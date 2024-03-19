Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

Top beauty picks for a sensational skin glow

By Susie Wall, Style Expet The Curator Team
Posted March 19, 2024 3:00 pm
1 min read
Various skin beauty products View image in full screen
Our style expert Susie Wall breaks down the must-have beauty trends for the spring season.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Spring Contest

 

Cue the chirping birds! Earlier sunrises plus the promise of warmer days gets us giddy about beauty here in the North country. And between well-priced cheek highlights and the perfect, pinky lipstick – it seems beauty trends are following suit for bright, happy times ahead.

Glow

Whether you’ve just returned from spring break vacay (or you want to look like you did), a fresh dewy glow is always trending. But with an overload of products and promises (and a ga-jillion Tik Tok tutorials), where does one begin? Herewith, my top favourites.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter
Charlotte Tilbury pretty much owns the high-end glow category. And with clients ranging from Adele to Amal Clooney (Tilbury herself applied that epic wedding day makeup), she is indeed the high priestess of a sun-kissed, movie star mug. For a ‘superstar youth glow’, I will either mix this in with my foundation-du-jour or dapple it as a highlight along the cheek bone.
$66.50 at Sephora

 

e.l.f. Halo Glow Liquid Filter
Who knew Tilbury had an equally likable country cousin? There’s always a dupe. My daughters introduced me to Halo Glow, and my beauty budget could not be more grateful. Pro tip: if you end up with a shade that feels too dark until summer – use it now as a contour.
$17.97 on Amazon

 

C.E.O. Glow
Sunday Riley has Lizzo in part to thank for the meteoric rise of their C.E.O. Glow. Worn pre-makeup or as a dewy finishing touch, the superstar boss credits this Vitamin C + turmeric + primrose oil trifecta for her megawatt skin.
$67.95 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

No matter how much makeup you do or do not wear, SPF should be required reading in your skincare curriculum. No-makeup It Girl Pamela Anderson is a fan of Shadedrops, and so am I.
$48.50 at Sephora

 

Cheeks/Blush

Initially terrified, I’ve now been a cream blush convert for more than a decade. Pro tip: no matter how rushed you are, be a yogi and chill as you slowly release that pop of colour onto your brush, blender or fingertip. A little goes a long way.

 

Glossier Cloud Paint
Fast-absorbing with a gel texture, my intro to Cloud Paint in Puff was thanks to shoplifting it from my teenager’s makeup kit. What a score. I use a Beauty Blender to dapple mine onto the apples of my cheeks, and occasionally use it as a base lip stain.
$30 at Sephora
Story continues below advertisement

 

Quo Featherweight Cream Blush
And… here’s your drugstore stunt double. This featherweight cream blush by Shoppers Drug Mart’s house brand, Quo, is easy to use and streak-free. This pinky hue is called Heavenly.
$14 at Shopper's Drug Mart

 

Pillow Talk Matte Beauty Blush Wand by Charlotte Tilbury
If you’re new to the creamy cheeks stratosphere, then you should know that slow release beauty wands are also a thing. Once I learned not to crush these sponge-tipped tubes like The Incredible Hulk, life got easier.
$57 at Sephora
More Recommendations

 

e.l.f. Halo Glow beauty wand
All the trappings of Tilbury’s wand minus the sticker shock. I love this super-dupe version called ‘Blush’ by e.l.f. because it works almost like a blush and highlight in one.
$11.97 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Lips

Have you heard of the phrase MLBB? My Lips, But Better. Glazed lips, glassy lips. There are even (what the!?) maple syrup lips. This complete converse to the Jenner-induced matte pucker trend (of like, yesterday) has catapulted to coolness thanks largely to Hailey Bieber.

 

Dior Addict Lip Glow Oil
Meet the sexiest horse in the race. Also available in a rainbow of coral and berry tones (this hue is Light Pink), Dior’s lip glow oil delivers the most lovely, glossy slick of colour.
$54 at Sephora

 

Kyda hydrating lip oil
Kyda is having a meteoric rise thanks to its decidedly lower price point but similar silky sheen and 9-shades deep pigment library. This version is called Natural Pink.
$9.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Lip Case - Available early April
As seemingly ridiculous as this is, I tip my hat to its genius. Compatible with iPhone 14 and 15 Pro/Pro Max, this silicone phone case by Rhode (Hailey Bieber’s new skin and beauty brand) comes with an integrated compartment for her peptide lip treatments and tints.
$56 at Rhode Skin

 

The Peptide Lip Tints
Ribbon, Raspberry Jelly, Toast and Espresso – these sheer hues ‘melt onto lips for a rich, glossy finish’. Amen to that.
$87 at Rhode Skin

Susie Wall has been on fashion’s front lines as a Canadian TV style personality and fashion editor for two decades. On her segment Susie Q’s on The Morning Show, Susie helps viewers across Canada tackle their wardrobe dilemmas. Follow her on social media @SusieWallStyle

Story continues below advertisement

 

More from The Curator
The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

Be in the know before you shop with The Curator email sent twice a week.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices