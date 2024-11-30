Cyber Monday is coming – don’t miss out on these early deals

Send this page to someone via email

Why wait for Monday when the deals are already here? Get a head start on Cyber Monday savings with early access to amazing discounts! Shop now and snag the best finds before they’re gone—because who doesn’t love being ahead of the game?

For the beauty lover

20% off

Paulas Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Salicylic Acid Exfoliant Paula’s Choice 2% BHA Liquid is like a magic potion for your skin, sweeping away dullness and leaving it soft, smooth, and glowing! Gentle yet powerful, this exfoliant unclogs pores and transforms your skincare routine into a pampering treat. $39.2 on Amazon (was $49)

46% off

Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device The Foreo Bear Microcurrent Facial Device gives your skin a workout, lifting and toning while keeping things fun and pampering! With its cute design and powerful tech, it’s like a personal trainer for your face, bringing out your natural glow. $232.28 on Amazon (was $429)

50% off

Urban Decay Perversion Volume Mascara The Urban Decay Perversion Mascara gives your lashes unstoppable volume and drama, making every blink absolutely mesmerizing! With its creamy, clump-free formula, this mascara takes your lash game to the next level—bold, beautiful, and totally unforgettable. $18.5 on Amazon (was $37)

20% off

Tatcha The Rice Wash With its creamy formula and rice-based goodness, this cleanser by Tatcha turns every wash into a soothing, luxurious ritual. $43.2 on Amazon (was $54)

34% off

L'ange Le Curl Titanium Wand Get picture-perfect curls in no time with the L’ange Le Curl Titanium Wand. With it’s salon-worthy results, this curling wand is your new secret weapon for your go-to glam. $34.85 on Amazon (was $53)

50% off

FOREO UFO 2 Supercharged Face Mask - LED Spectrum & Red Light Therapy The FOREO UFO 2 turns your skincare routine into a spa-like escape, supercharging your face masks with LED magic and soothing red light therapy! In just minutes, this little device pampers your skin, leaving it radiant, refreshed, and ready to glow. $190.82 on Amazon (was $379)

28% off

Foot Spa Bath Massager This foot spa bath massager is like a cozy hug for your tired feet, with soothing bubbles and gentle Shiatsu rollers doing all the work! From fast heating to motorized massages, this foot spa turns any day into a mini spa day—pure relaxation, one bubble at a time. $129.99 on Amazon (was $179.98)

For the home lover

40% off

Dyson V7 Advanced Cordless Vacuum The Dyson V7 advanced cordless vacuum makes cleaning a breeze, zipping through dirt and dust with style and ease! Lightweight and powerful, it’s your ultimate sidekick for a spotless home without the hassle. $299.99 on Amazon (was $499.99)

8% off

35% off

De'Longhi espresso and cappuccino machine This De’Longhi espresso machine turns your kitchen into a café, brewing rich espresso and frothy cappuccinos with ease! With its modern design and 15 bars of pressure, it’s like having your very own barista, ready to serve up delicious drinks every time. $129.99 on Amazon (was $199.99)

23% off

3 - Piece Upholstered Sectional The 3-Piece Upholstered Sectional from Wayfair is the perfect cozy spot for family movie nights or lounging with friends in style! With its soft, plush cushions and sleek design, this sectional turns any living room into a welcoming, comfy retreat. $980.00 on Wayfair (was $1280.00)

51% off

All-Clad Cookware Set From the 10-inch fry pan to the 4-quart sauté, this set brings professional-grade performance to your kitchen, making every meal a masterpiece. $134.99 on Amazon (was $273.63)

For the techie

50% off

Amazon Echo Dot The Amazon Echo Dot is your tiny, tech-savvy sidekick, ready to play your favorite tunes, answer questions, and make life a little easier! With its smart features, the Echo Dot is like having a personal assistant that fits perfectly into any room. $34.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)

21% off

Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Controller The Xbox Core Wireless Gaming Controller is your ultimate gaming companion, offering smooth controls and comfort for hours of play. Game on! $59.95 on Amazon (was $74.99)

12%

Apple iPad (10th Generation) With its smooth performance and classic Apple design, this iPad makes it easy to stay connected, creative, and entertained wherever you go. $439.99 on Amazon (was $499.98)

41% off

PlayStation VR2 Horizon Call of the Mountain Bundle Gear up for high-tech fun. With cutting-edge VR technology and the thrilling Horizon game, this bundle makes every gaming session feel like a heart-pounding adventure. $479.89 on Amazon (was $819.99)

36% off

Acer Nitro Curve PC Gaming Monitor The Acer Nitro Curved Gaming Monitor brings your games to life with stunning visuals and an immersive, ultra-smooth experience. $179.99 on Amazon (was $279.99)

38% off

Acer Chromebook Laptop The Acer Chromebook Laptop is your lightweight, speedy sidekick, perfect for work, play, and everything in between. $229.99 on Amazon (was $369.99)

