The Morning Show’s guide to Father’s Day

Maybe the dad, grandad, stepdad, new dad or paternal role model you’re shopping for this Father’s Day is a high-tech gadget guy, a campfire foodie or that be-three-hours-early-for-your-flight kinda dad (bless!). Whatever his vibe, The Morning Show is here to help you find that perfect treat – befitting of a superhero, of course.
Travel Dad
This category is dedicated to the dads who treat a travel day like game day. He’s up and dressed in the middle of the night, the luggage is lined up with precision at the front door and everyone’s boarding passes are printed in hand and on his phone.
I pride myself on being able to stuff my suitcase to exactly 49.9 pounds, but not everyone has the gift of the perfect pack. Avoid those dreaded overweight baggage fees with a digital luggage scale, aka your family’s new best friend (until it’s not).
As a card-carrying Virgo, I’m completely obsessed with these adhesive alphabet stickers for your luggage. Designed by Vancouver’s newly launched travel brand Monos, they’ll help dad identify his luggage in style.
Tailored for Monos suitcases, I presume this clear and protective luggage cover was invented as a response to those airport travellers who Saran Wrap their bags. Either way, I’m all in. Made with no PVC, chlorine or phthalates.
Gear dads have a special place in my heart. They’re the ones who become giddy at the thought of providing you with the perfect-sized shiny duffle for your upcoming camping trip and they have a dedicated shelf in the garage reserved just for folded tarps.
As both an early brand adopter and a lifelong tomboy, I can’t get enough of Yeti products. This 3L dry bag and gear case is phenomenal for pretty much any wet, rainy pursuit (did I mention I’m based in B.C.?)
Let it be said, I keep my camp cooking supplies pretty streamlined. But I bought this exact Campfire Pie Iron for my Airstream – and it has catapulted our open fire grill game to new dimensions. Make anything from melty sandwiches to grilled avocado and eggs inside this cast iron wonder.
Give dad the gift of safe shelter for his essentials thanks to this stormproof and super stylish shoulder and carry bag from the gear gurus at the Squamish-based brand Rux. Also available in black, army green and steel blue. Love.
Susie Wall has been on fashion’s front lines as a Canadian TV style personality and fashion editor for two decades. On her segment Susie Q’s on The Morning Show, Susie helps viewers across Canada tackle their wardrobe and beauty dilemmas. Follow her on social media @SusieWallStyle.
