Top beauty picks for a sensational skin glow

Cue the chirping birds! Earlier sunrises plus the promise of warmer days gets us giddy about beauty here in the North country. And between well-priced cheek highlights and the perfect, pinky lipstick – it seems beauty trends are following suit for bright, happy times ahead.

Glow

Whether you’ve just returned from spring break vacay (or you want to look like you did), a fresh dewy glow is always trending. But with an overload of products and promises (and a ga-jillion Tik Tok tutorials), where does one begin? Herewith, my top favourites.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter Charlotte Tilbury pretty much owns the high-end glow category. And with clients ranging from Adele to Amal Clooney (Tilbury herself applied that epic wedding day makeup), she is indeed the high priestess of a sun-kissed, movie star mug. For a ‘superstar youth glow’, I will either mix this in with my foundation-du-jour or dapple it as a highlight along the cheek bone. $66.50 at Sephora

e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter Who knew Tilbury had an equally likable country cousin? There’s always a dupe. My daughters introduced me to Halo Glow, and my beauty budget could not be more grateful. Pro tip: if you end up with a shade that feels too dark until summer – use it now as a contour. $17.97 on Amazon

C.E.O. Glow Sunday Riley has Lizzo in part to thank for the meteoric rise of their C.E.O. Glow. Worn pre-makeup or as a dewy finishing touch, the superstar boss credits this Vitamin C + turmeric + primrose oil trifecta for her megawatt skin. $67.95 on Amazon

No matter how much makeup you do or do not wear, SPF should be required reading in your skincare curriculum. No-makeup It Girl Pamela Anderson is a fan of Shadedrops, and so am I. $48.50 at Sephora

Cheeks/Blush

Initially terrified, I’ve now been a cream blush convert for more than a decade. Pro tip: no matter how rushed you are, be a yogi and chill as you slowly release that pop of colour onto your brush, blender or fingertip. A little goes a long way.

Glossier Cloud Paint Fast-absorbing with a gel texture, my intro to Cloud Paint in Puff was thanks to shoplifting it from my teenager’s makeup kit. What a score. I use a Beauty Blender to dapple mine onto the apples of my cheeks, and occasionally use it as a base lip stain. $30 at Sephora

Quo Featherweight Cream Blush And… here’s your drugstore stunt double. This featherweight cream blush by Shoppers Drug Mart’s house brand, Quo, is easy to use and streak-free. This pinky hue is called Heavenly. $14 at Shopper's Drug Mart

Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand by Charlotte Tilbury If you’re new to the creamy cheeks stratosphere, then you should know that slow release beauty wands are also a thing. Once I learned not to crush these sponge-tipped tubes like The Incredible Hulk, life got easier. $57 at Sephora

e.l.f. Halo Glow beauty wand All the trappings of Tilbury’s wand minus the sticker shock. I love this super-dupe version called ‘Blush’ by e.l.f. because it works almost like a blush and highlight in one. $11.97 on Amazon

Lips

Have you heard of the phrase MLBB? My Lips, But Better. Glazed lips, glassy lips. There are even (what the!?) maple syrup lips. This complete converse to the Jenner-induced matte pucker trend (of like, yesterday) has catapulted to coolness thanks largely to Hailey Bieber.

Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil Meet the sexiest horse in the race. Also available in a rainbow of coral and berry tones (this hue is Light Pink), Dior’s lip glow oil delivers the most lovely, glossy slick of colour. $54 at Sephora

Kyda hydrating lip oil Kyda is having a meteoric rise thanks to its decidedly lower price point but similar silky sheen and 9-shades deep pigment library. This version is called Natural Pink. $9.99 on Amazon

Lip Case - Available early April As seemingly ridiculous as this is, I tip my hat to its genius. Compatible with iPhone 14 and 15 Pro/Pro Max, this silicone phone case by Rhode (Hailey Bieber’s new skin and beauty brand) comes with an integrated compartment for her peptide lip treatments and tints. $56 at Rhode Skin

The Peptide Lip Tints Ribbon, Raspberry Jelly, Toast and Espresso – these sheer hues ‘melt onto lips for a rich, glossy finish’. Amen to that. $87 at Rhode Skin

