Debunking time-wasting cleaning myths

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
As our lives become more fast-paced, we’re often drawn to cleaning hacks that promise quick and easy results. However, not all of these hacks are effective and can in fact, waste our time and money.
I’m going to help you separate cleaning fact from fiction by debunking some of the most popular cleaning myths on the internet. By providing expert advice on the right products, tools, and techniques, I’ll help you achieve a spotless home without wasting your time or effort.
MYTH: Mixing vinegar and baking soda creates a powerful cleaner
Vinegar and baking soda are indeed powerful cleaners on their own, and when mixed together, they can be very exciting for children to watch. However, that’s where the fun stops. From a chemistry perspective, they neutralize one another once they react, essentially turning into water, which makes the mixture essentially useless for cleaning purposes.
What to use instead
MYTH: Dryer sheets work as a dusting cloth
Used dryer sheets are floppy cloths that may seem useful, but are they really? No, they aren’t. They can’t grip and hold onto dust. If you compare the weave and texture of a used dryer sheet to that of a microfiber cloth, you’ll notice that the cloth has a thick, terry-style texture that’s electrostatically charged, whereas the used dryer sheet looks like a crumpled tissue. So, just toss these and don’t bother finding a second use for them.
What to use instead
MYTH: Bleach is a great cure-all cleaning product
I hear this all the time—people telling me they use bleach to clean with. They dilute it in water and use it in a spray bottle to clean their toilets, etc. But here’s the thing: bleach does not actually clean anything, and it’s unsafe to use on many surfaces. Bleach whitens and disinfects, but when it comes to lifting dirt, grease, and grime from a surface, bleach won’t do that. Personally, I avoid using bleach at home because it can stain surfaces and garments, and it can cause harm if I’m exposed to it.
What to use instead
MYTH: Use cola to clean toilets
The internet loves silly cleaning hacks, and this one always makes me chuckle. The idea behind it is that if you want to clean your toilet and remove hard water stains, you put an acidic product (like cola) in the toilet, let it sit overnight, then scrub and rinse. However, in my experience, this is just a waste of time and cola.
What to use instead
MYTH: Baby wipes are cure-all cleaning cloths
Baby wipes are indeed handy, especially for cleaning up a baby’s tush. However, most baby wipes— for obvious reasons—do not contain cleaning agents. In fact, they’re not much more than a damp paper towel in terms of their cleaning prowess. They can’t effectively remove stains, grease, or grime.
What to use instead
—
Melissa Maker is a cleaning expert, author, and host of the Clean My Space channel on YouTube with over 2.1 million subscribers. Her tips and videos are seen worldwide and she helps people like her find faster, easier and better ways to clean in the least amount of time.
Comments