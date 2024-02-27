Menu

The Curator

Ultimate March Break packing list for your beach getaway

By Astrid Van Den Broek The Curator Team
Posted February 27, 2024 1:12 pm
1 min read
stylish beach bag with beach accessories View image in full screen
From tumblers to chill your drinks cold to packable pool floaties, here are a few things to tuck into your suitcases before you head south. (Getty/File)
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

A week in the sun pretty much guarantees you a good time, that’s for sure. But if you want to level up this year’s March Break or spring getaway to an all-inclusive resort or condo rental down south, here are 13 items to consider picking up to boost your trip’s fun factor.

 

Inflatable Pool Noodle Pool Float
This two-pack of floaties is flat and small when uninflated, making them easy to sneak into a suitcase for some extra resort fun—and according to reviewers, quick to inflate! These are a twist on the classic noodle and something to toss into the pool with the kids.
$22.65 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Inflatable Water Hammock
Or if you want to do some floating yourself, hop into this affordable—and ergonomically designed—pool bed and float on over to that pool bar for another Mai Tai. Or if you’re tired of laying around, the bed can double as a lounging chair or even a water saddle.
$12.19 on Amazon

 

SunBum SPF 50 Continuous Spray Sunscreen
Packing a 50 SPF sunscreen is a good idea for that blazing sun. You’ll also appreciate that this sunscreen is water-resistant for 80 minutes.
$18.99 on Amazon $23.99 at Shoppers Drug Mart

 

Simple Modern 40 oz Tumbler with Handle and Straw
Want to keep those Rum Punches cold in the warm Mexican sun? This insulated tumbler, available in a range of colours, features a spill-proof lid, is leak-resistant, and easy to clean back in your resort room.
$39.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Lessons in Chemistry book
A little denser than a beach read, this “Heather’s Pick” paperback book is sure to charm. And when you get back home, watch the miniseries starring Brie Larson as Elizabeth Zott to see how it compares to your resort read.
$17.46 on Amazon (was $24.95) $17.46 at Indigo

 

Waterproof Beach Bag
This roomy tote, which comes with five pockets, is big enough to minimize rummaging to find the items you’ve tucked into it—portable speakers, sunscreen, water diapers, and more—but also sandproof and stylish enough to lug around the resort. You’ll also appreciate how small it packs up when you have to toss it back into your suitcase.
$35.99 on Amazon

 

6. Clinique After Sun Rescue Balm with Aloe
Getting too much sun happens to the best of us, so ease your ouch with this balm that’s ultra-moisturizing and 100 per cent fragrance-free.
$46 at Shoppers Drug Mart
Story continues below advertisement

 

Nature's Garden Organic Trail Mix Snack Packs
Resort flights can be early birds or go late into the night—sometimes when the airport shops are closed—so tuck these organic snack packs into your carry-on for munching on the go. Bonus: this snack is also made up of heart-healthy ingredients such as almonds, walnuts, and dried cranberries
$32.5 on Amazon

 

INIU Power Bank
Yes, you’re thinking you want to be phone-free on this vacation. However, this backup portable 0.5-inch thick charger is easy to slip into your carry-on for travel days, which can sometimes drag on longer than expected. (Bonus—it can also charge three devices at once.)
$29.99 on Amazon

 

AiRunTech Waterproof Case
If your phone does make it to the beach, storing it in a vinyl waterproof case (which comes in a two-pack) like this one is a good idea, especially for moments like when your family decides to take a ride on the banana boat—a moment you’ll want to capture.
$13.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Beach Towel Clips for Beach Chair
Beachgoers know that windy days on the water mean it can be hard to keep the towel between you and the hot plastic of the chair. Enter these clever and colorful beach towel clips, made of stainless steel so they won’t rust, to keep them in place.
$11.92 on Amazon (was $14.4)

 

Beach Kimono Coverup
This chiffon kimono is a lightweight cover-up to keep handy for when you want to hit the beach grill for lunch but not necessarily eat your salad in a bikini.
$23.99 on Amazon

 

The Ultimate Skip Ball
Keep those kids busy in the water with this durable ball, which can skim and hop impressive distances in the water. It also works for the elementary school-aged crowd, older teens, and even parents.
$21.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Monopoly Deal Card Game
Whether you’re entertaining your group at the airport while you’re waiting for your flight or it’s a quiet night at the resort, this card game version of the Monopoly board game gives you something new to try. It can be played by 2-5 players.
$6.97 on Amazon (was $8.49)
