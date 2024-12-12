10 Last-Minute Gifts That Will Arrive on Time

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Still scrambling for those last-minute Christmas gifts? Don’t stress — we’ve got you covered with thoughtful finds that will arrive on time. From delicious treats to snuggly sweaters, this roundup is packed with everything you need for a cheerful holiday gift exchange. Keep reading to discover our top picks.
You’re going to be popular with these Galinda glow drops by r.e.m beauty. Infused with hydrating hyaluronic acid and peptides to visibly improve complexion, this is the must-have product for Wicked fans and makeup lovers.
For the girlfriend who loves a little pamper time (who doesn’t?), this luxe skincare set from Estée Lauder keeps skin plump and radiant. With hydrating properties, this set is a must-have to stay glowing this winter.
This heart-shaped pendant from Jennybird is the perfect way to wear your love. It’s timeless, chic, and adds just the right amount of shine to any outfit – a versatile addition to your jewelry collection.
These Under Armour running shoes combine comfort and performance for every step of your workout. Lightweight and supportive, they provide the perfect blend of style and durability to keep you going mile after mile.
This digital picture frame is the perfect gift to share heartfelt memories with loved ones throughout the holiday season and beyond. Your giftee will love receiving new photos instantly and reliving cherished moments every time they glance at their frame.
