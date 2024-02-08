Menu

The Curator

Valentine’s Day panic? These 10 treats will ship in time

By Staff The Curator Team
Posted February 8, 2024 10:40 pm
1 min read
Cinnamon hearts in tiny heart clear containers View image in full screen
Valentine's Day is less than a week away but don't stress, we've got you covered. (Getty/File)
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This year, you’re not going to buy anything for Valentine’s Day. Right? Then a week before the big day, you start to panic. Lucky for you, there’s still time and we have found some quick and easy items that will ship fast!

Reese's Lovers Gift Box
This Reese Lover’s collection has something for everyone. There are two full size bars, two minis, two sticks and some classic peanut butter cups. And the 25% off part doesn’t hurt either.
$12.79 on Amazon (was $16.99)

 

KitKat Lovers Assorted Chocolates
This Kit Kat collection has a mix of white and regular chocolate bars.
$12.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Lindt luxury chocolate box
This Lindt Swiss Luxury Assorted Chocolate Valentine’s Day box is a foolproof option for a sweet and memorable celebration.
$29.04 on Amazon (was $37.99)

 

Jelly Belly Gift Box
Chocolate not your thing? This Jelly Belly gift box is a sure win. The five flavors are coconut, cotton candy, cinnamon, red apple, and jewel very cherry.
$17.99 on Amazon
Cinnamon Imperial Valentine’s Day Hearts
Is it really Valentine’s Day without cinnamon hearts?
$14.99 on Amazon (was $19.99)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Hot Tamales Valentines Conversation Hearts
Or if you really want to spice things up, these Hot Tamales ‘Conversation Hearts’ will get you fired up!
$14.99 on Amazon (was $19.99)

 

Red Heart Brick Keychain
A little heart can go a long way. This red brick keychain will be a constant reminder of how much you care.
$15.99 on Amazon
More Recommendations

 

Hallmark Valentines Day Cards
Not sure how many kids are in your child’s class? Don’t forget to ask the teacher – and get a list of names too so you can get the cards ready ahead of time (and make sure you have enough).
$15.09 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

8 Sheets Acrylic Heart Rhinestone Stickers
You can also grab some fun stickers so your child can decorate the cards and give them a personal touch.
$13.49 on Amazon

 

Plush Toy
When in doubt, a stuffie always makes a memorable gift. For kids or that special someone in your life.
$32.99 on Amazon

Looking for some more Valentine’s Day ideas?

Last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts for the love of your life

10 candy-free gifts that kids will love this Valentine’s Day

Valentine’s Day gifts under $50 they’ll *really* love

 

Story continues below advertisement

 

