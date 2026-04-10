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Are you ready to *add to cart*? Sephora’s spring 2026 Savings Event has finally arrived and everything–we repeat, everything–is on sale. It’s time to stock up on all your beauty and skincare favourites in store and online. (Hot tip: You’ll want to grab those Rhode Pocket Blushes before they’re gone!)

Simply unlock your discount using the code SPRINGSALE at checkout. Unsure what discounts your eligible for? Here’s everything you need to know:

VIB Rouge members – 20% off from April 10 – April 20

– 20% off from April 10 – April 20 VIB members – 15% off from April 14 – April 20

– 15% off from April 14 – April 20 Beauty Insiders – 10% off from April 14 – April 20 & 30% off all Sephora Collection during the entire sale

– 10% off from April 14 – April 20 & 30% off all Sephora Collection during the entire sale All tiers – 30% off Sephora Collection April 10 – April 20

Psst: If you haven’t already, sign up as a beauty member (it’s free) and get free shipping with no minimum spending amount required.

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Need help deciding what to splurge on? We’ve got you covered. Ahead, 22 items in our basket that we think you’ll love, too.

The oil-absorbing longwear foundation

Estée Lauder NEW Double Wear Stay-in-Place Lightweight Matte Foundation with 36H Wear This new and improved foundation is your ticket to a breathable, buildable foundation that lasts–up to 36 hours to be exact. The best part? It actually absorbs excess sebum throughout the day, courtesy of skin-loving niacinamide and brown algae extract. Reg. $67 at Sephora

The iconic pop-of-pink blush

DIOR Rosy Glow Powder Blush The Sephora sale is your chance to splurge on luxe makeup picks, like this ever-viral Dior powder blush. The pH-activating formula delivers a custom pop of babydoll pink to the cheeks for a lit-from-within look. Reg. $55 at Sephora

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The ultimate buffing brush

MERIT Brush No. 1 Tapered Blending Brush The only brush I trust for an airbrushed-looking base every time–this one truly is a must-have. The densely-packed, ultra-soft bristles work to seamlessly blend foundation, concealer and blush for a seriously flawless finish. Reg. $44 at Sephora

The colour-correcting treatment

Dr. Jart+ Cicapair Soothing Colour Correcting Treatment SPF 30 with Centella Asiatica Extracts If you’re prone to redness like me, this is the product you’ll keep reaching for. The green-to-beige formula instantly neutralizes flush while calming skin with centella asiatica, and the added SPF 30 is a major bonus. $73 at Sephora

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The multi-purpose lip liner

MAKE UP FOR EVER Artist Color Pencil Longwear Lip Liner Yes, the rumours are true: This longwear lip liner doubles as an eyeliner, contour and blush colour. “Endless Cacao,” a cool taupe brown shade, is my personal favourite–perfect for recreating that iconic ’90s model-off-duty vibe. Reg. $32.50 at Sephora

The tried-and-true gloss

Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Gloss Luminizer With its shimmering hint-of-pink hue, this Fenty gloss has us positively swooning. And the peach-vanilla scent? To die for. Plus, it’s infused with nourishing shea butter for an extra dose of hydration–pucker up! Reg. $31.50 at Sephora

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The crease-resistant concealer stick

MILK MAKEUP Hydro Grip 12HR Hydrating Gel Stick Concealer Behold, the bestselling Hydro Grip primer–now in concealer form. The gel-based stick glides on smoothly, gripping to skin for up to 12 hours of crease-resistant wear. It’s perfect for brightening under-eyes or spot-concealing on the go. Reg. $40 at Sephora

The viral highlighter

Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Positive Light Silky Touch Highlighter With pearl microshimmers in a semi-sheer base, this coveted highlighter is more delicate than it appears—handle with care! Its unique powder formula gives off an irresistible glass-like glow. Reg. $39 at Sephora

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The tubing mascara

Urban Decay Tube Job Lash Augmenting Tubing Mascara For lashes that won’t smudge, flake or budge, tubing mascara is the move. This new formula wraps each lash in lightweight “tubes” for added length and definition, then slides off easily with warm water. Expect a fluttery fringe that lasts all day and night. Reg. $37 at Sephora

The timeless shadow palette

MAKEUP BY MARIO Master Mattes Eyeshadow Palette: The Original This universal matte palette is a must-have, designed for buildable coverage that transitions from natural to dramatic without fallout. Inspired by skin tones, its creamy, pro-quality formula applies evenly with a featherlight feel. Reg. $68 at Sephora

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You may also like:

