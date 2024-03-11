Now, it’s personal. Reconsidering the most important travel bag

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

These days, a personal item is often the only bag you can bring on a plane without paying for it. Choosing the one that makes the most sense for your trip is important.

What is a personal item? It’s not a carry-on. Technically, its parameters are defined by the space underneath the seat ahead of you in an airplane cabin. Your personal item should fit securely within that space.

But here’s the tricky part: not all below-the-seat spaces are created equal. It’s a bit of math you’ll need to figure out, depending on the airline you’re flying with.

Generally, your personal item can be a purse, briefcase, duffel, or tote. Most importantly, it needs to fit your personal items: your wallet, a book or magazine, some carry-on essentials, and even a laptop if your carry-on lacks a protective pocket for it.

Story continues below advertisement

Here at The Curator, we’re here to help you find a stylish, sturdy, and suitably sized personal item before you set off on your next voyage.

Here are a handful that caught our attention.

Trinity Weekender A winner on many fronts with specially designed compartments for a laptop and water bottle and zipped pockets to keep important documents and phones within easy reach. $145 at Pixie Mood

Dimensions: L 17″ x D 5.5″ x H 12.2″

Why I love it

It’s made of recycled nylon, which means it is weatherproof. It should fit most carry-ons with a trolly sleeve that runs the width of the bag— a lifesaver when running to your gate or through city streets. It earns extra points for its top zip closure to secure your belongings. It also works as a gym bag once you reach your destination. It is available in black and navy. I favour the navy one for spring. It’s classic while subtly evoking depth and sophistication.

Story continues below advertisement

Kaslo Daypack Tech Versatile and sleek, the Kaslo Daypack is an organizer’s dream. Multiple compartments for all your necessary travel accessories–tech gear, water bottle, laptop, sunglasses, keys, and even an easy-to-access pouch for your earbuds. $150 at Herschel

Dimensions: 16.75″(H) x 11.5″(W) x 5.75″(D)

Why I love it

This bag is working overtime. It’s a sturdy backpack that also incorporates a trolley sleeve. Why not give your back a break while you navigate the airport? Plus, it’s eco-friendly and constructed using post-consumer water bottles. Available in four colours, choose one that will complement your carry-on luggage.

Everyday Tote No need to sacrifice sturdiness and style for affordability. This tote serves many commutes—work, gym, and flight. It is a straightforward option with one main section with a few slip pockets inside. $38 at Gym Shark

Story continues below advertisement

Dimensions: 41cm. Height: 37cm. Width: 14cm.

Why I love it

Its zipped top closure keeps belongings contained, and the outside zipped pocket is ideal for items you need to access readily, like a boarding pass or passport. There is plenty of room to fit a good-sized water bottle in an open outside pocket and adjustable straps that accommodate a yoga mat or a rolled-up coat. Of course, this doubles as a sturdy shopping bag or a travel gym bag at your destination. It may be missing a trolly sleeve, but for the price and functionality, it’s an overall great value. Plus, you can choose four colours: black, pebble grey, silver lilac, and sage green.

Carry-on Tote Duffel Bag Looking for something ultra compact? This tote makes the most out of its size, featuring a trolley sleeve, waterproof lining, removable zipper pocket, keyholder, water bottle pockets, and laptop sleeve. $45.99 on Amazon

‎Dimensions: 40.64 x 17.78 x 10.16 cm

Story continues below advertisement

Why I love it

The Lumglo duffel has a separate shoe compartment. Lookswise, it’s low profile. If you give a second thought to your airport ensemble, rest assured this personal item will not clash with your outfit or carry-on. Reviewers of this bag are thoroughly impressed. It’s worth reading the comments. Not only are they descriptive, but they also provide helpful tips for how purchasers use the bag.

