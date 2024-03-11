Here’s how to recreate last night’s stunning Oscars makeup looks

Last night’s star-studded Oscars ceremony was filled with unforgettable moments–from Ryan Gosling’s spectacular ‘I’m Just Ken‘ performance to Emma Stone’s triumphant best actress win and Emily Blunt’s gravity-defying neckline. But the true show-stealer in our eyes? The gorgeous beauty looks, of course.
In an arena where boldness typically reigns supreme, it was refreshing to witness subtle glam take center stage. Celebrities graced the red carpet with neutral toned makeup accented by pops of pink, thin winged liner and tousled waves.
Read on for how to recreate the best looks of the night with products all under $30.
Da'Vine Joy Randolph's wispy lashes
Da’Vine Joy Randolph’s Oscar win for her performance in The Holdovers wasn’t the only thing that wowed us about the actress last night. Those ethereal wispy lashes and sparkling black liner left us observers wondering how to recreate the enchanting look for ourselves.
Zendaya's winged liner
Actress Zendaya has been slaying in the style department lately with the promotion of her new film, Dune 2. Her Oscars look last night was no exception, only it wasn’t just her Armani Prive gown that caught our attention–it was that subtle winged liner paired with the star’s chic bob.
Lily Gladstone's tousled waves
Lily Gladstone may not have won the award for best actress in Killers of the Flower Moon, but she sure won our vote for best tousled waves. Effortlessly sleek with a touch of luster, the Indigenous actress’ waves remained flawless all evening long.
Greta Lee's mauve lip
We love a mauve moment–especially on Greta Lee. The actress stunned in a slicked back ponytail with a (subtly) striking statement lip, effectively stealing our vote for best lippie of the night.
Billie Eilish's flushed cheeks
No one does awards style quite like Billie Eilish. Her singular sense of fashion and makeup taste have been known to spark conversation. This time the What Was I Made For? singer opted for a subdued look: a glossy lip, minimal eye makeup and a rosy cheek that we’re giving two thumbs up.
Florence Pugh's pink shadow
If Florence Pugh is wearing pink eyeshadow, you bet we’re giving it a try too. Paired with a dusty rose pout, the actress proved how elegant an all-pink palette can truly be.
Jennifer Lawrence's dewy complexion
The actress whose complexion left everyone envious last night, Jennifer Lawrence positively glowed on stage as she presented the award for best actress, which she previously won in 2012 for her stellar performance in Silver Linings Playbook.
Emma Stone's bold brows
In the end, it was Emma Stone who claimed the shiny statue for Best Actress in Poor Things. Bold in personality, performance and the brow department, the winner’s flawless arches delicately framed her face, adding an extra touch of elegance to her well-deserved win.
