Meet 6 women trailblazers and their beauty brands

This International Women’s Day, we are shining a spotlight on six female-led beauty brands and their fearless CEOs. Get to know their stories and brand inspiration and experience the transformative effects of their products for yourself.

Cassandra Thurswell - Kitsch

In 2010, Cassandra Thurswell kickstarted Kitsch from her Los Angeles apartment, initially focusing solely on hair accessories. From humble beginnings of door-to-door sales, the brand rapidly ascended to national retail shelves in a mere two years, before landing its debut at Ulta Beauty in 2014. Today, Kitsch has evolved into a thriving e-commerce platform, earning accolades for being one of the fastest-growing companies in America. Beyond its commercial success, Kitsch has forged a partnership with 4ocean to actively combat plastic pollution in the oceans. With such initiatives in place, Kitsch is poised for a bright future.

Kitsch Ice Roller for Face & Eye Puffiness Enjoy a cooling facial with this oh-so-soothing ice roller from Kitsch. Made of surgical stainless steel, this tool does wonders for calming inflammation and redness and even improves circulation, reducing toxins. It’s sure to become your new favourite skin care addition. $32 on Kitsch $33.24 on Amazon

Jane Wurwand - Dermalogica

Drawing inspiration from her mother’s wise counsel, “Learn how to do something,” Jane Wurwand laid the foundation for Dermalogica–now the leading brand in the professional skincare industry. Her journey began with the establishment of the International Dermal Institute (IDI), where she personally trained countless professional skin therapists, effectively revolutionizing the skincare landscape. Yet, Dermalogica’s influence transcends mere skincare products; it actively empowers 100,000 women annually within the industry. This initiative reflects Wurwand’s overarching mission to equip women with the requisite skills and opportunities for success, no matter what their situation is in life.

Dermalogica Daily Microfoliant Exfoliator Facial Scrub Powder A bestseller and one of Wurwand’s must-have products, this rice-based powder exfoliant polishes skin to perfection. It activates upon contact with water, releasing skin-loving ingredients including papain, salicylic acid and rice enzymes for an all-over glow. $27 at Dermalogica $27 on Amazon

Jen Atkin - Ouai

When Jen Atkin introduced her Ouai brand to the haircare scene, it became an immediate sensation. Followers of the LA-based celebrity stylist, renowned for her work with stars like Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Chrissy Teigen, were captivated by the brand’s expertly crafted formulas, visually appealing packaging and distinctive name (it’s pronounced ‘way’). Crafted with the needs of her time-starved celebrity clientele in mind, Ouai offers a diverse range of products, from innovative dry shampoo foam to leave-in conditioner spray and supplements for oily scalps. Each product is infused with nourishing ingredients, helping to streamline styling routines without compromising on quality.

Ouai Leave In Conditioner This multitasking deep conditioner mist is meant for every occasion and hair type. With its powerful amino acid blend, tamarind seed extract and vitamin E, it magically protects hair from heat and UV damage, smooths split ends and frizz and detangles and conditions every strand. All it takes is a few sprays. $40.50 at Sephora $40.50 on Amazon

Ju Rhyu - Hero Cosmetics

Among the plethora of pimple patches flooding the skincare market, Hero Cosmetics emerges as the ultimate standout time and again. Founded by Korea-native Ju Rhyu, the brand aptly named Hero Cosmetics was born out of a desire to be the saviour of troubled skin. Sparked by her fascination with South Korea’s fervent fanbase for pimple-patching products, Rhyu’s foray into the skincare industry was serendipitous. What began as a single SKU on Amazon swiftly blossomed into a flourishing community, and, subsequently, an entire line of coveted skincare essentials.

Hero Cosmetics Mighty Patch Invisible+ Hydrocolloid pimple patches have become all the rage as of late. These daytime stickers by Hero Cosmetics work to absorb pimple gunk in just six to eight hours. They’re super-thin and so comfortable, you’ll forget they’re even on your face. $26.99 on Amazon

Maria Markina - Athena Club

Maria Markina, Co-Founder and Co-CEO of Athena Club, embarked on her professional journey in the corporate world for a mere two years before her passion for revolutionizing the personal care industry beckoned. Developed in 2019, Athena Club has since become recognized as the first modern consumer packaged goods company offering customers easier access to premium self-care essentials. Markina’s achievements have earned her impressive accolades, including being named a Forbes 30 under 30 recipient in retail and ecommerce. Under her leadership, Athena Club has experienced exponential growth, landing placements on the esteemed Inc. 5000 list for two consecutive years.

Athena Club Fluffy Shave Butter A little of this shave butter goes a long way! The thick, fluffy formula moisturizes and conditions your skin for your smoothest shave and softest skin yet. Plus, natural ingredients including rosemary leaf extract and shea butter help reduce razor burn, redness and ingrown hairs. $9 at Athena Club

Tiffany Masterson - Drunk Elephant

After years of disappointment with ineffective skin care products, Tiffany Masterson took matters into her own hands. She identified six culprit ingredients (essential oils, drying alcohols, silicones, chemical sunscreens, fragrances/dyes and SLS), and later coined them the ‘Suspicious 6.’ Determined to find a solution, her quest gave birth to the coveted Drunk Elephant brand. Void of Suspicious 6 ingredients, all Drunk Elephant products are developed with a focus on maintaining healthy pH levels and using powerful active ingredients that support the skin’s acid mantle.

