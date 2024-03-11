Here’s how to recreate last night’s stunning Oscars makeup looks

Send this page to someone via email

Last night’s star-studded Oscars ceremony was filled with unforgettable moments–from Ryan Gosling’s spectacular ‘I’m Just Ken‘ performance to Emma Stone’s triumphant best actress win and Emily Blunt’s gravity-defying neckline. But the true show-stealer in our eyes? The gorgeous beauty looks, of course.

In an arena where boldness typically reigns supreme, it was refreshing to witness subtle glam take center stage. Celebrities graced the red carpet with neutral toned makeup accented by pops of pink, thin winged liner and tousled waves.

Read on for how to recreate the best looks of the night with products all under $30.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph's wispy lashes

Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s Oscar win for her performance in The Holdovers wasn’t the only thing that wowed us about the actress last night. Those ethereal wispy lashes and sparkling black liner left us observers wondering how to recreate the enchanting look for ourselves.

Ardell Demi Wispies False Eyelashes Never run out of glam with these Ardell falsies. This best-selling wispy style comes in a convenient multi-pack to help you achieve that covetable, classic look time and again. $15.97 on Amazon (was $20.52)

Zendaya's winged liner

Actress Zendaya has been slaying in the style department lately with the promotion of her new film, Dune 2. Her Oscars look last night was no exception, only it wasn’t just her Armani Prive gown that caught our attention–it was that subtle winged liner paired with the star’s chic bob.

NYX Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liner From sharp cat eyes to natural lines, this fine tip ink liner by NXY delivers the perfect matte finish and intense black colour for flawless results. It’s water- and smudge-proof formula allows for long-lasting glam. $11.99 on Amazon

Lily Gladstone's tousled waves

Lily Gladstone may not have won the award for best actress in Killers of the Flower Moon, but she sure won our vote for best tousled waves. Effortlessly sleek with a touch of luster, the Indigenous actress’ waves remained flawless all evening long.

AG Care Tousled Texture Body & Shine Finishing Spray Achieve a tousled texture effortlessly with AG Care’s lightweight, yet potent finishing spray. It adds instant body, shine, and controls frizz and flyaways. Simply spray on dry hair, work through and reapply for extra hold. $25.02 on Amazon (was $28)

Greta Lee's mauve lip

We love a mauve moment–especially on Greta Lee. The actress stunned in a slicked back ponytail with a (subtly) striking statement lip, effectively stealing our vote for best lippie of the night.

Maybelline Colour Sensational Ultimatte Lipstick This Ultimatte slim lipstick offers intense colour with a lightweight matte finish. Its non-drying matte gel formula smooths lip lines with its non-drying matte gel formula for all day comfort. $10.99 on Amazon

Billie Eilish's flushed cheeks

No one does awards style quite like Billie Eilish. Her singular sense of fashion and makeup taste have been known to spark conversation. This time the What Was I Made For? singer opted for a subdued look: a glossy lip, minimal eye makeup and a rosy cheek that we’re giving two thumbs up.

e.l.f. Camo Liquid Blush in Comin' in Hot Get a dewy pop of colour with e.l.f. Cosmetics Camo Liquid Blush. Its blendable and buildable formula boasts a flattering, soft finish. Experience effortless application with skin-loving ingredients in one. $8.99 on Amazon

Florence Pugh's pink shadow

If Florence Pugh is wearing pink eyeshadow, you bet we’re giving it a try too. Paired with a dusty rose pout, the actress proved how elegant an all-pink palette can truly be.

Revlon Colourstay Creme Eye Shadow Creamy, blendable eyeshadow in a dreamy cherry blossom hue–what’s not to love? This waterproof formula lasts 24 hours. $11.97 on Amazon

Jennifer Lawrence's dewy complexion

The actress whose complexion left everyone envious last night, Jennifer Lawrence positively glowed on stage as she presented the award for best actress, which she previously won in 2012 for her stellar performance in Silver Linings Playbook.

Laneige Glowy Makeup Serum This lightweight Laneige serum, infused with diamond powder, hydrates, balances oil-water ratio and primes skin for longer-lasting makeup wear and a glass skin glow. $43.5 on Amazon

Emma Stone's bold brows

In the end, it was Emma Stone who claimed the shiny statue for Best Actress in Poor Things. Bold in personality, performance and the brow department, the winner’s flawless arches delicately framed her face, adding an extra touch of elegance to her well-deserved win.

