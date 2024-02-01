Menu

The Curator

Last-minute Valentine’s Day gifts for the love of your life

By Amber Dowling The Curator Team
Posted February 1, 2024 10:48 am
1 min read
Forgot to grab a Valentine's Day gift this year? We've got you with these last-minute gift ideas. View image in full screen
Forgot to grab a Valentine's Day gift this year? We've got you with these last-minute gift ideas.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you’re still searching for the perfect Valentine’s Day gift or the holiday just slipped your mind, there is still time to grab a thoughtful present. Think beyond a stuffed animal, box of chocolates, or traditional roses with these sweet, last-minute gift ideas.

 

XOXO 2-Piece Bento Box
Chocolates and flowers are lovely, but if you want to speak to your loved one’s sweet tooth, a candy bento box is where it’s at. This unique, two-piece pack comes right in time for Valentine’s Day thanks to fast processing times and an express delivery option (for an added fee). Gourmet sugar hugs and kisses are within, and if you get lucky, your partner may even share!
$25.00 at SugarFina

 

Eucalyptus Shower Steamers
What better way to steam things up with a loved one than with a pack of essential oil shower steamers? These steamers give the bathroom a spa vibe with their peppermint and eucalyptus scent. They take regular old showers to the next level and may even inspire your partner to invite you in the next time they lather up.
$21.99 on Amazon

 

Rupi Kaur's Writing Prompts Self-Love
Give your partner the gift of self-love, or at least the realization of it, this Valentine’s Day. Canadian poet Rupi Kaur created this self-love card deck with 70 curated prompts for all your self-love needs. She designed them as a tool to help connect your inner and outer worlds, but they also make a sweet gift that reminds your partner that they should love themselves as much as you love them.
$28.74 on Amazon (was $34)

 

orastone Rechargeable Hand Warmer
February gets chilly, and you can’t always hold your partner’s hands to warm them up. Enter this portable hand warmer, which feels like a warm squeeze from a loved one on a cold winter day. These tools last three-to-four hours on a full charge and come in multiple designs. That makes them a sleek but thoughtful last-minute gift for those who are always cold.
$41.28 on Amazon
Ekouaer Sleepwear Womens Pajamas
Encourage your valentine to spend extra time in bed this February with a new set of soft and stylish pajamas. Amazon users rave about the softness of this set, which features a classic style in various colours.
$58.99 on Amazon

 

DAVID ARCHY Men's Cotton Sleepwear Button-Down Pajamas
Looking for a semi-matching, soft set of men’s pajamas? This button-down set is warm and stylish.
$59.99 on Amazon

 

SAXX underwear
SAXX Vibe Super Soft Boxer Briefs
These SAXX boxers in vibrant red are the perfect gift for your Valentine. They combine softness with moisture control, for men who lead an active lifestyle and need comfort and support throughout the day.
$37 at Harry Rosen
Sabatino Truffle Sea Salt
Add a little romance to a food-lover’s plate this Valentine’s Day with a jar of coveted indulgence. One little pinch of truffle salt transforms everyday foods into a gourmet masterpiece: eggs, veggies, seafood, or steak. Of course, it’s also a delicious addition to popcorn or French fries, which could be enjoyed and shared during a romantic night in.
$36.67 on Amazon

 

Want Les Essentials Kelowna 2.0 Nylon Weekender Bag
Give your partner the gift of travelling in style with a sleek, water-repellant weekend bag. It’s perfect for a romantic weekend away thanks to its functional design and reinforced leather base. Plus, there are interior pockets to keep smaller items organized. Of course, planning an actual weekend away as a bonus surprise may make you the best gift-giver of all time.
$650 at Harry Rosen

 

Large Weekender Bags with Waterproof Shoe Compartment
Looking for a more budget-friendly pick? This affordable travel bag comes with a waterproof shoe compartment and toiletry bag, and it’s available in an array of colours and designs.
$49.99 on Amazon
More Recommendations
Heart Station Bracelet
This sweet but simple bracelet is handcrafted in 18k gold vermeil and is a cute way for your partner to wear their heart on their sleeve. It comes with an adjustable chain length and is also available in sterling silver.
$98.00 at Mejuri

 

Tres-Air Uno – Brighten Up
What better way to show your “sole mate” how much you care than with a new pair of shoes? Sketchers has a Valentine’s themed line of sneakers and slip-ons that come in various hues of pinks and reds. Such as these sleek lace-ups, which feature an ombre mesh for design appeal and a memory foam insole for maximum comfort.
$120 at Sketchers

 

Date Night Ideas
Date nights can be much more than another Italian restaurant, yet planning them and getting creative can be a lot of work — especially if you have younger children. That’s why this box of scratch-off date night ideas makes an excellent gift. The cards give you an idea of how long the date will take and the cost, but then you commit. Once you scratch it off, it’s go-time, baby.
$20.99 on Amazon (was $23.87)
6 Piece Full Regimen Skin Set
Give your partner the gift of Kylie Jenner’s complete skincare routine. This pretty pink set includes six essentials to keep skin clean, hydrated, and bright when the weather starts to dip.
$159 at Shopper's Drugmart

 

Kylie Skin Hydrate + Glow Mini Set
Not sure if this set is the right gift? Opt for a mini set to try the luxe products out first.
$58 at Shopper's Drugmart

