Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

The Morning Show’s guide to Father’s Day

By Susie Wall, Style Expert The Curator Team
Posted June 4, 2024 3:00 pm
1 min read
Father's Day gift ideas including a suitcase cover, small firepit and Yeti rain bag View image in full screen
Our top Father's Day picks.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Maybe the dad, grandad, stepdad, new dad or paternal role model you’re shopping for this Father’s Day is a high-tech gadget guy, a campfire foodie or that be-three-hours-early-for-your-flight kinda dad (bless!). Whatever his vibe, The Morning Show is here to help you find that perfect treat – befitting of a superhero, of course.

Travel Dad

This category is dedicated to the dads who treat a travel day like game day. He’s up and dressed in the middle of the night, the luggage is lined up with precision at the front door and everyone’s boarding passes are printed in hand and on his phone.

 

Luggage Scale
I pride myself on being able to stuff my suitcase to exactly 49.9 pounds, but not everyone has the gift of the perfect pack. Avoid those dreaded overweight baggage fees with a digital luggage scale, aka your family’s new best friend (until it’s not).
$12.34 on Amazon (was $18.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Alphabet Stickers
As a card-carrying Virgo, I’m completely obsessed with these adhesive alphabet stickers for your luggage. Designed by Vancouver’s newly launched travel brand Monos, they’ll help dad identify his luggage in style.
$20 at Monos

 

Luggage Cover
Tailored for Monos suitcases, I presume this clear and protective luggage cover was invented as a response to those airport travellers who Saran Wrap their bags. Either way, I’m all in. Made with no PVC, chlorine or phthalates.
$55 at Monos

 

Portable Dad

For dads who are always on the move and (like us) love anything that’s pint-sized.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Fire Pit Table Top
Smokeless, odorless and just under 5 inches in diameter, this portable smore-roasting firepit is just about the sweetest thing ever. Bonus: it comes with 2 roasting sticks!
$49.99 on Amazon

 

Lander Cairn Lantern + Power Bank
This dual-function lantern and power bank is remarkable for the back country. Waterproof, dustproof and comes with a device charge cable. Let love light the way!
$59.99 at London Drugs

 

Odoland Folding Campfire Grill
Highly rated and super packable, this collapsible wood-burning camp grill from Odoland functions as both a firepit and a barbeque.
$54.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Gear Dad

More Recommendations

Gear dads have a special place in my heart. They’re the ones who become giddy at the thought of providing you with the perfect-sized shiny duffle for your upcoming camping trip and they have a dedicated shelf in the garage reserved just for folded tarps.

 

Greenlights by Matthew McConaughey
I just love the outlaw wisdom in this memoir from Matthew McConaughey.
$21.51 on Amazon $40 for Hardcover at Indigo

 

Yeti 3L Gear case
As both an early brand adopter and a lifelong tomboy, I can’t get enough of Yeti products. This 3L dry bag and gear case is phenomenal for pretty much any wet, rainy pursuit (did I mention I’m based in B.C.?)
$65 at Yeti
Story continues below advertisement

 

Campfire Pie Iron
Let it be said, I keep my camp cooking supplies pretty streamlined. But I bought this exact Campfire Pie Iron for my Airstream – and it has catapulted our open fire grill game to new dimensions. Make anything from melty sandwiches to grilled avocado and eggs inside this cast iron wonder.
$45.99 on Amazon

 

Rux Waterproof Bag
Give dad the gift of safe shelter for his essentials thanks to this stormproof and super stylish shoulder and carry bag from the gear gurus at the Squamish-based brand Rux. Also available in black, army green and steel blue. Love.
$185 at Rux

Susie Wall  has been on fashion’s front lines as a Canadian TV style personality and fashion editor for two decades. On her segment Susie Q’s on The Morning Show, Susie helps viewers across Canada tackle their wardrobe and beauty dilemmas. Follow her on social media @SusieWallStyle.

Advertisement
More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices