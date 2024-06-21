How to clean the interior of your car like a pro

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The interior of the car is like a little microcosm of your home; if it’s messy your drive may feel more stressful than it needs to be. Plus, taking care of the interior helps prolong the vehicle’s life and finishes. Here are my top tips, techniques, and products to use on your beloved vehicle.

Declutter

Get rid of the coffee cups, snack wrappers, books, and toys. Take two bags: one for garbage and one for items that need to be taken inside. Create a third pile for stuff that goes back in. I suggest taking everything out, including the center console and back seat pockets, emptying the trunk, and removing the mats.

Vacuum and Dust

Vacuuming the car’s interior is best done with a central vac, a handheld vacuum, a gas station vac, or a wet-dry vac.

Awkward Gap Tool Crevice Brush Tool I like to use a handheld vacuum and this ‘Awkward Gap Tool’ attachment that is compatible with my Dyson. It’s my go-to when tackling my car to get into those nooks and crannies. $28.49 on Amazon

Car Cleaning Gel Detailing Putty This slime is designed to pick up those teeny, tiny, obnoxious speckles that you can’t get up with a vacuum. They lurk on your dashboard, in your cup holder, in the gear shifter, and in the crevices of your seat. Ball the slime up, press it on the surface, and lift to remove. It’s that simple! $11.99 on Amazon (was $13.99)

Interior Rubber Mats

Your mats get covered with salt and dirt throughout the year and can leave the car feeling crusty and smelling funky. I’ve tested DIY recipes before, but nothing seems to break down that road salt. Here’s what I use to deal with the issue in a few quick steps.

Chemical Guys Mat Renew Rubber + Vinyl Cleaner Vacuum the mats to remove loose dirt, then hose them down with water and spray this product liberally – let it sit for 30 seconds $36.37 on Amazon (was $39.99)

Chemical Guys Heavy Duty Nifty Interior Brush Then bring out the brush! You’ll want to scrub your mats thoroughly with a brush like this one. You’ll be shocked to see just how much dirt comes off from scrubbing. Once done, rinse well and leave in the sun to dry. $13.79 on Amazon

Glass

That greasy, hazy film that forms inside your car’s windows can make it hard to see. It’s nothing you’re doing wrong – aside from all the things you think can be causing that film, it’s also being caused by off-gassing from your car’s interior components like leather, plastic, and vinyl. A regular glass cleaner or DIY product won’t work, you need one that’s formulated to remove this greasy substance.

Chemical Guys Streak Free Window Clean You can use this spray on both the interior and exterior of the car. Before getting started, line your dashboard with towels to catch any drips. This product is safe on tinted windows, too. $23 on Amazon

Glass & Electronics Cloths Start by spraying down the windows and then using a flat microfiber cloth to buff. You will want to move around and check for streaks by looking at the glass from different angles,and try not to do this in a circular motion, otherwise, you’ll see those streaks on the glass. Use a back-and-forth motion instead. Also, don’t do this in sunlight. At dusk, in a garage or on a cloudy day is best. $19 at Maker's Clean

Interior plastic and vinyl, dash

You’ll notice that these products help to lift away dust and grime and leave a beautiful, consistent shine behind.

Chemical Guys InnerClean Quick Detailer This step includes all of the dashboard’s components, paneling, and door interiors. Spray directly onto the surface unless there’s a vent or electric component, in which case you’ll want to spray the cloth and then buff. $19.98 on Amazon

Auto Kit Use a clean microfiber cloth to apply the product, and another fresh cloth to remove any excess. For any screens, apply GLASS cleaner to the cloth and clean. $45 at Maker's Clean

Chemical Guys Silk Shine Spray Step two of this is to spray a protectant on the surface. This is like providing a topcoat of nail polish to your nails, or a varnish onto a piece of wood. It allows the surface to shine and look gorgeous, but it also helps to repel dust and it contains a UV protectant that prevents fading and cracking, which is a concern if you’re buying your vehicle and wanting to use it for more than a lease term. Spray the product on and buff well with a clean cloth to ensure a consistent finish. $27.5 on Amazon

Upholstery and leather seats

BISSELL Little Green® Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner An extractor like this Bissell carpet cleaner is ideal as it acts like a mini carpet shampooer for your car. It will get lots of use around the house too! $189.94 on Amazon (was $199.99)

Chemical Guys Foaming Citrus Fabric Cleaner If you don’t have a carpet or upholstery cleaner, you can start by saturating the surface with this foaming cleanser. $18.97 on Amazon

Car Cleaning Brush Then you’re going to want to use this brush that you can attach to your drill to really lift off any dirt and debris. Then just spray clean water onto the surface and wipe up with a clean cloth. $18.99 on Amazon

Melissa Maker is a cleaning expert, author, and host of the Clean My Space channel on YouTube with over 2.1 million subscribers. Her tips and videos are seen worldwide and she helps people like her find faster, easier and better ways to clean in the least amount of time.