10 candy-free gifts that kids will love this Valentine’s Day

Most kids have enough energy on their own, so the last thing you need is to pump them full of sugar and chocolate on Valentine’s Day. So this year, skip the treats and consider some of these kid-friendly presents instead.

Heart String Art This string art isn’t just a craft you and the kids can do together on a cold afternoon. The finished product is a light-up heart lamp that kids can hang in their bedrooms or playrooms and enjoy all year long. $27.99 on Amazon

Little Blue Truck's Valentine Everyone’s favourite Little Blue Truck has his own Valentine’s Day adventure that you can read about with your littles. The bright pictures and familiar characters make this story a great addition to any youth library; plus, there are themed foil accents and a large gatefold to check out at the end. $17.5 on Amazon $17.50 at Indigo

LEGO Roses If your kids love to build, then you already know how well a LEGO gift can go over. These brick-built blooms are fun to assemble and will last longer than roses. Once you’ve finished building them, you can also put them in a kid-friendly jar and display them. $19.99 at Indigo

Heart Slippers These slippers are a practical but cute gift for tiny feet that need warming up during these chillier February days. Kids will love how soft they feel, but you’ll like the elastic ankle strap, which adds an extra layer of safety when finding that perfect fit. $16 at Joe Fresh

Heart-Shaped Sunglasses Sunglasses make for a fun kid or toddler accessory and are practical year-round. These heart-shaped glasses are perfect for Valentine’s Day thanks to their fun design, but they also feature straps so that kids will be less prone to losing them. $15.99 on Amazon

DoodleJamz JellyBoards DoodleJamz JellyBoards are having a moment thanks to TikTok, but they’re also a great sensory gift for kids who like art. Use your fingers or the provided stylus to blend colours and create mess-free doodles for hours of quiet fun. These sleek boards travel well, making them ideal for longer car rides. $17.99 on Amazon

Squishmallows Caparinne the Bigfoot Valentine's Day Plush, Squishmallows are another popular pick with kids, so naturally, there are Valentine’s Day-themed stuffies to peruse. This Bigfoot plushy has lots of fun pink features and is immediately huggable, which may make it your kid’s new best friend. $39.95 on Amazon

Squishmallows 8 Looking for something less pink? Get in touch with your inner Sonic the Hedgehog fan and gift this Knuckles Squishmallows toy instead. $34.95 on Amazon

Needoh Squeeze Hearts If you’ve never squished a Needoh toy, you’re in for an experience. These squishy toys are satisfying and fun to stretch and dough, and now they’re available in heart shapes for the perfect standalone Valentine’s Day gift or addition to a larger basket. $6.99 at Indigo

Valentine's Hidden Pictures Puzzles to Highlight Work on your kids’ creativity and problem-solving skills with these intricate hidden picture puzzles from Highlights. There are more than 300 Valentine’s Day-themed objects to find across various scenes, and each pack comes with a neon pink highlighter to mark your progress along the way. $8.09 on Amazon (was $9.5)

2-Piece Valentine's Day Hearts Pyjamas What’s better than snuggling up with your loveable kids on Valentine’s Day? What about snuggling up with your heart-covered kids and having a movie night in? This set from Carter’s is unisex and runs from size 4 to 14, plus the store offers Toddler and Baby sizes for the whole family. $18.20 at Carter’s

The PJs are also available for babies and toddlers.

