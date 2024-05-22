Menu

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Video link
Headline link
The Curator

Natural brows & espresso eyes: Top makeup trends for summer 2024

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted May 22, 2024 4:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Spring & summer’s hottest eye makeup trends'
Spring & summer's hottest eye makeup trends
Spring & summer’s hottest eye makeup trends
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

From cluster lashes to trendy brows and radiant eyes, beauty expert Karen Malcolm-Pye stopped by The Morning Show to share the hottest eye makeup trends for spring and summer 2024.

False lashes

Ardell Naked Press On Natural
Malcolm-Pye loves these cluster press-on lashes from Ardell because they already have the glue technology on them. All you do is take a cluster, press it underneath your lash, and use the applicator to give it a little press. It stays on for the day, she says.
$28.99 on Amazon

Natural brow

 

Story continues below advertisement
Duo Brow Definer Pencil
“I’m so excited the natural brow is back!” Malcolm-Pye gushes. Whether you have really thin brows or big bushy ones, this trend is all about working with what you have. This dual-brow definer works well because it has a rollout pencil on one end and a brush on the other, so you can really shape and define your brows. And it’s a great price point at under $10!
$8.99 at Shoppers Drug Mart

 

Radiant skin

Vivier GrenzCine Eye
This season, it’s all about radiant skin, and here’s how to perfect that look for the eye area. This Vivier hydrating cream will help make that area glow, and it will also give you lifting, tightening, and plumping of the skin, Malcolm-Pye explains. You can use it on your eyelids and under your eyes. It’s lightweight and blends in quickly, she adds. Curator tip: mix your concealer with the eye cream.
$210 at Vivier Skin
More Recommendations

 

Espresso

Luxury Eyeshadow Palette: The Sophisticate
“The espresso makeup trend is huge,” Malcolm-Pye says. “Especially for the eyes.” This set is great because anyone at home can give it a try. It comes with four shades that you can build on, allowing you to create a clean girl look, a smokey eye, or something soft for daytime. “This formula is lightweight, creamy, and super easy to blend,” she adds.
$74.50 at Sephora
Story continues below advertisement

 

More from The Curator
