11 oh-so-cozy gifts for homebodies

Whether they prefer to unwind in a bubble bath, relax with a book, or chill in front of a movie, we’ve got little luxuries and practical goodies that will make them even more excited about staying in. (If that’s possible.) Celebrate their love for all things home with a gift that will keep them cozy, comfy, and entertained–all without leaving their apartment, house or condo, of course.

The coziest slippers

Evshine Women's Fuzzy Slippers These cozy slippers are as cute as they are practical and are backed by almost 7,000 5-star reviews. The fluffy tops keep chilly toes warm, and the soles have a rubber non-skid backing to prevent slips and falls. $24.99 on Amazon

The superstar straw cup

Hydro Flask All Around Travel Tumbler in Ivory Even homebodies have to stay hydrated. This travel tumbler moves effortlessly from bedside table to office desk, to living room couch. And the narrow bottom will fit their car’s cupholder, so they can take it on the go, too. $38.21 on Amazon (was $40.13) $53.98 on Well.ca

The mood-setting mister

Aroma Lustre Brighten up their spirits, and their living room, with this limited-edition essential oil diffuser. The sparkling mercury glass casts a warm, festive glow and emits beautiful scents, whether the vibe is thoughtful, energetic or sleepy. $111 at Saje

The must-have e-reader

Kobo Clara Colour This model allows your favourite bookworm to highlight passages in colour, store thousands of books (including ones borrowed from the library!) and listen to audiobooks, too. And, when they choose to leave the house, they can easily tote all their stories along, with weeks of battery life. $174.89 on Amazon $179.99 at Best Buy

The kettle with all the bells and whistles

Beautiful 1.7L One-Touch Electric Kettle by Drew Barrymore This programmable kettle with touch-activated display heats water to the ideal temperature for the creamiest hot chocolate and tea that tastes just right. Plus, it keeps their water at the ideal level of steamy for anytime refills. Added bonus: it will look gorgeous on their countertop. $54.98 at Walmart

The newest tool for the home chef

PowerXL Stirmax Multi-Cooker There are multi-cookers, and then there’s this multi-cooker. We love the clever automatic paddle with programmed presets that will automatically mix soups, shred meat, and consistently stir risotto, for easy, hands-off meal prep. $139.98 at Walmart

The candle of all candles

The Maker Spiritus Candle Notes of frankincense, cannabis and vanilla bean evoke the boho soul of New York’s The Maker Hotel. It’s like taking your best travel memories home with you, which is perfect for a homebody. And this warm, woody candle will burn for up to 50 hours. (That’s a lot of cozy nights in!) $108 at Sephora

The star of family game night

Monopoly: Wicked Edition Board Game They will have an *amazafying* time playing this classic game as a student at Oz’s Shiz University! Munchkin homes and emerald castles replace houses and hotels in this movie tie-in version based on the film of the holiday season, Wicked. $34.99 on Amazon (was $39.99) $39.97 at Walmart

The robe that goes way beyond the bath

Cotton Plush Robe This Vancouver-based company is on a mission to empower people to discover the transformative power of comfort. And trust us, your favourite homebody will be quite comfy in this plush cotton robe that’s perfect for chilly winter nights—and mornings! $88 at Understance

The cure for dry skin

Teaology Tea Face Mask Collection Gift Set These sheet masks are bestsellers for a reason. Whether they’re looking for firming, moisturizing, purifying, or other complexion benefits, this set has something for everyone. Can you say “at-home spa-aaahhh”? $29 at Shoppers Drug Mart

The comfiest Pjs

Henley Harem Set They can always use another pair of “day pajamas” for those snowed-in winter days ahead. And these made-in-Canada jammies combine style and comfort with their flattering design and signature ultra-soft moisture-wicking fabric. $189 on This is J

