The Morning Show’s guide to Father’s Day

Maybe the dad, grandad, stepdad, new dad or paternal role model you’re shopping for this Father’s Day is a high-tech gadget guy, a campfire foodie or that be-three-hours-early-for-your-flight kinda dad (bless!). Whatever his vibe, The Morning Show is here to help you find that perfect treat – befitting of a superhero, of course.

Travel Dad

This category is dedicated to the dads who treat a travel day like game day. He’s up and dressed in the middle of the night, the luggage is lined up with precision at the front door and everyone’s boarding passes are printed in hand and on his phone.

Luggage Scale I pride myself on being able to stuff my suitcase to exactly 49.9 pounds, but not everyone has the gift of the perfect pack. Avoid those dreaded overweight baggage fees with a digital luggage scale, aka your family’s new best friend (until it’s not). $12.34 on Amazon (was $18.99)

Alphabet Stickers As a card-carrying Virgo, I’m completely obsessed with these adhesive alphabet stickers for your luggage. Designed by Vancouver’s newly launched travel brand Monos, they’ll help dad identify his luggage in style. $20 at Monos

Luggage Cover Tailored for Monos suitcases, I presume this clear and protective luggage cover was invented as a response to those airport travellers who Saran Wrap their bags. Either way, I’m all in. Made with no PVC, chlorine or phthalates. $55 at Monos

Portable Dad

For dads who are always on the move and (like us) love anything that’s pint-sized.

Fire Pit Table Top Smokeless, odorless and just under 5 inches in diameter, this portable smore-roasting firepit is just about the sweetest thing ever. Bonus: it comes with 2 roasting sticks! $49.99 on Amazon

Lander Cairn Lantern + Power Bank This dual-function lantern and power bank is remarkable for the back country. Waterproof, dustproof and comes with a device charge cable. Let love light the way! $59.99 at London Drugs

Odoland Folding Campfire Grill Highly rated and super packable, this collapsible wood-burning camp grill from Odoland functions as both a firepit and a barbeque. $54.99 on Amazon

Gear Dad

Gear dads have a special place in my heart. They’re the ones who become giddy at the thought of providing you with the perfect-sized shiny duffle for your upcoming camping trip and they have a dedicated shelf in the garage reserved just for folded tarps.

Yeti 3L Gear case As both an early brand adopter and a lifelong tomboy, I can’t get enough of Yeti products. This 3L dry bag and gear case is phenomenal for pretty much any wet, rainy pursuit (did I mention I’m based in B.C.?) $65 at Yeti

Campfire Pie Iron Let it be said, I keep my camp cooking supplies pretty streamlined. But I bought this exact Campfire Pie Iron for my Airstream – and it has catapulted our open fire grill game to new dimensions. Make anything from melty sandwiches to grilled avocado and eggs inside this cast iron wonder. $45.99 on Amazon

Rux Waterproof Bag Give dad the gift of safe shelter for his essentials thanks to this stormproof and super stylish shoulder and carry bag from the gear gurus at the Squamish-based brand Rux. Also available in black, army green and steel blue. Love. $185 at Rux

Susie Wall has been on fashion’s front lines as a Canadian TV style personality and fashion editor for two decades. On her segment Susie Q’s on The Morning Show, Susie helps viewers across Canada tackle their wardrobe and beauty dilemmas. Follow her on social media @SusieWallStyle.