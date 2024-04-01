Menu

The Curator

Get rosy this spring with liquid blush

By Adriana Monachino The Curator Team
Posted April 1, 2024 7:00 am
1 min read
Best liquid blushes View image in full screen
Fresh blooms, fresh face.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Looking to get a subtle flush for spring? Let us turn you onto our newest, most coveted beauty obsession: liquid blush.

With formulas that boast impressive pigment, blendable colour and skin-loving ingredients, liquid blush outshines its powder counterpart in many aspects. It effortlessly imparts a radiant glow, making it a must-have addition to your makeup arsenal this season and beyond.

Time to get rosy with these seven liquid blushes we’ll be wearing on repeat this spring.

 

Best affordable

e.l.f. Camo Liquid Blush
High pigment meets soft finish with this e.l.f. liquid blush. Both blendable and buildable, it provides an effortless boost of colour—perfect for that coveted springtime flush at a pretty price point.
$8.99 on Amazon
Best hydrating

Maybelline New York Cheek Heat Gel-Cream Blush
This lightweight gel cream formula by Maybelline leaves cheeks with a delicate wash of colour. Infused with water, it applies flawlessly for a natural-looking glow that feels good on your skin.
$8.99 on Amazon

 

Best silky

KIMUSE Cheek Gel Cream Liquid Blush
A silky cheek stain, this unique formula works with your body temperature to melt onto the skin. Hot tip: Apply it to your eyelids and lips for a subtle kiss of colour.
$9.99 on Amazon
Best pigmented

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Blush
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush
This featherweight formula boasts a perfectly pinched appearance–a little goes a long way. Available in matte and dewy finishes, this bestselling Rare Beauty liquid blush in Happy is our favourite natural-looking shade.
$32 at Sephora

 

More Recommendations

Best dewy

Saie Dew Blush Blendable Liquid Blush
Saie Dew Blush Blendable Liquid Blush
Skin-loving ingredients licorice root extract and plant-derived glycerin combine to form this ultra-nourishing and dewy liquid blush. It blends seamlessly, leaving behind the perfect amount of pigment.
$35 at Sephora
Best buildable

Nars Afterglow Liquid Blush
Nars Afterglow Liquid Blush
Get a customizable colour with Nars’ new Afterglow Liquid Blush. The buildable pigment offers a gentle flush, an amplified hue or anything in your desired spectrum. This delicate dusty rose shade in Dolce Vita is truly sweet.
$40 at Shoppers Drug Mart

 

Best hydrating

Laura Mercier tinter moisturizer blush
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Blush
Blush that doubles as tinted moisturizer? Yes, please! This skincare-focused formula gives off a flushed-from-within appearance with 12 hours of weightless moisture.
$43 at Shoppers Drug Mart
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

