter gear on. Get them cold-weather ready with all the essentials they need to get the most out of this festive season. From cute matching mitten and glove sets, to little luxe puffer coats, we’ve got it all and we’re not gatekeeping these adorable finds.

 

Kids Winter Knitted Pom Beanie Hat
Beautifully and softly knitted, this faux fur beanie hat will be a staple winter accessory for your kid to enjoy the outdoor wintery fun.
$23.99 on Amazon (was $25.99)
Mango Pocket Quilted Jacket
This cloud-like quilted Mango jacket has a turtleneck design and large pockets, all while being long enough to keep toasty.
$119.99 at Mango

 

Nike Sportswear Lightweight Synthetic Fill
This Nike jacket is made from insulated fabric with a smooth, matte finish and will be your best friend this winter. The sleeves are lined with with extra fabric for maximum warmth and comfort.
$110 at Nike

 

Beanie Hats Scarfs Gloves Set
Everyone needs a matching set and your little one will love this adorable koala hat mitten and gloves set. Made from thick fabric and super soft.
$29.99 on Amazon
UGG Classic Mini Boots
Forever a classic, these kids classic mini boots come in toddler and kid sizes so play time doesn’t have to end early for your little snow-lover. Made with sheepskin lining, super warm and comfortable on your feet.
Buy on Amazon

 

Moncler Marat Down Jacket
Snuggle up in The Marat — a cloud-like jacket made from recycled nylon that keeps you warm and light, with cozy details like a snug hood and handy zip pockets.
$1265 at Holt Renfrew

 

Metallic puffer jacket
If you’re looking for a standout piece, this metallic puffer comes in a light champagne hue and was made to totally turn heads.
$119.99 at Mango
You may also like:

Roots Kid Classic Cabin Ankle Sock 3 Pack – $19.50

The North Face Beanie – $43.95

Columbia girls Heavenly Long Jacket – $104.99 – $318.33

Kamik Baby Boy’s Boots – $160

Boys Snow Boots – $49.88

Disposable Hand Warmers – $34.99

 

Kids Wool Bomber Jacket
This sherpa-collar bomber jacket from Gap is made from a wool-blend, offering warmth and lightweight comfort — perfect for the kid on the go.
$79.00 at Gap Canada (was $158.00)

 

Mango Quilted gilet with hood
Adorned with gold button detailing, this simple yet sleek hooded vest pairs well with any long-sleeve sweatshirt for those milder winter days.
$59.99 at Mango
More Recommendations
Uniqlo Heattech Ultra Warm Crew Neck T-Shirt
Long-sleeve tops are always a winter essential, and these heattech ultra warm crew neck t-shirts from Uniqlo are going to be your kids new go-to everyday staple. Moisture-wicking and the thickest option in the kids heattech collection, it’s the perfect time to stock up on these high-tech basics.
$24.90 at Uniqlo

 

Polo Ralph Lauren Baby Boy's Combed Cotton Button-Front Cardigan
Keep your little one looking undeniably dapper with Polo Ralph Lauren’s combed cotton cardigan, featuring classic button-front charm and an irresistibly soft touch.
$86.00 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Waterproof Toddler Snowsuit
This adorable snowsuit will keep your toddler warm and dry with its high-quality polyester fill, waterproof and windproof fabric, and easy zipper closure.
$48.98 on Amazon
Deux Par Deux Two Piece Snowsuit
Need something a little more heavy-duty? This snowsuit has adjustable features and ski-gear-ready pockets ensure a perfect fit and seal in warmth while keeping moisture out.
$298.00 at deux par deux

 

Sorel Unisex Snow Commander Boots
Let your little explorer stomp through snow, mud, or grass with these Sorel winter boots — featuring a waterproof shell, fleece lining, and great traction.
$68 on Amazon

 

Kids Wool Socks
These wool socks come in a variety of festive winter designs and are extra thick to combat snow and slushy playtime.
$24.99 on Amazon
You may also like:

Kids Winter Thermal Top – $26.99

Nike Sportswear Club Fleece Girls High-Waisted Fitted Trousers – $50

Kids Fleece Ski Face Mask – $21.99

Canada Goose Logan Down Parka – $895

Thick Wool Beanie – $10.65

