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Are you ready to *add to cart*? Sephora’s spring 2026 Savings Event has finally arrived and everything–we repeat, everything–is on sale. It’s time to stock up on all your beauty and skincare favourites in store and online. (Hot tip: You’ll want to grab those Rhode Pocket Blushes before they’re gone!)
Simply unlock your discount using the code SPRINGSALE at checkout. Unsure what discounts your eligible for? Here’s everything you need to know:
VIB Rouge members – 20% off from April 10 – April 20
VIB members – 15% off from April 14 – April 20
Beauty Insiders – 10% off from April 14 – April 20 & 30% off all Sephora Collection during the entire sale
All tiers – 30% off Sephora Collection April 10 – April 20
Psst: If you haven’t already, sign up as a beauty member (it’s free) and get free shipping with no minimum spending amount required.
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Need help deciding what to splurge on? We’ve got you covered. Ahead, 22 items in our basket that we think you’ll love, too.
This new and improved foundation is your ticket to a breathable, buildable foundation that lasts–up to 36 hours to be exact. The best part? It actually absorbs excess sebum throughout the day, courtesy of skin-loving niacinamide and brown algae extract.
The Sephora sale is your chance to splurge on luxe makeup picks, like this ever-viral Dior powder blush. The pH-activating formula delivers a custom pop of babydoll pink to the cheeks for a lit-from-within look.
The only brush I trust for an airbrushed-looking base every time–this one truly is a must-have. The densely-packed, ultra-soft bristles work to seamlessly blend foundation, concealer and blush for a seriously flawless finish.
If you’re prone to redness like me, this is the product you’ll keep reaching for. The green-to-beige formula instantly neutralizes flush while calming skin with centella asiatica, and the added SPF 30 is a major bonus.
Yes, the rumours are true: This longwear lip liner doubles as an eyeliner, contour and blush colour. “Endless Cacao,” a cool taupe brown shade, is my personal favourite–perfect for recreating that iconic ’90s model-off-duty vibe.
With its shimmering hint-of-pink hue, this Fenty gloss has us positively swooning. And the peach-vanilla scent? To die for. Plus, it’s infused with nourishing shea butter for an extra dose of hydration–pucker up!
Behold, the bestselling Hydro Grip primer–now in concealer form. The gel-based stick glides on smoothly, gripping to skin for up to 12 hours of crease-resistant wear. It’s perfect for brightening under-eyes or spot-concealing on the go.
For lashes that won’t smudge, flake or budge, tubing mascara is the move. This new formula wraps each lash in lightweight “tubes” for added length and definition, then slides off easily with warm water. Expect a fluttery fringe that lasts all day and night.
This universal matte palette is a must-have, designed for buildable coverage that transitions from natural to dramatic without fallout. Inspired by skin tones, its creamy, pro-quality formula applies evenly with a featherlight feel.
Glowy skin, incoming. This juicy set pairs Glow Recipe’s bestselling watermelon-powered skincare with a matching Beautyblender that we’re just obsessed with. It’s the perfect intro to the brand–or a great way to restock your glow-getters in one fell swoop.
An absolute must-have in my routine, this face mask is skincare meets tech. I was skeptical at first, but it has genuinely made a difference in my redness and the look of fine lines. And the cooling technology? Seriously addictive–especially for soothing tired, puffy eyes.
Warm, sweet and seriosuly addictive, this vanilla-forward fragrance is like sunshine in a bottle. Notes of caramel add a cozy richness, making it the kind of scent I reach for when I want something subtly indulgent.
It’s everyone’s favourite Cheirosa 62 scent, now in a travel-friendly balm. Perfect for tossing in a bag for on-the-go touch-ups, it melts into skin and leaves behind that iconic pistachio, salted caramel and vanilla scent. Delicious doesn’t even begin to cover it.
For that just-back-from-vacation glow, this body oil is everything. It adds a sheer bronze tint while nourishing skin with a silky, non-greasy finish. Sweep it over your shoulders and legs for an instant sun-kissed sheen.
You can’t go wrong with Dyson–especially when it comes to the iconic Airwrap. This all-in-one tool is a game-changer, with attachments to dry, curl and shape your hair sans the heat damage. Equipped with strong Coanda airflow for tighter wrapping around the barrel, it’s the upgrade your hair routine deserves.
A hairspray that actually moves with your hair? Yes, please. This flexible formula keeps styles in place without stiffness or crunch, leaving strands touchable, soft and full of life. It’s the finishing step I never skip–and the subtle sandalwood and amber scent is seriously divine.
If your hair is feeling damaged, this is the repair treatment worth the hype. Powered by K18’s biomimetic technology, it works at a molecular level to strengthen and restore strands in just minutes–no rinse required.
This lightweight hair oil has earned a near-perfect 5-star rating with over 1,000 Sephora reviews, which means it’s now at the top of my list. It promises a silky, frizz-free finish without weighing hair down. The formula also boosts shine and doubles as a heat-protector.
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