Shop Lululemon’s Team Canada gear for the 2024 Olympics

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted April 17, 2024 1:21 pm
1 min read
Team Canada 2024 Olympic gear from Lululemon View image in full screen
Get into the 2024 Olympic spirit with your very own Olympic gear. Lululemon
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Get into the 2024 Olympic spirit with your very own Olympic gear! Lululemon and the Canadian Olympic team unveiled the official uniforms Tuesday. Whether you want sneakers a belt bag or the full tracksuit – there are lots of options to show your Canadian pride.

 

Team Canada Future Legacy Ball Cap COC CPC Logo
Want to join in the fun without going all in? Then the Team Canada Future Legacy Ball Cap is the way to go. Also good to know? Ten per cent of sales from all Future Legacy items support Team Canada athletes.
$38 at Lululemon

 

Team Canada Future Legacy Scarf COC CPC Logo
Yes, it may be summer, but you can never go wrong with a classic scarf. There are two colours to choose from and this soft, breathable fabric won’t disappoint.
$38 at Lululemon

 

Team Canada Future Legacy Mini Belt Bag COC CPC Logo
You can carry this item with you well after the Games have ended. This Team Canada mini belt bag is compact and available in three colours.
$38 at Lululemon

 

Team Canada Women's Vented Jacquard Bomber Jacket COC Logo
This bomber jacket is the same one Team Canada will be wearing during the Opening Ceremony at the Games. Available for women and men.
$398 at Lululemon
Team Canada Men's Convertible Jacket COC Logo
This jacket is the version that will be worn by Team Canada on the podium at the Games.
$248 at Lululemon
More Recommendations

 

Team Canada lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant 25
Lululemon’s classic Align legging is also getting a special makeover. This Team Canada version is available in dark red.
$98 at Lululemon

 

Team Canada Beyondfeel Women's Running Shoe COC Logo
To finish off your outfit, these runners will be worn by Team Canada on the podium at the Games.
$198 at Lululemon
Shop the full collection here.

