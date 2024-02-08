Valentine’s Day panic? These 10 treats will ship in time

Send this page to someone via email

This year, you’re not going to buy anything for Valentine’s Day. Right? Then a week before the big day, you start to panic. Lucky for you, there’s still time and we have found some quick and easy items that will ship fast!

Reese's Lovers Gift Box This Reese Lover’s collection has something for everyone. There are two full size bars, two minis, two sticks and some classic peanut butter cups. And the 25% off part doesn’t hurt either. $12.79 on Amazon (was $16.99)

KitKat Lovers Assorted Chocolates This Kit Kat collection has a mix of white and regular chocolate bars. $12.99 on Amazon

Lindt luxury chocolate box This Lindt Swiss Luxury Assorted Chocolate Valentine’s Day box is a foolproof option for a sweet and memorable celebration. $29.04 on Amazon (was $37.99)

Jelly Belly Gift Box Chocolate not your thing? This Jelly Belly gift box is a sure win. The five flavors are coconut, cotton candy, cinnamon, red apple, and jewel very cherry. $17.99 on Amazon

Hot Tamales Valentines Conversation Hearts Or if you really want to spice things up, these Hot Tamales ‘Conversation Hearts’ will get you fired up! $14.99 on Amazon (was $19.99)

Red Heart Brick Keychain A little heart can go a long way. This red brick keychain will be a constant reminder of how much you care. $15.99 on Amazon

Hallmark Valentines Day Cards Not sure how many kids are in your child’s class? Don’t forget to ask the teacher – and get a list of names too so you can get the cards ready ahead of time (and make sure you have enough). $15.09 on Amazon

8 Sheets Acrylic Heart Rhinestone Stickers You can also grab some fun stickers so your child can decorate the cards and give them a personal touch. $13.49 on Amazon

Plush Toy When in doubt, a stuffie always makes a memorable gift. For kids or that special someone in your life. $32.99 on Amazon