Maybelline New York Super Stay 24H Skin Tint Foundation – $19.96

L’Oréal Paris Lumi Glotion – $19.96

Maybelline Lash Sensational Firework Mascara – $15.96

The lifting eye cream

Dermalogica Phyto Nature Lifting Eye Cream Blepharoplasty who? This advanced formula eye cream magically targets puffiness and dark circles for a noticeably lifting effect. It also hydrates and firms for youthful looking eyes over time. Reg. $115 at Sephora

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The glowy skincare set

Glow Recipe X Beautyblender Watermelon Glow Bestsellers Glowy skin, incoming. This juicy set pairs Glow Recipe’s bestselling watermelon-powered skincare with a matching Beautyblender that we’re just obsessed with. It’s the perfect intro to the brand–or a great way to restock your glow-getters in one fell swoop. Reg. $67.50 at Sephora

The pore-erasing facial pads

Elemis Dynamic Gentle Resurfacing Pads with Lactic Acid These exfoliating pads are my go-to when my skin is feeling a little dull. Infused with lactic acid, they gently sweep away dead skin cells without the irritation. And they can be used daily! Reg. $90 at Sephora

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The do-it-all face mask

Shark Beauty Shark CryoGlow An absolute must-have in my routine, this face mask is skincare meets tech. I was skeptical at first, but it has genuinely made a difference in my redness and the look of fine lines. And the cooling technology? Seriously addictive–especially for soothing tired, puffy eyes. Reg. $499.99 at Sephora

The buzzy new fragrance

Summer Fridays Sunlit Vanilla Eau de Parfum with Vanilla and Caramel Warm, sweet and seriosuly addictive, this vanilla-forward fragrance is like sunshine in a bottle. Notes of caramel add a cozy richness, making it the kind of scent I reach for when I want something subtly indulgent. Reg. $110 at Sephora

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The gourmand perfume balm

Sol de Janeiro Cheirosa 62 Jelly Perfume Balm It’s everyone’s favourite Cheirosa 62 scent, now in a travel-friendly balm. Perfect for tossing in a bag for on-the-go touch-ups, it melts into skin and leaves behind that iconic pistachio, salted caramel and vanilla scent. Delicious doesn’t even begin to cover it. Reg. $35 at Sephora

The bronzing body oil

PATRICK TA Major Glow Nourishing Bronzing Body Oil For that just-back-from-vacation glow, this body oil is everything. It adds a sheer bronze tint while nourishing skin with a silky, non-greasy finish. Sweep it over your shoulders and legs for an instant sun-kissed sheen. $73 at Sephora

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The ultimate multi-styler

Dyson Airwrap Co-anda2x™ Multi-Styler and Dryer for Straight to Wavy Hair You can’t go wrong with Dyson–especially when it comes to the iconic Airwrap. This all-in-one tool is a game-changer, with attachments to dry, curl and shape your hair sans the heat damage. Equipped with strong Coanda airflow for tighter wrapping around the barrel, it’s the upgrade your hair routine deserves. Reg. $899.99 at Sephora

The flexi-hold hairspray

JVN Perfect Flexible Hold Hairspray A hairspray that actually moves with your hair? Yes, please. This flexible formula keeps styles in place without stiffness or crunch, leaving strands touchable, soft and full of life. It’s the finishing step I never skip–and the subtle sandalwood and amber scent is seriously divine. $39.50 at Sephora

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The science-backed hair mask

K18 Biomimetic Hairscience Leave-In Molecular Repair Hair Mask If your hair is feeling damaged, this is the repair treatment worth the hype. Powered by K18’s biomimetic technology, it works at a molecular level to strengthen and restore strands in just minutes–no rinse required. Reg. $107.50 at Sephora

The highly-rated hair oil

amika Superfruit Star Lightweight Hair Styling Oil This lightweight hair oil has earned a near-perfect 5-star rating with over 1,000 Sephora reviews, which means it’s now at the top of my list. It promises a silky, frizz-free finish without weighing hair down. The formula also boosts shine and doubles as a heat-protector. Reg. $46 at Sephora

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The luxe candle

NEST New York Sunlit Yuzu & Neroli Votive Candle With bright citrus notes of yuzu, mandarin and neroli, this candle is both refreshing and cozy at once. And the chic vessel will look especially lovely on your countertop. Reg. $27 at Sephora

You may also like:

Ardell False Lashes Faux Mink Demi Wispies – $38.45

Biodance Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask – $25.99

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Wonderskin Wonder Blading Lip Stain – $29