14 Canadian gifts to give this holiday season

Looking to gift locally this year and support a Canadian business? We’ve got you covered. From botanical body washes inspired by the mountains to robes for all sizes, here are 14 gifts to give Canadians from Canadians this season.

Sans Savon Charlevoix Boreal Forest Blend Body Wash Inspired by Charlevoix, QC’s stunning landscapes, this eco-friendly, soap-free body wash gently cleanses while protecting your skin. Made with 99 per cent natural ingredients and housed in a “Forever Bottle” crafted from 100 per cent post-consumer plastic, its natural scents transport you to one of Canada’s most beautiful regions. $63 on Amazon

Marathon Military Issue Diver’s Watch Founded in 1939, this Canadian watchmaker is an official supplier for armed forces across Canada, the US, the UK, and other allies—so you know it’s built to last. Originally released in 2018 for tactical night missions, this tool watch features anti-reflective materials, a stainless steel case, and shock absorbers. It’s a perfect gift for someone who appreciates both function and design. $1800 on Amazon

Understance Cotton Plush Robe This British Columbia company is committed to providing comfortable, flattering and ethical lingerie to women of all shapes and sizes. This pink, cotton plush robe is a thoughtful and cozy gift for any woman in your life, with sizes ranging from XS to 4XL. Not sure pink is “her thing?” grab one in light grey, instead. $88 at Understance

Varley Roby Belt Bag In Toronto, mom-of-two Gillian Medina founded relevé, the ultimate destination for luxe women’s activewear and loungewear. There, she offers perfectly curated outfits and accessories that will put a smile on any busy gal’s face. This season that includes this stylish belt bag, with contrasting finishes and zip closures. Wear it at the waist or cross-body for the perfect statement. $198 at relevé

HUNTER & TROVE Hoop Earrings This Vancouver-based jewellery company creates pieces that represent meaning and connection to the moments it celebrates, like the holidays. Plus, many of the designs are handmade in a seaside studio, using high-quality materials. These hoop earrings, for example, would make a stunning gift this season, creating a heartfelt memory for the recipient every time they put them on. $46.99 on Amazon

Spend with Pennies, Everyday Comfort Cookbook We all talk about how much groceries cost these days, so who isn’t looking for a creative way to enjoy good food on a smaller budget? Enter Holly Nilsson’s new budget cookbook, Everyday Comfort. You probably know her better as the person behind the popular cooking blog Spend with Pennies, and if you’ve tried her family comfort meals before, you know you’re in for some soothing, cost-effective dishes with these recipes. $35.83 on Amazon (was $42)

Kuma Outdoor Lazy Bear Heated Chair If you’ve even been to Jasper, AB., then you know there is a ton of natural beauty to soak in. The hiking, biking, skiing and camping there is what inspired this Edmonton-based company to create an entire range of Canadian-friendly gear. This heated camping chair makes a great gift for anyone who enjoys the outdoors, whether that’s ice fishing, camping, or hanging with good friends. $250 on Amazon

Blume Reishi Hot Cacao Blend For that loved one who is on all the latest health and wellness regimens, they’ll appreciate one or more of Blume’s superfood drink blends. Founded by Karen Danudjaja, who began with a turmeric latte blend crafted in a commissary kitchen in British Columbia, Blume has since flourished to 50 retailers and an online shop. With 98 percent less sugar, low or no caffeine, and a plastic-neutral approach, it’s no wonder why these superfood products–including their limited holiday blends–are so popular. $24.99 on Amazon

Hello Joyous Ultimate Skincare Bundle Gift the experience of self-care with Hello Joyous’s Ultimate Skincare Bundle, created by longtime holistic nutritionist and wellness expert Joy McCarthy. This gift set features a face cleanser, toner, hydrating serum, eye elixir, and rejuvenation mask, which are made with pure organic botanicals rich in antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties. In just a few simple steps, your loved one will have a spa-like experience that will reveal their natural glow. $159.00 at Hello Joyous

Mala the Brand Cabin Fever Candle When Melody Lim was fired from her job in 2019, she decided to turn her side hustle and passion for making eco-friendly candles into a full-time Vancouver business. Made with clean ingredients, and using sustainable materials, along with tree-planting initiatives (every candle purchased means one tree planted–over 76,110 and counting!), this is one holiday gift you can feel really good about. $53.36 on Amazon

Jack 59 Island Tropics Conditioner Bar Jack 59 has a few things to celebrate: they are 100 per cent local women-owned, ethically and eco-friendly made in Edmonton with natural ingredients, is Indigenous-owned, and a Certified B Corp company. The founder Vanessa Marshall started Jack 59 by making a balanced pH shampoo and conditioner bar that work with one’s hair natural pH–and with growing popularity, was able to expand to offer an abundance of specific products, including the shampoo bar for processed blonde hair, for thick curly hair, for fine hair and sensitive scalps, and more. $22.95 on Amazon

Province Apothecary Radiant Body Oil ‘Tis the season of holiday merriment… and dry skin. Winter weather inevitably brings about dehydrated and tight skin, so a gift of a nourishing oil to soften the hands and body will be well-used by any one on your gift list. After battling severe allergies and eczema, Province Apothecary founder Julie Clarke began crafting her own natural skincare products drawing on her studies in Aromatherapy and Herbal Medicine. The result: a line that combines holistic healing with scientific expertise for healthier, happier skin. $49.6 on Amazon

Caramunchies London Fog Latte For the snacker in your life, you won’t want them to miss out on these unique treats by Edmonton-based founder and creator Alysia Lok, who majored in Nutrition and Food Science. These caramel cornflake clusters are served up in many delicious ways, like Pina Colada and Chocolate Drizzled, and how they can be used for all sorts of unique treats: cookies, on ice cream, over a whipped cream hot chocolate. The list goes on! $8.95 at Caramunchies

Lake & Oak Tea Co. Holiday Cozy Gift Box Here’s the tea: Lake & Oak started seven years ago when the founder Meredith Youngson was looking for a natural remedy for her anxiety and digestive issues. Since then she’s brought a variety of 100 per cent organic health-supportive teas to the masses. Some of our favourite gift options include the Gingerbread Cookie, Vanilla Cookie Calm, All Day Wellness Bundle, and this holiday gift box that comes with three comforting blends. $54.95 at Lake & Oak Tea Co.

