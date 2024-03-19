Top beauty picks for a sensational skin glow

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Cue the chirping birds! Earlier sunrises plus the promise of warmer days gets us giddy about beauty here in the North country. And between well-priced cheek highlights and the perfect, pinky lipstick – it seems beauty trends are following suit for bright, happy times ahead.
Glow
Whether you’ve just returned from spring break vacay (or you want to look like you did), a fresh dewy glow is always trending. But with an overload of products and promises (and a ga-jillion Tik Tok tutorials), where does one begin? Herewith, my top favourites.
Charlotte Tilbury pretty much owns the high-end glow category. And with clients ranging from Adele to Amal Clooney (Tilbury herself applied that epic wedding day makeup), she is indeed the high priestess of a sun-kissed, movie star mug. For a ‘superstar youth glow’, I will either mix this in with my foundation-du-jour or dapple it as a highlight along the cheek bone.
Who knew Tilbury had an equally likable country cousin? There’s always a dupe. My daughters introduced me to Halo Glow, and my beauty budget could not be more grateful. Pro tip: if you end up with a shade that feels too dark until summer – use it now as a contour.
Sunday Riley has Lizzo in part to thank for the meteoric rise of their C.E.O. Glow. Worn pre-makeup or as a dewy finishing touch, the superstar boss credits this Vitamin C + turmeric + primrose oil trifecta for her megawatt skin.
Initially terrified, I’ve now been a cream blush convert for more than a decade. Pro tip: no matter how rushed you are, be a yogi and chill as you slowly release that pop of colour onto your brush, blender or fingertip. A little goes a long way.
Fast-absorbing with a gel texture, my intro to Cloud Paint in Puff was thanks to shoplifting it from my teenager’s makeup kit. What a score. I use a Beauty Blender to dapple mine onto the apples of my cheeks, and occasionally use it as a base lip stain.
If you’re new to the creamy cheeks stratosphere, then you should know that slow release beauty wands are also a thing. Once I learned not to crush these sponge-tipped tubes like The Incredible Hulk, life got easier.
Have you heard of the phrase MLBB? My Lips, But Better. Glazed lips, glassy lips. There are even (what the!?) maple syrup lips. This complete converse to the Jenner-induced matte pucker trend (of like, yesterday) has catapulted to coolness thanks largely to Hailey Bieber.
As seemingly ridiculous as this is, I tip my hat to its genius. Compatible with iPhone 14 and 15 Pro/Pro Max, this silicone phone case by Rhode (Hailey Bieber’s new skin and beauty brand) comes with an integrated compartment for her peptide lip treatments and tints.
Susie Wall has been on fashion’s front lines as a Canadian TV style personality and fashion editor for two decades. On her segment Susie Q’s on The Morning Show, Susie helps viewers across Canada tackle their wardrobe dilemmas. Follow her on social media @SusieWallStyle
