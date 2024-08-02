Menu

The Curator

The Curator’s Mascara Olympics: Our fave formulas ranked

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted August 2, 2024 7:00 am
1 min read
Mascara Olympics 2024 View image in full screen
Bring home the win for your makeup routine!.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

In honour of the Paris Olympic Games, we’re thrilled to introduce a beauty competition like no other: The Mascara Olympics. As trained experts, we’ve tested some of the best mascara formulas of 2024 to determine the true champions. From a cult favorite that delivers a gold medal-worthy fringe to a drugstore gem that’s an undeniable frontrunner, our roundup features top contenders that will make your lashes look their best. Get ready to discover mascaras that truly go the distance and bring home the win for your makeup routine!

 

Best overall mascara

L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara
The fringe-enhancing formula that’s in a league of its own: Experience instant volume and length with L’Oreal Paris’ Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara. Infused with flower oils, its clump-resistant composition delivers breathtaking lashes that feel conditioned and supple.
$13.16 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

Benefits: Bold, voluminous eyelashes that feel conditioned.  |  Colours: Black, Blackest Black, Black Brown, Mystic Black.

 

Best budget mascara

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara
Maybelline’s Sky High Mascara is your ticket to long, full and lightweight lashes at a winning price. Achieve dramatic volume and breathtaking length with the Flex Tower brush and bamboo-infused formula. It’s also suitable for sensitive eyes.
$11.65 on Amazon

Benefits: The exclusive Flex Tower brush bends to volumize and extend every lash from root to tip.  |  Colours: Very Black, Blackest Black, Intense Black, Blue Mist, Brownish Black.

 

Story continues below advertisement

Best lengthening mascara

Ilia Limitless Lash Lengthening Clean Mascara
This Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara knows a thing or two about going the distance. It boasts eye-opening length and definition in one sleek, eco-friendly tube. Clean ingredients, including beeswax and organic shea butter, condition lashes and lock in moisture for a weightless feel.
$38 at Sephora

Benefits: The dual-sided wand catches every lash for eye-opening length and definition.  |  Colours: Soft Black.

 

Best waterproof mascara

Covergirl Lash Blast Fusion Water Resistant Mascara
This vegan, water-resistant mascara by Covergirl is a clear champion. The fiber-stretch lengthening formula and Last Blast’s biggest brush work together for volume and incredible length, delivering ten times more volume to your lashes with no smudging.
$8.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

Benefits: Creates incredibly long, dense-looking lashes for a bigger, bolder look.  |  Colours: Black, Very Black, Black Brown.

 

Best volume mascara

Lancome Lash Idole
Lancôme Lash Idôle Lengthening & Volumizing Mascara
Achieve your lash goals with Lancôme’s Lash Idôle volumizing mascara. Its revolutionary non-clumping formula targets every lash for instantly fuller, lifted eyelashes that will have heads turning from the stands.
$40.50 at Sephora
More Recommendations

Benefits: Lift, length and fanned-out volume without clumping.  |  Colours: Black.

 

Story continues below advertisement

Best mascara for sensitive eyes

Essence Lash Princess False Lash Effect Mascara
Sensitive eyes will adore this ophthalmologically-tested Essence Lash Princess Mascara. It defines, separates and volumizes lashes with its conic shape fiber brush. Enjoy all-day wear without flaking or fading.
$12.39 on Amazon

Benefits: This ophthalmologically-tested mascara does not flake, fade or wear.  |  Colours: Black.

 

Best clean mascara

Tower 28 Beauty MakeWaves Mascara
Tower 28 Beauty MakeWaves Lengthening + Volumizing Mascara
Tower28 tops our list for clean makeup. This vegan, non-toxic formula is lightweight, endlessly buildable without getting crunchy or clumpy, and easy to wash off, preventing irritation and breakage. The magic is in the breakthrough triple-wave wand, which visibly lengthens and defines each lash while building boldness.
$27 at Sephora
Story continues below advertisement

Benefits:  Amped-up, natural-looking lashes.  |  Colours: Black, Rich Espresso Brown.

 

Best drugstore

Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Mascara
This drugstore fave does *not* play games! Get supple, separated, fully fanned lashes with Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Mascara. The exclusive brush reveals layers of lashes for a sensational fan effect. Infused with rose hip oil, it adds length and volume without clumping.
$10.99 on Amazon (was $14.99)

Benefits: Supple, separated and fully fanned lashes at an unbeatable price.  |  Colours: Blackest Black, Midnight Black, Brownish Black, Very Black, Clear.

