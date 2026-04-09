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If your skin is feeling congested, dull or just a little off lately, now is your opportunity to revisit the very first step in your routine: face cleanser. The right face wash does more than just remove makeup and grime–it sets the tone for everything that follows. Whether you’re dealing with dryness, breakouts or sensitivity, a well-matched formula can leave your skin feeling balanced and–most importantly–comfortable. From a silky, barrier-loving cream cleanser by La Roche-Posay to a satisfying, deep-clean foam from CeraVe and a sensorial rice-based polish from Tatcha, here are the best face cleansers for every skin type.

Ingredients by skin concern

For dryness: Cream and milk cleansers with glycerin, ceramides and hyaluronic acid help cushion the skin and prevent that post-wash squeakiness.

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For acne & congestion: For an ultra-deep cleanse, look for benzoyl peroxide or salicylic acid to clear pores and reduce breakouts.

For sensitivity: Fragrance-free, minimalist formulas with soothing ingredients like thermal spring water, aloe or oat extract are your safest bet.

For mature skin: Gentle exfoliating or enzyme-based cleansers help minimize skin texture without tipping into irritation territory.

For makeup removal: Oil cleansers and balms melt away stubborn SPF and long-wear formulas sans the aggressive rubbing.

Best overall

La Roche Posay Toleriane Dermo Cleanser This is the cleanser you reach for when your skin is doing the absolute most. Fragrance-free and non-foaming, it skips the usual lather in favour of a milky, ultra-gentle texture that feels more like skincare than cleanser. Powered by glycerin, it draws in moisture while it cleanses. Instead of that need-moisturizer-immediately feeling, your skin is left soft and comfortably hydrated. It even removes waterproof makeup without irritation, making it a true all-rounder picky skin. $35.95 on Amazon $27 at Walmart (200 mL)

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Best for acne-prone skin

CeraVe 4% Benzoyl Peroxide Acne Foaming Cleanser Fragrance-free, non-comedogenic and ultra gentle, this foaming cleanser is a dream for acne-prone skin. Powered by four per cent benzoyl peroxide, it works to clear active breakouts while helping to prevent new ones from forming. The real standout? A barrier-supporting blend of ceramides and hyaluronic acid that keeps skin from feeling tight or stripped. The result is a satisfying deep-clean that doesn’t throw skin off balance. $20.96 on Amazon $20.96 at Walmart

Best for dry skin

Tatcha The Rice Wash Cleanser Dry skin, meet your softest cleanse yet. This cream cleanser whips into a plush, cushiony foam (yes, you can have lather without dryness) using rice powder to gently smooth and polish. The formula helps maintain your skin’s natural pH, which is key for keeping moisture locked in post-rinse. It’s indulgent without being heavy, making it perfect for anyone who wants their cleanse to feel like a mini facial (and leave skin touchably soft). $54 on Amazon $54 at Sephora

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Best for sensitive skin

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser When your skin needs a break from…well, everything, this is *the* cleanser. This soap-free, fragrance-free and hypoallergenic formula keeps things intentionally simple, using glycerin, niacinamide and panthenol (pro-vitamin B5) to hydrate and soothe while cleansing. It doesn’t foam, it doesn’t sting and it can even be used without water–for ultra-sensitive moments. And we love that it’s infused with micellar technology to lift away dirt and makeup gently, too. $18.89 on Amazon $17.87 at Walmart (was $20.96)

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e.l.f. Glow Reviver Lip Oil – $8.10

Rael Miracle Invisible Acne Patches – $24.99

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Paula’s Choice Pro-Collagen Multi-Peptide Booster Serum – $84

Best for mature skin

Dermalogica Special Cleansing Gel If texture is taking over your complexion, opt for this soap-free gel. It creates a light lather that sweeps away impurities while keeping your moisture barrier intact–key for mature skin. What makes it stand out? A touch of citric acid (an AHA) that gently exfoliates over time, helping to refine texture and boost radiance without feeling harsh. Add in calming botanicals like lavender and balm mint, and you’ve got a cleanser that leaves skin feeling calm and revitalized. $69 on Amazon $69 at Sephora

Best for combination skin

Bioderma Sébium Foaming Gel Gentle Face Cleanser Combination skin can be tricky to treat, but this cleanser knows how to multitask. This non-comedogenic gel creates a light foam that absorbs excess oil (especially in the T-zone) while staying gentle on drier areas, thanks to skin-balancing lactic acid. It helps prevent clogged pores and keeps shine in check without over-drying–think of it as your skin’s daily reset button. $23.24 on Amazon

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Best for makeup removal

MERIT Great Skin Double Cleanse Makeup Removing Cleanser A double cleanse in one step? Don’t mind if we do. This unique formula starts as a silky oil to melt away makeup, SPF and buildup, then transforms into a light milk on contact with water. Oat-derived surfactants gently cleanse without stripping, while plant-based humectants and lightweight emollients keep skin feeling hydrated. Bonus: A touch of PHA provides ultra-gentle exfoliation, helping skin look smoother and brighter over time. $44 at Merit $44 at Sephora

Best balm cleanser

Elemis Pro-Collagen Makeup Melting Cleansing Balm If you love a luxe, spa-like cleanse, this balm is pure indulgence. Free of phthalates and mineral oil, it melts from a rich balm into a silky oil, then into a hydrating milk to lift away makeup, SPF and daily grime without a trace. Starflower oil (rich in omega-6) nourishes and softens, while antioxidant-packed elderberry oil smooths without the sticky feel. $97 at Sephora

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You may also like:

Neutrogena Makeup Remover Cleansing Wipes – $17.97

Grace & Stella Under Eye Masks – $23.95

La Roche-Posay Anthelios Face Sunscreen – $34.20