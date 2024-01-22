12 colognes for Valentine’s Day that are full of delight

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Explore 12 amazing men’s fragrances, great for Valentine’s Day gifts. From Sauvage Elixir’s fresh scent to Jean Paul Gaultier Ultra Male’s alluring charm, each fragrance has its own story. Check out these classic scents made for different occasions and tastes, making a lasting impression.

Dior Sauvage Elixir Sauvage Elixir, with its potent blend of spices, tailor-made lavender essence, and opulent woods, embodies the iconic freshness of Sauvage. Suited best for winter but adaptable to all occasions, this fragrance offers a commanding, luxurious, and captivating presence, making it perfect for versatile and intense scent experiences throughout the year. $309 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Creed Aventus This timeless fragrance is celebrated for its unique blend of fruity and woody accords. With refreshing pineapple top notes, complemented by birch and musk, it exudes confidence and refinement. Perfect for dating, special occasions, evening events, or formal gatherings where a confident and refined fragrance is desired. $439.99 on Amazon

Bleu de Chanel Bleu de Chanel is a captivating scent that balances citrus freshness with a touch of incense and cedar. It’s a versatile fragrance suitable for both casual and formal occasions, embodying elegance, and masculinity. $144 on Amazon

Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb Extreme Spicebomb Extreme offers a bold blend of black pepper, vanilla, and tobacco, ideal for colder seasons. Perfect for evenings, it captivates with its powerful and magnetic appeal to women, leaving a lasting impression on special occasions. $146.07 on Amazon (was $154.9)

Story continues below advertisement

Parfum De Marley Layton Layton is a captivating fragrance with a mix of apple, vanilla, and wood, giving it a versatile and sophisticated essence. Suitable for any time of the year, this scent leaves a distinct and memorable impression, making it a timeless choice for those who value allure and elegance. $389.99 on Amazon

Versace Eros Versace Eros is a bold and seductive fragrance featuring notes of mint, green apple, and tonka bean. The combination creates an energetic and sensual aroma, making it an ideal choice for those who appreciate a dynamic and confident presence. Designed for energetic and confident individuals, it’s great for dating, parties, clubbing, or any occasion where you want to make a bold and seductive statement. $139 on Amazon

Dior Homme Intense Dior Homme Intense is a special fragrance with the flowery scent of iris, the warm feel of amber, and the sweet touch of vanilla. Perfect for evenings or special times when you want to smell nice. Whether you’re out for a romantic dinner or a special event, Dior Homme Intense makes sure you smell good and feel sophisticated. $259.99 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Jean Paul Gaultier Ultra Male Ultra Male by JPG, with its captivating blend of sweet pear, mysterious black lavender, and warm vanilla, is perfect for a charming Valentine’s night out. It ensures you stand out with confidence and allure, leaving a lasting impression. $132.09 on Amazon

Afnan 9Pm If you appreciate this fragrance but prefer not to spend on the original, consider Afnan 9 PM as a cost-effective clone. Its unique blend complements Ultra Male, providing a sophisticated alternative for those seeking quality without the premium price tag. $55.99 on Amazon (was $67.15)

Azzaro The Most Wanted It’s not just a fragrance; it’s a bold declaration. Picture the spicy burst of cardamom, the opulent touch of toffee, and the comforting amber wood intertwining. This scent is crafted for those who crave attention, seek remembrance, and aim to make a lasting statement. $135 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

Dolce Gabbana the one The One for Men is a timeless scent by Dolce & Gabbana, blending warm tobacco, rich amber, and a hint of ginger spice. Perfect for a romantic date night, it adds a touch of sophistication and charm. Wear it to a cozy dinner date at your favorite restaurant, creating a classic and lasting impression. $139.99 on Amazon

Valentino Uomo Born in Roma Valentino Uomo Born in Roma is a unique fragrance with the earthy scent of smoky vetiver, a touch of mineral salt, and the warmth of precious woods. It’s a modern choice, ideal for those who want to make a statement. Perfect for a night out with friends or a stylish event. This fragrance brings a contemporary edge to your presence, making you stand out in a crowd. $120 at Shoppers Drugmart

Rasasi Hawas Rasasi Hawas is a fresh aquatic scent with bergamot, lemon, and plum. Ideal for everyday wear, it brings a lively and clean vibe, perfect for casual days or a light-hearted Valentine’s Day celebration. $99.49 on Amazon

Story continues below advertisement

—

More from The Curator team