Wxnow Messenger Backpack convertible tote For a quick trip, the Wxnow makes the most of its function. It’s a personal item on a plane, a casual briefcase at your meeting, and your tote while you are exploring. $48.99 on Amazon

Dimensions: 13.4 x 11 x 3.15 inches (L x H x W)

Why I love it

It can be worn as a backpack or over the shoulder. Perfectly sized to carry a tablet or laptop, tech accessories, and wallet. This messenger bag is ideal to take to a conference. Some reviewers disappointed with their purchase didn’t knock the style but the size, so know what you need to pack before you grab this one. It does include a trolley sleeve, and it’s a foldover closure. Choose from five colours.

Story continues below advertisement

The ReNew Transit Utility Backpack Built for someone perpetually on the go, the ReNew Transit Utility Backpack focuses on utility while remaining stylish. Pack your laptop, water bottle, and everything else you need in this environmentally-conscious bag. $47 at Everlane (was $118)

Dimensions: 16″ L X 11″ H X 6″ D

Why I love it

If you are looking for a minimalist look but also want someone to know you have a keen sense of style, this high-functioning bag is your ideal travel companion. Choose from three colours.

Bagsmart Camera Backpack For travellers who count their camera as their most valuable possession, this one is for you. It contains a compartment with dividers for your DSLR base, lenses, and accessories and a pocket for a tripod. $87.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Dimensions: 11.8″L x 7.5″W x 15.7″H

Why I love it

It’s not just a camera bag; you can also pack your laptop, water bottle, sweatshirt, notebook, etc., in this personal bag. The canvas material is water resistant, but the bag also includes a waterproof rain cover to protect your precious cargo if you encounter a downpour. Another protective feature is the lockable zippers. The added chest straps will ease the weight of this heavier load. You can also use the straps to attach the bag to your carry-on. Bagsmart thought of it all.

Editor’s Pick ‘Whitley Backpack Don’t let its sleek design fool you. Inside this vegan-leather backpack are enough pockets to organize your life on any journey, including a built-in wallet, keychain, and a padded cell phone pocket. Take comfort that all of your most important things will be secure. $150 at Colab

Dimensions W 11” x H 14” x D 4.5”

Why I love it

This could easily transition from a work bag to a travel bag. It can carry a laptop safely but has enough room to include the essentials you need to survive the day. The hidden zipper pocket is a nice feature for something like a passport, meds, or jewellry—anything you wouldn’t want to fall to the bottom of your bag. The addition of the not-so-obvious trolly sleeve makes it worth the investment. High on practicality and style, while also being environmentally conscious.

Story continues below advertisement

Vintage Genuine Leather Waxed Canvas Large Satchel Be ready to run to a boardroom or conference the moment you land with this rugged and attractive shoulder bat. It will keep your laptop secure and fit the additional tech accessories you need, plus some personal items to keep you fresh after a long day. Buy on Amazon

Dimensions: W 11” x H 14” x D 4.5”

Why I love it

Even if the main reason for your trip is business, it doesn’t mean you can’t look good in transit. Reviewers commented on its sturdiness and the number of compartments of this canvas bag. If you want to move away from a leather bag aesthetic or you are concerned about your briefcase surviving the elements, give this one a try and be prepared for compliments. Note: I don’t believe this can be thrown into a washer. One buyer tried and the outcome was dire.

MOSISO 360 Protective Laptop Shoulder Bag For the true minimalist who fit all their necessities in their carry-on. This ultra-protective laptop case is made for all the bumps and scuffs our bags can endure enroute to our destinations. Though it is sleek, it can also store small items, from keys and cards to notebooks and pens. $43.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Internal dimensions: 15.36 x 10.83 x 0.79 inches (L x W x H)

External dimensions: 16.14 x 11.42 x 0.79 inches (L x W x H).

Why I love it

Even this laptop commuter bag has a trolly strap, which all our shoulders appreciate. Most of all, I appreciate the design of this bag. It doesn’t make a fashion statement, but everything has its place—your tech accessories, phone, notebook, etc. You will never have to rummage through your bag to get connected and write the next chapter of your novel or work on your presentation.