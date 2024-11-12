Shop our top 7 deals of the week

Send this page to someone via email

Read on for our seven deals of the week–perfect for gifting yourself or a loved one. Save big on Nespresso, Stella & Grace and more coveted brand items.

Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ Coffee and Espresso Machine It’s not too late to hope on the bandwagon with this compact Nespresso Vertuo Pop+ machine, offering one-touch brewing with 6 coffee sizes, exceptional coffee quality, Bluetooth and Wi-Fi for seamless updates, and includes an Aeroccino3 for smooth hot or cold milk froth in seconds. $130.99 on Amazon (was $239.99)

At-Home Hair Removal Device No need for trips to the salon for expensive laser treatments with this at home hair removal device. Using advanced IPL technology to target hair melanin, it puts follicles to rest and prevents regrowth for permanent results. $149.99 on Amazon (was $189.99)

Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks With Retinol These Stella & Grace purple under-eye masks combine retinol to reduce fine lines and hydrate, sea moss, ceramide, and fatty acids to revitalize tired eyes, tackling puffy eyes and dark circles overnight for a radiant complexion that never looks tired; loved by thousands, including Fab Fit Fun, Ipsy, and Boxy Charm fans, these eye patches make awesome gifts for glow-getters. Grab them while they’re 40% off! $14.95 on Amazon (was $24.95)

Electric Spin Scrubber Cleaning Brush This electric cleaning brush offers versatile cleaning with 6 detachable brush heads, a powerful 25W motor with dual-speed settings, an extendable handle, durable waterproof bristles, and a long-lasting cordless battery for unrestricted, efficient cleaning. Grab it at 88% off! $49.99 on Amazon (was $399.99)

Foldable Electric Scooter for Kids This might be the perfect Christmas gift for your active kid – with adjustable handle height (29-37 inches), 3-speed modes, a safe electronic brake, and a foldable design at just 22 lbs for easy carrying. For ages 6-12. Get it while it’s 45% off! $219.99 on Amazon (was $399.99)

Wireless Smart Security Camera Feel safe and secure with this security camera with 1080p HD live view, night vision, two-year battery life, enhanced motion detection, optional person alerts and Alexa compatibility, making it easy to protect your home from your smartphone—includes two cameras, Sync Module 2, batteries, and setup essentials. $124.99 on Amazon (was $329.99)