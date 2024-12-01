The Curator’s top gift picks for 2024: Your ultimate shopping guide

Send this page to someone via email

For the beauty lover

OUAI St. Barts Scalp & Body Scrub Packed with sugar crystals and coconut oil, this two-in-one scrub is ideal for gentle exfoliation of the scalp and skin. The sweet medley of dragon fruit, orange blossom, tuberose and Baltic amber is a treat to the senses. $24.5 on Amazon $24.50 at Sephora

Wander Beauty Baggage Claim Gold Eye Masks Preferred by celebrity makeup artists everywhere, these eye patches mold perfectly to the under-eyes while applying lymphatic draining pressure and soaking under eyes in the goodness of hyaluronic acid. $60 on Amazon

Rouge Pur Couture The Bold Satin Lipstick The perfect blend of sheer, luminous colour, lasting moisture and Parisian elegance. With shades for every occasion and a creamy, flawless finish, it’s more than lipstick; it’s pure luxury. $56 at Shoppers Drug Mart

Manscaped The Lawn Mower Groin & Body Hair Trimmer This buzzy trimmer set features dual SkinSafe blades, adjustable combs, USB-C charging, and LED lights for precise grooming. With a 60-minute battery life, it’s perfect for smooth, confident trimming anytime, anywhere. $104.99 on Amazon (was $149.99)

For the fashion-minded

Fossil Women's Racquel Quartz Watch This coveted timepiece is for the bestie who prefers the finer things in life. Complete with a sleek all-gold casing, it’s a quiet luxury dream come true–and it won’t break the bank either. $211.65 on Amazon (was $249)

CASETiFY Phone Charm ‘Wearable tech’ takes on a new meaning with this charming pearl phone chain. The fashion crowd’s latest must-have item, it’s an adornment they’ll gravitate to daily and never get sick of. $51.13 on Amazon (was $63.54)

Golfing Green Socks Perfect for golf lovers, these socks provide all-day comfort on the green and stylish versatility off it. Ideal for every swing and every step. $14 on Amazon

Sleek Carry-on Luggage Travel in style (and confidence!) with this sleek three-piece luggage set. Built to go the distance, it features reinforced aluminum corners, silent eight-wheel gliding, and expandable capacity, imaking it the ultimate travel companion. $110.49 on Amazon (was $129.99)

Chanel: Collections And Creations This iconic catalogue will give their coffee table the stylish transformation it deserves. Each page is an artful celebration of Chanel’s brilliance. $54 on Amazon

For the home lover

Our Place Titanium Always Pan Pro The Our Place Titanium Always Pan Pro is a kitchen essential with versatile cooking power, perfect for every meal. From sautéing to searing, this pan makes cooking a breeze with its durable titanium surface and easy-to-clean finish. $195 on Amazon (was $250)

Cocktail Maker Machine and Drink Maker This cocktail maker serves up cocktails with precision and ease, making it your ultimate party companion. From margaritas to mojitos, this sleek machine takes the guesswork out of drink-making, delivering perfectly mixed beverages every time. $319.99 on Amazon (was $399.99)

Robot Vacuum and Mop This robot vacuum and mop is a cleaning superhero, tackling hair, carpets, and messes with 7000 Pa suction and a self-cleaning hot water mop! With obstacle avoidance and auto-maintenance, this robot makes spotless floors effortless—because you deserve to relax while it does the work. $899.98 on Amazon (was $1799.99)

Kitsch Satin Pillowcase Made of soft and smooth satin, these delicate pillowcases will whisk them off to dreamland with ease. Expect smoother strands and a supple, clear complexion, too. $25.99 on Amazon

Ergonomic Mesh Desk Chair Gifting this ergonomic mesh desk chair is the perfect way to show someone you care, giving them comfort and support for their workdays ahead. With adjustable features and sleek design, this high-back swivel chair makes the ideal gift for anyone who deserves a little extra luxury and comfort at their desk. $158.28 on Amazon (was $219.99)

For the techie

Apple MacBook Air 13 A sleek powerhouse, this Macbook features the blazing-fast M3 chip and stunning midnight finish—perfect for work and play. With 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, this lightweight laptop is built to keep up with all your multitasking and creative dreams. $1449.99 at Bestbuy (was $1699.99)

Soothing Sound and White Noise Machine Drift into better sleep with this white noise machine, featuring 30 soothing sounds, 12 customizable night light colors, and a calming ambiance perfect for relaxation and stress relief. $24.15 on Amazon (was $39.99)

Beats Fit Pro Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds These wireless earbuds from Beats will bring your music to life with crystal-clear sound and noise-canceling magic, perfect for any adventure. Designed for comfort and performance, these earbuds keep you in the zone whether you’re working out, commuting, or just vibing. $189.94 on Amazon (was $249.95)

TCL 55-Inch Class S4 4K LED Smart TV with Fire TV Bring shows and movies to life with stunning clarity and vibrant colors on this TCL TV with built-in Fire TV. It’s the ultimate gift for family movie nights. $359.99 on Amazon (was $499.99)

Amazon Fire 7 Kids tablet, ages 3-7 This kids tablet is a colourful, kid-friendly device packed with fun games, books, and educational apps for little explorers. Built tough with parental controls, it’s the perfect tablet for ages 3-7 to play, learn, and grow. $74.99 on Amazon (was $139.99)

