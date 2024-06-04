We found 10 gift ideas for your coffee-loving dad

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

When trying to think of the perfect gift, it’s helpful to imagine the life of the gift beyond the moment you give it. Where will it live? What purpose will it serve? This little thought exercise is easy if you’re shopping for a coffee lover. Their passion is evident. (No second guessing!) Your gift will be part of a daily routine. And it is a lasting reminder of how you feel about them. Peak gift-giver status achieved.

With Father’s Day around the corner, now is the perfect time to show the coffee-loving dads in our lives that we care about how they start their day. Likely, they have their coffee routine down. These gifts will expand their appreciation and fuel their passion for their favourite morning brew. This list is not for the novice coffee drinker. It’s for the devoted dads, for whom coffee preparation and consumption is a ritual.

AeroPress Original In some circles, the AeroPress is considered the best brewer. Every year since 2008, a world AeroPress champion is declared, so to say it has a following is an understatement. It’s a global community. If this innovative device is not part of a coffee lover’s collection, it could be the ultimate gift you could bestow upon them. $54.95 on Amazon Shop Filters

Then, send them here so they can experiment with some award-winning techniques.

Stanley The Camp Pour Over Coffee Maker Set Before the Stanely cup captured everyone’s attention, the brand specialized in camping and workday gear. This traveller is a nod to that. It’s sturdy enough for any hiking or camping excursion. It’s also easy to use and clean and produces no waste (aside from the compostable grinds and filters). $59 on Amazon $59 at Stanley

Coffee Pot for Turkish, Arabic, or Greek-style coffee Surprise the adventurous and curious coffee lover with a Turkish coffee pot. It may not be their every day (or night) coffee, but they will undoubtedly have some fun mastering the perfect brew. $29.99 on Amazon (was $34.99)

Cosori Electric Gooseneck Kettle If you love the idea of a steady pour but prefer a stove-top kettle, this anti-rust stainless steel kettle hits the mark. There are six colours to choose from, so you can coordinate the kettle colour with your kitchen. Though this one isn’t automated, it does have a thermometer, so you can still achieve that ideal temperature if that’s important to you. $94.99 on Amazon

Cuisinart Supreme Grind Burr It’s not uncommon for coffee aficionados to enjoy their brew in various ways. It could be a drip, pour-over, french press, etc. This burr mill features an 18-position selector from an ultra-fine to ultra-course setting. No matter how you prepare a coffee, this mill will produce the optimal grounds. $54.98 on Amazon (was $57.59) $54.98 at Walmart (was $63.88)

Deuxlemaar Manual Coffe Bean Grinder This one is for the coffee-drinking purist who must grind the beans before each brew—no matter what. This handheld, ceramic burr grinder can go to the office, camping, or wherever they enjoy a cup of java. $37.73 on Amazon

CeroBear Coffe Mug Warmer Give the gift of an everlasting hot cup of coffee—that’s love. This highly-rated coffee mug warmer has a setting for glass, ceramic, and metal mugs. It’s convenient and takes the guesswork out of whether they have the hardware to support this purchase. $32.99 on Amazon (was $35.99)

Fellow Carter Move Travel Mug This vacuum-insulated and stainless steel coffee tumbler is the way to go for a minimalist yet stylish coffee drinker. What makes it unique is the interior “true taste” ceramic coating, which ensures that they will be sipping on their coffee just how they like it. The handy splash guard is another bonus. $42 on Amazon

