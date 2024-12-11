Gifting goals: The best picks for every budget

Send this page to someone via email

The holiday treasure hunt for something sweet and chic at a variety of reasonable price points is not always as easy as it seems, especially under pressure. I curate items based on three criteria – cool factor, ease with which I can bag-and-bow and delivery must be a snap. Saddle up the sleigh! Read on for top gifts at different price points.

Under $25

Whether it’s your boyfriend’s super stylish older sister or maintaining your leader board position as the cool auntie – the under $25 mark is actually my favourite gift-giving bullseye to hit.

Womens Open Toe Slipper Find me someone who doesn’t love fuzzy slippers. These big buckle versions are equal parts après and luxe hostess. $22.98 on Amazon (was $32.98)

Initial Stud Earrings I’m a sucker for anything with my initials on it, so these alphabet soup studs get an L for Love. $15.99 on Amazon

Get Naked Bath Mat Sometimes the obvious can also be charming and a delight to step on – like this message bath mat. $24.99 on Amazon

Under $50

Time to double the score. I kept most of these picks well within the Under $50 goal posts so you can budget for slick wrapping paper or a sparkly bag – and the tissue paper to match.

Fuzzy Fleece Jacket Cozy while still being elevated, I’m personally thrilled that the teddy coat trend shows no signs of slowing. $34.99 on Amazon

Be Ready When the Luck Happens: A Memoir I have this woman to thank for teaching me how to serve the perfect roast chicken and an extra fluffy coconut cake – so I’m confident her life lessons could teach me something, too. $33.75 at Indigo

Chunky Knit Throw Blanket No matter what the season, there is something soothing and lovely about a giant loopy lap blanket in a vanilla whip cream shade. $48.99 on Amazon

Platform Mini Boots A wish list winner for 2024, this iteration of the UGG-inspired platform doesn’t come with the elevated price tag to match. $47.98 on Amazon

Under $100

Welcome to the top rung.

Le Golf Hat Canvas Flat Brim Snapback This Le Golf hat will look so good on you at the gym. Buy it for him, then just steal it. $59.99 at Le Surf Club

CB2 Tapered Candles Mouth-blown and so elegant in both hue and silhouette, this trifecta of tapered glass candle holders gives serious heirloom vibes. $79.99 for a set of 2 at CB@

I own one of these Levanto marble wine chillers and use it just as often for bunches of fresh blooms as I do for serving vino. $69.95 at CB2

