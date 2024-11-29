Amazon Black Friday Deals on super impactful small home upgrades

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Transforming your home doesn’t always require big, expensive renovations—sometimes, it’s the little upgrades that make the biggest difference. There are tens of thousands of deals on Amazon for Black Friday; here’s a curated list of hot deals that can give your space a major boost without breaking the bank. Now, let’s shop!

42% off

Bissel CrossWave OmniForce Cordless Wet-Dry Multi-Surface Cleanerr Many folks wait until Black Friday to make big purchases and a vacuum is right up there with one of them. The BISSELL CrossWave OmniForce simplifies your routine by vacuuming and mopping simultaneously. Whether it’s muddy paw prints, cereal spills, everyday messes or dust buildup, this cordless powerhouse offers 75% more suction and a tangle-free brush roll for effortless cleanup. With two tanks separating clean and dirty water, you’re guaranteed a spotless finish—perfect for busy households. $279.99 on Amazon (was $479.99)

25% off

Greenworks 40V 20-Inch Brushless Snow Thrower Shoveling is practically a Canadian pastime, but there is a better way. Snow-covered driveways and sidewalks are no match for this eco-friendly snow thrower. It has a 20-inch clearing width and a 45-minute runtime, which makes quick work of snow days, all without the hassle of gas. Equipped with LED headlights and a lightweight design, it’s easy to maneuver—think about how much easier this would be during early morning or late-night snowfalls. Say goodbye to back strain and hello to a winter-ready driveway – it’s the perfect swap for a suburban home. $199.99 on Amazon (was $299)

40% off

Black+Decker 20V Max Cordless Drill/Driver Kit Whether you’re a DIY enthusiast or just the home handyperson, a reliable drill is a must. One of the best features of this drill is that the battery can be swapped out with other BLACK+DECKER tools, making it a great addition to your workshop. Compact, cordless and lightweight, it features a 24-position clutch for precision and comes with a 30-piece accessory set. Whether you’re hanging shelves, assembling furniture, or tackling home repairs, the versatile drill ensures you’re always ready for the next project. $59.99 on Amazon (was $99.99)

50% off

Contigo Streeterville Tumbler, 40 oz It’s hard to miss the trend of large-handled tumblers with straws and if you’ve wanted to get in on the trend at a great price, this is the time! Upgrade your hydration game with this sleek, leak-proof Contigo tumbler that keeps drinks cold for up to 29 hours. Perfect for long commutes or at-home use, its straw-friendly lid and ergonomic handle make sipping a breeze. It’s the ultimate blend of function and aesthetics, available in stylish colors like Dark Stone, Goji Berry and Glacier. $23.5 on Amazon (was $46.99)

20% off

Makita 18V LXT 6-inch Pruning Saw This Makita cordless pruning saw is a game-changer for gardeners and folks with trees and bushes on their properties. It’s lightweight and equipped with safety features like a chain guard and electric brake, making it perfect for trimming branches or pruning trees. Tool-less chain adjustments and automatic lubrication make maintenance a breeze, so you can spend more time perfecting your outdoor space and less time managing your tools. $55.99 on Amazon (was $69.99)

26% off

Ninja Foodi NeverDull 10-Piece Knife Set If you’ve spoken to a chef, they’ll tell you a sharp knife is key fr safe and fast chopping. But, who has the time or the know-how? Well, here’s the answer: the Ninja Foodi NeverDull Knife Set. Say goodbye to dull knives with this high-carbon stainless steel set with a built-in sharpening system that’s super easy to use. Talk about a kitchen upgrade! Designed for comfort and precision, these knives are designed to stay razor-sharp for over a decade (when sharpened with the system), making meal prep faster and easier than ever. $139.99 on Amazon (was $189.99)

28% off

Rowenta Pure Pop Handheld Steamer Whether at home at work or on the road, wrinkles, odours, and lint are inevitable on our clothing. But, those challenges are no match for this compact garment steamer. Ready to use in just 15 seconds, the Rowenta Pure Pop is ideal for last-minute touch-ups or travel. The reversible pad system ensures safe steaming on any fabric, keeping your wardrobe fresh and polished with minimal effort. Plus it’s pretty small, lightweight and easy to tote around, making it a great option if a steamer has been on your ‘wanted’ list. $42.49 on Amazon (was $58.99)

33% off

Rain-X Silicone AdvantEdge Wiper Blade T’is the season for replacing windshield wiper blades. While this isn’t the most exciting item on the list, it’s one that any driver can appreciate: a fresh wiper blade, ready to take on the rain and snow of this coming Canadian winter. Enhance your driving experience with these durable wiper blades that last twice as long as traditional ones. Engineered to withstand extreme temperatures, they deliver streak-free performance even in harsh conditions. With easy installation and advanced beam blade technology, you’ll enjoy clearer visibility and safer commutes with these Rain-X Silicone AdvantEdge Wiper Blades. $19.97 on Amazon (was $29.97)

20% off

Mrs. Meyer’s Lavender Hand Soap Refill Many of us are looking for ways to save money, and buying hand soap in bulk is one of those small ways you can make a change to see some savings. Here’s a terrific deal on a delicious-smelling and much-loved hand soap – Mrs. Meyers! Upgrade your handwashing routine with this biodegradable soap made from essential oils and plant-derived ingredients. The calming lavender scent and moisturizing formula make it a treat for your hands, while the large refill size ensures you’re always stocked up. $9.99 on Amazon (was $12.49)

45% off

Mayfair Caswell Slow-Close Toilet Seat Toilet seats are another unexciting thing around the house that never gets attention…until it’s discolored, cracked, slides around or makes a slamming sound that repeatedly rattles your nerves. If this resonates, think about upgrading the seat of your throne for a great price. Not only will your bathroom be quieter with the slow-close toilet seat, but it’ll also stay securely in place with the STA-TITE fastening system. These seats are easy to install and feature durable, chip-resistant plastic, ensuring your seat stays clean and fresh-looking for years. $74.22 on Amazon

20% off

Tide Hygienic Clean Power PODS This is hands-down the best-performing laundry detergent and is free of dyes and scents. The PODS make dosing a breeze (remember to put them at the bottom of the drum before you add your laundry), and feature Tide’s best technology to get clothes stain and odour-free. Recognized by the National Eczema Association, they provide a deep, gentle clean for even the most sensitive skin. If your laundry detergent hasn’t been impressing you, consider giving this a try. $19.99 on Amazon (was $24.97)

30% off

Duck Brand Heavy Duty Packaging Tape Packaging tape is something that we need on hand these days, especially for those of us who have transitioned to mostly online shopping. From holiday shipping, returns, and home organization, this crystal-clear, UV-resistant tape is a must-have. Its durable adhesive ensures secure sealing in any temperature, while the multi-pack offers great value for a year’s supply. $39.4 on Amazon

