Get rosy this spring with liquid blush

Looking to get a subtle flush for spring? Let us turn you onto our newest, most coveted beauty obsession: liquid blush.
With formulas that boast impressive pigment, blendable colour and skin-loving ingredients, liquid blush outshines its powder counterpart in many aspects. It effortlessly imparts a radiant glow, making it a must-have addition to your makeup arsenal this season and beyond.
Time to get rosy with these seven liquid blushes we’ll be wearing on repeat this spring.
This featherweight formula boasts a perfectly pinched appearance–a little goes a long way. Available in matte and dewy finishes, this bestselling Rare Beauty liquid blush in Happy is our favourite natural-looking shade.
Skin-loving ingredients licorice root extract and plant-derived glycerin combine to form this ultra-nourishing and dewy liquid blush. It blends seamlessly, leaving behind the perfect amount of pigment.
Get a customizable colour with Nars’ new Afterglow Liquid Blush. The buildable pigment offers a gentle flush, an amplified hue or anything in your desired spectrum. This delicate dusty rose shade in Dolce Vita is truly sweet.
