10 Last-Minute Gifts That Will Arrive on Time

Still scrambling for those last-minute Christmas gifts? Don’t stress — we’ve got you covered with thoughtful finds that will arrive on time. From delicious treats to snuggly sweaters, this roundup is packed with everything you need for a cheerful holiday gift exchange. Keep reading to discover our top picks.

r.e.m. beauty x Wicked Galinda Glow Drops You’re going to be popular with these Galinda glow drops by r.e.m beauty. Infused with hydrating hyaluronic acid and peptides to visibly improve complexion, this is the must-have product for Wicked fans and makeup lovers. $44 at Shopper's Drug Mart

Chocolate Gift Box With an assortment of flavours like pretzel clouds, double silk truffles, and sea salt caramels, this delicious chocolate gift box will an irresistible surprise to any giftee. $52.99 on Amazon

Diptyque Limited Edition Set of 5 Miniature Candles This limited edition miniature candle set by Diptyque. Five enchanting scents in adorable mini jars make this the perfect gift for candle lovers who crave a little indulgence $135 at Holt Renfrew

Estée Lauder Glow Authorities Repair + Lift + Hydrate For the girlfriend who loves a little pamper time (who doesn’t?), this luxe skincare set from Estée Lauder keeps skin plump and radiant. With hydrating properties, this set is a must-have to stay glowing this winter. $60 at Shopper's Drug Mart

14K Gold Heart Pendant This heart-shaped pendant from Jennybird is the perfect way to wear your love. It’s timeless, chic, and adds just the right amount of shine to any outfit – a versatile addition to your jewelry collection. $440.00 at Jennybird

Nike Mens Golf Cap A sporty gift for your active loved one – this Nike hat for men or women is classic, versatile, and ready for workouts or running errands. $45.99 on Amazon (was $56.01)

100% Cotton Fisherman Cable Crewneck Sweater This classic crew neck makes a great gift for any man in your life. Made from 100% cotton, this might be the perfect sweater for all your mister’s festive family gatherings and photoshoots. $38.2 on Amazon

Nintendo Switch Level up the fun with a Nintendo Switch – the ultimate console for gaming at home or on the go! With endless adventures to explore, it’s a gift that brings joy to every player, no matter their age. $355 on Amazon (was $372.95)

Under Armour Mens Running Shoes These Under Armour running shoes combine comfort and performance for every step of your workout. Lightweight and supportive, they provide the perfect blend of style and durability to keep you going mile after mile. $82.81 on Amazon (was $97.12)

Digital Picture Frame This digital picture frame is the perfect gift to share heartfelt memories with loved ones throughout the holiday season and beyond. Your giftee will love receiving new photos instantly and reliving cherished moments every time they glance at their frame. $145 on Amazon (was $199.99)

