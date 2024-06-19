This is the one dress you’ll need this summer

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Sure, white dresses are one of the top summer trends of 2024. But trend or no trend, a white dress is a must-have piece for warmer months. This timeless investment can easily shift from minimalist aesthetic to dressed-up glam, can be seamlessly layered, and versatile enough to go from office wear to an outdoor concert.

The best part? There are so many styles of white dresses to choose from, whether you want to look effortlessly ethereal or to boss up your vibe. Here are 10 white dresses at different price points to inspire your summer wardrobe.

Pintuck Paradise Maxi Dress A beautiful soft cotton billowy maxi featuring a pleated bodice and tiered skirt that oozes classic feminine. This A-line dress is flattering to most and offers easy comfort and mobility. $168.00 at Free People

Bow Trim Gabardine Mini Dress Made with gabardine fabric – a tightly woven durable fabric known for its smooth finish – we love how this cute summer dress flirts just a little for attention. Features bow details and a hidden in-seam zip closure. $55.90 at Zara

PowerSoft Square-Neck Athletic Dress Every wardrobe should have an athletic dress at the ready for those casual days – from the tennis court to the farmers market and to the beach. Features a shelf bra with removable cups, vented sides and a built-in bodysuit. (Psss… this stretchy-smooth dress also comes in other colours so you can dress to colour depending on your mood!) $27.97 at Old Navy

Cut Out Midi Dress This stylish, sexy dress is something else. At the front you have cut-outs that help accentuate the waist and create an hourglass look, and at the back – well, it’s going to knock some socks off! It’s all open back with a buttoned halter neck and back slit detail. $66.90 at Zara

Mila Strong-Shoulder Mini Dress A strong shoulder construction gives power vibes in this column-style shift that has a vertical cut-out accent at the back. Perfect for work, a fancy brunch, or date night. $179.99 at Banana Republic

Crinkled Lace-trimmed Dress Romantic and pretty, we love a soft lacy dress with scalloped trims and fluttery sleeves. It’s the perfect balance of simple and sweet. $84.99 at H&M

Twist Back Dress This twist-back dress made of stretchy rib knit has all the breezy vibes for a day on the beach or simply to rock a minimalist casual look. It also makes the perfect base to show off statement accessories like stand-out earrings, vibrant printed headscarves, or a chic bucket hat. $21.75 at Joe Fresh

Ceri Mini Dress A romantic relaxed fit dress that shows off dem legs while providing a bit more coverup for the arms. Whether you wear this dress with chunky sandals, cowboy boots or sneakers, there will be endless ways to have fun with this sweet mini. $78 at Free People

Backless Fringe Dress It’s hard to say what it is about the fringe dress that is so fun, but we just know that when the fringe comes out it’s guaranteed to bring the good times to any party! This backless piece gives all the best naughty but nice feels. $52.88 on Amazon

Open Stitch Mini Dress Simple elegance in a dress, this lovely mini features an open-stitched knit, spaghetti straps and has an easy-streamlined fit. It’s a wonderful summer piece to wear for more elevated occasions like a cocktail party, a summer gala or country club lunch. $298 at Club Monaco