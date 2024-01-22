Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
The Curator

12 colognes for Valentine’s Day that are full of delight

By Akshat Angurala The Curator Team
Posted January 22, 2024 4:22 pm
1 min read
Check out these classic 12 scents made for different occasions and tastes, making a lasting impression. View image in full screen
Check out these classic 12 scents made for different occasions and tastes, making a lasting impression. (Getty/File)
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Explore 12 amazing men’s fragrances, great for Valentine’s Day gifts. From Sauvage Elixir’s fresh scent to Jean Paul Gaultier Ultra Male’s alluring charm, each fragrance has its own story. Check out these classic scents made for different occasions and tastes, making a lasting impression.

 

Dior Sauvage Elixir
Sauvage Elixir, with its potent blend of spices, tailor-made lavender essence, and opulent woods, embodies the iconic freshness of Sauvage. Suited best for winter but adaptable to all occasions, this fragrance offers a commanding, luxurious, and captivating presence, making it perfect for versatile and intense scent experiences throughout the year.
$309 on Amazon

 

Story continues below advertisement
Creed Aventus
This timeless fragrance is celebrated for its unique blend of fruity and woody accords. With refreshing pineapple top notes, complemented by birch and musk, it exudes confidence and refinement. Perfect for dating, special occasions, evening events, or formal gatherings where a confident and refined fragrance is desired.
$439.99 on Amazon

 

Bleu de Chanel
Bleu de Chanel is a captivating scent that balances citrus freshness with a touch of incense and cedar. It’s a versatile fragrance suitable for both casual and formal occasions, embodying elegance, and masculinity.
$144 on Amazon

 

Viktor & Rolf Spicebomb Extreme
Spicebomb Extreme offers a bold blend of black pepper, vanilla, and tobacco, ideal for colder seasons. Perfect for evenings, it captivates with its powerful and magnetic appeal to women, leaving a lasting impression on special occasions.
$146.07 on Amazon (was $154.9)
Story continues below advertisement

 

Parfum De Marley Layton
Layton is a captivating fragrance with a mix of apple, vanilla, and wood, giving it a versatile and sophisticated essence. Suitable for any time of the year, this scent leaves a distinct and memorable impression, making it a timeless choice for those who value allure and elegance.
$389.99 on Amazon

 

Versace Eros
Versace Eros is a bold and seductive fragrance featuring notes of mint, green apple, and tonka bean. The combination creates an energetic and sensual aroma, making it an ideal choice for those who appreciate a dynamic and confident presence. Designed for energetic and confident individuals, it’s great for dating, parties, clubbing, or any occasion where you want to make a bold and seductive statement.
$139 on Amazon

 

Dior Homme Intense
Dior Homme Intense is a special fragrance with the flowery scent of iris, the warm feel of amber, and the sweet touch of vanilla. Perfect for evenings or special times when you want to smell nice. Whether you’re out for a romantic dinner or a special event, Dior Homme Intense makes sure you smell good and feel sophisticated.
$259.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Jean Paul Gaultier Ultra Male
Ultra Male by JPG, with its captivating blend of sweet pear, mysterious black lavender, and warm vanilla, is perfect for a charming Valentine’s night out. It ensures you stand out with confidence and allure, leaving a lasting impression.
$132.09 on Amazon

 

More Recommendations
Afnan 9Pm
If you appreciate this fragrance but prefer not to spend on the original, consider Afnan 9 PM as a cost-effective clone. Its unique blend complements Ultra Male, providing a sophisticated alternative for those seeking quality without the premium price tag.
$55.99 on Amazon (was $67.15)

 

Azzaro The Most Wanted
It’s not just a fragrance; it’s a bold declaration. Picture the spicy burst of cardamom, the opulent touch of toffee, and the comforting amber wood intertwining. This scent is crafted for those who crave attention, seek remembrance, and aim to make a lasting statement.
$135 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Dolce Gabbana the one
The One for Men is a timeless scent by Dolce & Gabbana, blending warm tobacco, rich amber, and a hint of ginger spice. Perfect for a romantic date night, it adds a touch of sophistication and charm. Wear it to a cozy dinner date at your favorite restaurant, creating a classic and lasting impression.
$139.99 on Amazon

 

Valentino Uomo Born in Roma
Valentino Uomo Born in Roma is a unique fragrance with the earthy scent of smoky vetiver, a touch of mineral salt, and the warmth of precious woods. It’s a modern choice, ideal for those who want to make a statement. Perfect for a night out with friends or a stylish event. This fragrance brings a contemporary edge to your presence, making you stand out in a crowd.
$120 at Shoppers Drugmart

 

Rasasi Hawas
Rasasi Hawas is a fresh aquatic scent with bergamot, lemon, and plum. Ideal for everyday wear, it brings a lively and clean vibe, perfect for casual days or a light-hearted Valentine’s Day celebration.
$99.49 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

More from The Curator team

12 thoughtful gifts for men (that they’ll *actually* use)

10 essential supplements for muscle growth and recovery

Best hand creams for dry and cracked hands

The Curator newsletter The Curator newsletter
The Curator

A weekly newsletter featuring must-have products, expert advice and a round-up of the best deals.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices